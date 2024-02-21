Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 22, 2024
Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation
Motwani Jadeja Foundation Launches the Motwani Atlantic Council Delegation to India
Motwani Jadeja Foundation and Atlantic Council Forge Alliance to Propel India's Global Agenda Forward

NEW DELHI, Feb 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In a pioneering collaboration, the Motwani Jadeja Foundation is proud to announce the establishment of the "Motwani Atlantic Council Delegation to India" in partnership with the esteemed Atlantic Council. This delegation comprises six distinguished experts deeply immersed in India's dynamic narrative across various sectors, including economic development, foreign policy, security, culture, and innovation.

The Motwani Atlantic Council Delegation to India is poised to play a pivotal role in the upcoming ninth edition of the Raisina Dialogue, a prestigious event jointly organized by the Ananta Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs, India. Scheduled from Feb. 21-23, 2024, at the Imperial Hotel in New Delhi, this forum is a significant platform for fostering bilateral dialogue and cooperation between India and the United States.

Asha Jadeja Motwani, the visionary force behind this initiative, emphasizes the importance of catalyzing collaborations among diverse stakeholders to propel India's growth. As a prolific venture capitalist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Asha Jadeja Motwani envisions this delegation as a critical step toward advancing India's global ambitions.

"I am honored to lead the Motwani Atlantic Council Delegation to India, a platform that seeks to harness global leaders' collective expertise and passion towards shaping India's trajectory on the world stage. We will strive to catalyze impactful collaborations and drive positive change, advancing India's position as a global leader in the 21st century," said Asha Jadeja Motwani.

Building upon the success of the Global India Dialogues launched by Asha Jadeja Motwani at Davos 2024, the Motwani Atlantic Council Delegation to India aims to translate the mission of fostering a deeper understanding of India's global aspirations and challenges into actionable initiatives. This initiative seeks to promote inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous collaborations globally.

The Motwani Atlantic Council Delegation to India will feature discussions on various topics including the Quad, I2U2, iCET, the future of warfare, supply chains, global health systems, balancing innovation and accountability in AI, global south partnerships, combating extreme weather events, building trust for R&D and tech collaborations, critical minerals, and the next decade of the India-U.S. partnership.

The delegation includes:

  • Jenna Ben-Yehuda, Executive Vice President of the Atlantic Council
  • Paula Dobriansky, Vice Chair of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Former Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs, and Board Member of the Atlantic Council
  • Joshua Lipsky, Senior Director of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center
  • Kapil Sharma, Acting Senior Director and Senior Fellow of the Atlantic Council's South Asia Center
  • William Wechsler, Senior Director of the Atlantic Council's Middle East Programs
  • Matthew Kroening, Vice President and Senior Director of the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

The Motwani Atlantic Council Delegation to India represents a significant milestone in fostering collaborative efforts toward shaping the future of India-U.S. relations and global prosperity.

Contact Information
Vrushali Malpekar
Marketing
info@mjf.world
408 645 4286

