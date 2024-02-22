Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 22, 2024
Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Source: DC Healthcare
DC Healthcare Announces Expansion with New Branches in Johor Bahru and Ipoh

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Group"), an aesthetic medical services provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, is pleased to announce the openings of the Group’s new branches in Johor Bahru (Taman Molek), and Ipoh (Bandar Seri Botani). These new facilities underscore DC Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to extending reach and making premier aesthetic treatments more accessible across Malaysia.

Equipped with advanced aesthetic technologies and staffed by a team of seasoned professionals, the new branches reflect DC Healthcare’s dedication to excellence and patient-centered care. The introduction of these facilities aligns with the Group's strategic vision to enhance its service portfolio and fortify the presence within the aesthetic medicine industry.

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare, shared his insights on the expansion, "The inauguration of our new branches in Johor Bahru and Ipoh, are key milestones in our journey of growth. These developments not only enhance our service capabilities but also bring us closer to our clients, offering them unparalleled access to top-tier aesthetic solutions. We are excited about the future and remain committed to leading the way in aesthetic medicine in Malaysia and beyond."

As DC Healthcare continues to navigate the evolving landscape of aesthetic medicine, its strategic initiatives with the branch expansions, position the Group well for sustained success and leadership in the industry.

Johor Bahru Branch
Johor Bahru Branch
Ipoh Branch
Ipoh Branch
Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare
Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare

 




Source: DC Healthcare
