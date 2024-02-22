Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 22, 2024
Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 21:47 HKT/SGT
Source: Exito
26th Edition of Digital Transformation summit: Sydney
14th March 2024, Navigating the Digital Frontier at the Digital Transformation Summit

SYDNEY, AU, Feb 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In the digital age, maintaining competitiveness requires a deep understanding of technological advancements and how they can be leveraged. Australia has faced challenges in keeping pace with technological advancement, potentially creating obstacles for innovation and digital adoption.

In light of this, the imminent "26th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit," organized by Exito Media Concepts and scheduled for March 14th, will assemble representatives, thought leaders, and experts. This premier event aims to facilitate the exchange of insights and expertise on the latest technologies and trends shaping the landscape of digital transformation.

Featured speakers at the conference:

  • Simon Bush, Chief Executive Officer, Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA).
  • Vasyl Nair, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mine Super.
  • Greg McKenna, CEO, Police Bank.
  • Dr. Tom Gao, Chief Technology and Digital Services Officer, City of Sydney.
  • Cherie Hughes, Executive Group Manager Infrastructure Delivery Solutions, Major Projects Canberra ACT Government.
  • Jeremiah Mannings, Chief Data Officer, Uniting.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from keynote speakers, participate in panel discussions, and network with other industry professionals.

Exciting topics you can expect to see on the agenda for the Digital Transformation summit:Sydney, include:

  • Data Protection: Preserving privacy in a digitised world
  • Unleashing the AI Revolution: The Power of Cloud Computing and Digital infrastructure
  • Breaking the chains: Revamping the Legacy System for a Success Digital Transformation
  • Cyber resilience in the age of the digital transformation
  • Beyond Boundaries: The Next Frontier in Digital Transformation Tech
For more information and to register for the event, visit https://digitransformationsummit.com/sydney/ 

About Exito

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

Author: Nishmitha MS

For Media Enquiries, Contact:
Kasturi Nayak,
Sr. Marketing Executive
kasturi.nayak@exito-e.com
Exito Media Concepts




