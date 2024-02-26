

HONG KONG, Feb 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - SAP has announced a comprehensive set of financial incentives, services and resources to help customers move to the cloud and maintain the pace and level of innovation that cloud enables. The RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization program addresses two primary issues businesses face when moving to the cloud - cost and scope. The program offers credits to SAP S/4HANA and SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) customers that can be applied to offset the cost of maintenance, cloud services or cloud subscription when moving to the RISE with SAP solution. This limited-time offer may reduce these costs by up to 50% and shorten the time to value. This incentive will include SAP S/4HANA Cloud and line-of-business solutions such as supply chain, human resources, spend management, CRM, business transformation tools and the business technology platform for extensibility. Esmond Tong, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong, said, "SAP understands that many companies envision to upgrade their ERP systems to the cloud. To support companies in this journey, SAP has introduced the RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization program, which includes a range of financial incentives, services, and support to help kickstart their cloud transformation. Upon completion, companies will be well-positioned to leverage SAP's Business AI, Digital Co-pilot and line-of-business solutions to drive tangible business outcomes, optimize operations, improve cost management and propel their business forward." He added, "In addition, we have also launched the SAP Hong Kong Cloud ERP Experience Center in November last year to provide total support for companies to take advantage of the latest cloud innovations, such as AI and sustainability solutions, and to future-proof their business." The RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization program helps customers become and remain innovation-ready to benefit from ongoing updates and new innovations. Once customers are operating in the cloud, SAP takes the burden of management to build reliability, strengthen security and compliance and unlock the power of business data. Regardless of whether businesses today run on SAP ECC or SAP S/4HANA, the program's self-guided digital experience and assisted services offer a path from preparation through go-live. The program also introduces a set of new services and incentives to help customers in their move to the RISE with SAP solution. In addition to financial incentives, the RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization program also includes: -- RISE with SAP Methodology support: To drive predictable timelines for projects, all implementations - both through SAP and our partner ecosystem - will follow the RISE with SAP Methodology. It will provide project progress transparency, with key milestone checks. It is supported by SAP services and specialists who confirm the methodology is applied from discovery through go-live to get customers innovation ready. SAP is training and validating partners to use the RISE with SAP Methodology and will collaborate closely with these partners to provide consistency and quality. -- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Safekeeper service: For customers who need more time to complete their full migration, we are introducing the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Safekeeper service. It is designed for customers using RISE with SAP that enter customer-specific maintenance for older releases of SAP S/4HANA. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud Safekeeper, customers may get their systems ready to upgrade to the latest version of SAP S/4HANA. It includes upgrade services and infrastructure optimization while providing business continuity for the customers' current system with updates and patches for two more years. For more information details about the RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization program, please go to this page or call 2150 2799. In addition, SAP will hold a customer webinar event on Feb 28, 2024 to help customers understand more about the program. Please go to this link to register. About SAP SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 26 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com/hk. This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F. © 2024 SAP SE. All rights reserved. 