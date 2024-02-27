

SINGAPORE, Feb 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Guan Hin Tay, esteemed creative director and thought leader, unveiled his highly anticipated book "COLLIDE: Embracing Conflict to Boost Creativity" during a captivating launch event held at the Book Bar, 57 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089521. Among the attendees were esteemed Book Bar Founder Alex Chua, along with a gathering of friends and well-wishers, marking a momentous occasion in the realm of creativity and innovation.



Published by Penguin Random House SEA, "COLLIDE" challenges conventional thinking by presenting a fresh perspective on creativity in the digital age. With a focus on harnessing conflict as a catalyst for innovation, the book offers a unique framework for navigating the complexities of the creative process. "At its core, 'COLLIDE' is about embracing tension and harnessing it as a driving force for creative breakthroughs," said Guan Hin Tay. "By exploring the intersections of seemingly disparate ideas, we can unlock new realms of possibility and drive meaningful change,” he adds. The book unveils a holistic framework for nurturing creative tension, encapsulated in the acronym "COLLIDE," representing Context, Opportunity, Learning, Leverage, Ideate, Develop, and Execute. Featuring a foreword by Merlee Jayme, CHAIRMOM, Founder of The MISFITS CAMP, and exclusive interviews with industry luminaries including Fredrik Haren, David Guerrero, Valerie Madon, and Asia’s top social media influencer Ng Ming Wei, "COLLIDE" offers practical insights and inspirational anecdotes to empower readers to unleash their creative potential. Praise for "COLLIDE" has been effusive, with industry leaders hailing it as a transformative guide to innovation: - Paul Kemp-Robertson, Chief Content Officer at LIONS, Co-Founder at Contagious: "Guan presents a compelling case for the indispensable role of innovation in various aspects of life and work." - Russel Wong, Hollywood Celebrity Photographer: "Guan's book presents an enjoyable method, illustrating how true innovation arises from the clash of ideas." - Andrew Robertson, President & CEO, BBDO Worldwide: "Collide is more than a guide; it’s an invitation to break the barriers to our creativity." - Sonja Piontek, CSP, Former Director of Marketing BMW Asia, Best Selling Author: "Guan Hin brilliantly encapsulates what it means to be a true innovator." - Troy Ruhanen, President & CEO, TBWA/Worldwide: "Collide empowers readers to harness their creativity in groundbreaking ways." COLLIDE: Embracing Conflict to Boost Creativity" is now available for purchase at leading bookstores and online retailers in Singapore Amazon SG link: www.amazon.sg/Collide-Embracing-Conflict-Boost-Creativity/dp/981512711X/ref=sr_1_1 Amazon (international) pre-order link: Available from 11th March 2024

www.amazon.com/Collide-Embracing-conflict-boost-creativity/dp/981512711X/ref=sr_1_1 About Guan Hin Tay Guan Hin Tay, esteemed creative Director and thought leader, BBDO SINGAPORE is a globally acclaimed creative visionary, boasting a distinguished track record of over 300 awards. As the current Creative Chairman of BBDO Singapore, he brings over three decades of expertise garnered from influential roles in leading advertising networks such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, and Leo Burnett. Guan's strategic prowess in digital engagement, innovation, and the innovative creative conflict resolution ideation technique has propelled blue-chip clients like Visa, Audi, Shell, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, P&G, HSBC, and Unilever to new heights, enhancing their market share. Notably, he is the first Southeast Asian Singaporean to serve as a Jury President at Cannes Lions and preside over the esteemed Design & Art Direction London. Renowned for his captivating speeches, Guan has graced prestigious industry events worldwide, including TEDx, Spikes Asia, and the One Show, captivating audiences with his insights. He has also lent his expertise to major international clients such as the US Grain Council, Tencent, TikTok, Meta, and Unilever. Embracing a commitment to innovation and talent development, Guan pioneered Singapore's first advertising student awards called the Crowbar Student Awards. With a wealth of experience behind him, his inaugural book marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. About Penguin Random House SEA Penguin Random House SEA is a leading publisher committed to delivering exceptional literary works that inspire, educate, and entertain readers across Southeast Asia. Penguin Random House SEA promotes a culture of reading and lifelong learning in the region with a diverse portfolio of titles spanning fiction, non-fiction, and children's literature. For media contact:

