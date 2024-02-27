Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: LYC Healthcare Berhad
LYC Healthcare Reports Strong Q3 FY2024 Results of RM36.0 Million
Group's Enhanced Performance in Nutraceutical Business and Strategic Gains Drive Margin Improvement

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - LYC Healthcare Berhad (“LYC Healthcare” or the “Group”), a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare and specialist in mother and child care services, is pleased to announce the financial results for the third quarter ended 31 December 2023 (“Q3 FY2024”), demonstrating significant revenue growth and an improvement in operational results.

In Q3 FY2024, LYC Healthcare achieved a robust revenue of RM35.9 million, a notable increase from RM23.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year (“Q3 FY2023”). This growth is primarily attributed to the Group's strategic focus on nutraceutical business and beneficial outcomes from lease modifications. Despite facing industry-wide challenges, LYC Healthcare successfully narrowed Loss Before Tax (“LBT”) to RM1.2 million, down from RM1.8 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, underscoring the effectiveness of the Group’s operational and strategic initiatives.

On a regional basis, Malaysia segment continues to contribute significantly to the Group's performance, generating RM24.0 million in revenue for the quarter, up from RM13.4 million in the previous year's quarter. The LBT in this segment decreased to RM2.0 million from RM3.2 million, reflecting improved outcomes from the nutraceutical business.

In Singapore, the healthcare operations continued to excel, generating revenue of RM11.9 million and a profit before tax of RM0.8 million. This performance is an improvement in revenue compared to the previous year, although there was a slight decrease in profit before tax from RM1.5 million, attributed to strategic investments in the region's healthcare sector for future growth plans.

Cumulatively, for the nine months ended 31 December 2023 (“9M FY2024”), LYC Healthcare posted a revenue of RM95.0 million, up from RM66.6 million in the same period last year. The Group's LBT improved significantly to RM2.9 million from RM6.4 million, driven by contributions from profit guarantee contributions, gains on lease modifications, and robust performance in both the Singapore healthcare businesses and the nutraceutical sector.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, LYC Healthcare's revenue increased from RM32.4 million in the preceding quarter to RM35.9 million, with LBT narrowing to RM1.2 million from RM2.0 million, further evidencing the Group's strong performance momentum.

Mr. Sui Dong Hoe, Managing Director cum Group Chief Executive Officer of LYC Healthcare expressed optimism about the Group’s direction, stating, "The positive trends we are observing in Q3 FY2024 are a clear indication that LYC Healthcare is on the right trajectory towards profitability and sustained growth. Our strategic investments, particularly in T&T Medical Group Pte Ltd (“T&T”) and HC Orthopedic Surgery Pte Ltd (“HCOS”), and operational enhancements are beginning to bear fruit. The full acquisition of T&T and HCOS, coupled with our plans to list these entities under LYC Medicare (Singapore) Pte Ltd on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange (“SGX”), showcases our commitment to capitalizing on these opportunities. These steps are pivotal in further strengthening our market position and delivering value to our stakeholders."




