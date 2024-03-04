

SINGAPORE, Mar 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) is sponsorsing WordCamp Asia 2024. Running from March 7–9 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, WordCamp Asia is a highly anticipated event within the WordPress community, and GoDaddy is proud to play a part in it. In this year's booth at WordCamp Aisa, visitors to the GoDaddy Booth can expect interactive demonstrations, arcade-like games and a chance to win exciting giveways while seeing how GoDaddy Managed WordPress products and services can further help grow the community of WordPress users. WordCamp visitors can also see demos of GoDaddy’s Managed WordPress plans which include integration and benefits like introducing quicker publishing with the AI onboarding capabilities to page load times that are up to 2x faster than the competition*. WordCamp Asia will also feature a special "Contributor Day," where attendees can actively participate in the opensource WordPress project and participate in its development, improvement, and maintenance. GoDaddy staff will be on hand at the event and available for questions from customers about GoDaddy products and services. GoDaddy’s new AI capabilities in its Managed WordPress plans include asking site creators questions during onboarding, about their industry, business name, products sold, location, and business hours, all designed to enable the AI engine to draft a variety of design options for the creator to select from. Each design option contains relevant content that pertains to the site creators' individual answers. This feature helps deliver more complete, content rich WordPress websites upon completing onboarding. Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy says: As a WordCamp Global Community Sponsor, GoDaddy’s commitment extends to various WordPress community programs, including local WordCamps, WordPress Chapter Meetup groups and other community activities. GoDaddy believes in the power of a community to help empower individuals and businesses to succeed online. WordPress powers ~45% of all websites on the internet. Its user-friendly interface, flexibility, and extensive plugin ecosystem have made it the go-to platform for individuals and businesses alike. In 2023 alone, there were 77 WordCamps held globally, with over 3,300 WordPress meetups taking place. These events serve as valuable opportunities for attendees to network, learn from industry experts, and contribute to the WordPress community. To learn more about GoDaddy's involvement in the WordPress community, visit our Resources blog, where we regularly share our WordCamp experiences. These blog posts provide detailed summaries of our contributions to the WordPress project and other valuable information. *Page load times compared to leading WordPress hosting providers Flywheel, Automattic, Siteground, Hostgator, Dreamhost, Namecheap, Hostinger, Bluehost and IONOS for page load times between January and March 2023. GoDaddy does not claim that Managed WordPress Hosting has the industry best page load performance. Actual performance may vary by region. Please see terms and conditions for any uptime guarantee. About GoDaddy: GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com Notes to Editors: WordCamps are community-driven conferences held around the world, dedicated to all things WordPress. These events bring together developers, designers, bloggers, business owners, and enthusiasts who share a common interest in WordPress. WordCamp Asia is the largest WordCamp in the region, attracting attendees from all over Asia and beyond.





