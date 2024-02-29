Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
DC Healthcare Further Expands into Perai, Pulau Pinang with Two New Outlets, and Introduces DC Body
Group Continues to Expand in Major Cities

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Group"), an aesthetic medical services provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, is pleased to announce the opening of two new outlets: Dr Chong Clinic and DC Body, both located in Perai Pulau Pinang (Auto City). These new establishments underscore the Group's commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing the accessibility of the Group’s top-tier aesthetic and wellness services.

DC Body located in Perai Pulau Pinang (Auto City)
Dr Chong Clinic - Perai Pulau Pinang (Auto City) continues the Group's offering of premier aesthetic services, building on the reputation of excellence that DC Healthcare has established. Meanwhile, DC Body - Perai Pulau Pinang (Auto City) represents a new frontier for the Group, focusing on beauty, wellness, and weight management. Developed in collaboration with medical professionals from Dr. Chong Clinic and certified nutritionists, DC Body is set to revolutionise the approach to wellness with the Group’s comprehensive, personalised treatment plans and state-of-the-art technology.

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare, shared his excitement about the new outlets, stating, "The opening of Dr Chong Clinic and DC Body in Perai, Pulau Pinang is a landmark moment for us, broadening our horizons in the realms of health and beauty. These outlets embody our commitment to delivering a wide spectrum of services that cater to the diverse needs of our clients. With a unique blend of aesthetic expertise and wellness solutions, we're set to offer Perai transformative experiences rooted in excellence and innovation. This expansion is more than just growth; it's a testament to our vision of integrating beauty with well-being, ensuring our clients receive the best care possible.”

He added, “I'm immensely proud of our team for making this vision a reality and eagerly anticipate the positive impact we'll bring to the Perai community." The introduction of these new outlets comes at a time when the demand for aesthetic and wellness services is experiencing robust growth. With an emphasis on creating a serene and rejuvenating environment.”

DC Body is poised to become a sanctuary for those seeking to embark on a journey towards a healthier, more vibrant self. The center's focus on weight management nutrition, body contouring and  delivered by a team of dedicated specialists in ensuring a holistic approach to wellness.

As DC Healthcare continues to expand the Group’s geographical footprint, the strategic locations of these new outlets in Perai are expected to play a pivotal role in the Group's growth trajectory. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, DC Healthcare is well-positioned to lead the charge in the evolving landscape of aesthetic medicine and wellness, promising a brighter, healthier future for its clients.

Dr Chong Clinic located in Perai Pulau Pinang (Auto City)
Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare
