Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 1, 2024
Friday, 1 March 2024, 10:26 HKT/SGT
Share:
China Hongqiao (01378.HK) boosts cash flow, market awaits new offshore bond issue

HONG KONG, Mar 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In 2023, China's aluminum industry experienced vigorous growth, with data from the National Bureau of Statistics showing that aluminum production reached 63.034 million tons, marking a 5.7% year-on-year increase; electrolytic aluminum production reached 41.594 million tons, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 3.7%. This growth momentum was attributed to the gradual recovery of the real estate sector and the rapid expansion of the renewable energy industry.

The widening gap between supply and demand for electrolytic aluminum drove aluminum prices upward, leading to continuous improvement in profit and profitability for China Hongqiao Group Limited(referred to as "China Hongqiao"). As of the first nine months of 2023, its core operating entity, Shandong Hongqiao, achieved a cumulative revenue of RMB 97.866 billion and a net profit of RMB 6.525 billion. Notably, Shandong Hongqiao's net profit surged by 226.2% year-on-year in the third quarter, with a remarkable quarterly increase of 167.9%, indicating sustained robust growth for China Hongqiao. Analysts hereby summarize the previous offshore bond , and focus to discuss the HONGQI 6.25 06/08/24.

The price of China Hongqiao's USD bonds has remained stable. Analysts attribute this stability to the company's solid fundamentals, longstanding active performance in offshore capital markets and the close ties with investment institutions.

The following part has compiled China Hongqiao's offshore market track record. The company issued its first convertible offshore bond in 2012 and has since issued a total of 9 offshore bonds (6 senior bonds and 3 convertible bonds), amounting to a total issuance scale of USD 2.92 billion.  Well-known asset management companies such as UBS, E Fund and Schroders all have long-term investments in China Hongqiao.

As shown in the chart below, despite the market volatility caused by the Fed's interest rate hikes, China Hongqiao's offshore bond pricing has remained stable overall, ranging between 5% and 7.7%. The company's most recent issue, HONGQI 6.25 06/08/24, priced in June 2021 at USD 500 million  with a coupon rate of 6.25%, was widely recognized among investors, with its order book reached up to seven times its issue size.

China Hongqiao's investors have been growing continuously due to three main reasons:

Firstly, the company's fundamentals are promising. As the world's second-largest primary aluminum producer, it has substantial production capacities in bauxite, alumina, electrolytic aluminum, and fabricated aluminum processing.

Secondly, it is highly competitive within the industry. The company has been rated "BB" by the major credit rating agencies. Although the rating is slightly lower than Alcoa Corporation, China Hongqiao benefits from the scale and efficiency of its core business, achieving a higher EBITDA margin than Alcoa Corporation.

Thirdly, similar high-yield dollar bond investments are relatively scarce. The downturn in the domestic real estate industry has resulted in difficulties for developers in the issuance markets, limiting options for high-quality, high-yield dollar bond investments. Since 2023, the only high-yield bond in the industrial sector was issued by Wynn Resorts.

Moreover, many foreign institutional investors have become more prudent in investment after experiencing the real estate down cycle. They tend to favor issuers with a solid record of bond issuance, higher ratings, and stable cash flows. Therefore, to meet investors' demand for high-quality Chinese offshore assets, investment institutions seek continued issuance of offshore debt by China Hongqiao.

Currently, China Hongqiao has only two outstanding USD bonds: HONGQI 6.25 06/08/24 (senior bond) and HONGQI 5.25 01/25/26 (convertible bond). With the maturity of HONGQI 6.25 06/08/24, market uncertainties arise regarding whether China Hongqiao will issue offshore bonds again. If the company chooses repayment over new issuance, it will be a significant loss for the investors.

With China Hongqiao's strong liquidity on its balance sheet, its subsidiary Shandong Hongqiao has successfully issued short-term note and medium-term note of 1 billion respectively in January. However, because of the high exchange rate between RMB and USD, the trend of the offshore bond issuance is tightening. Therefore, if the company chooses to repay HONGQI 6.25 06/08/24, it may face new challenges in the future. New burdens could result from the high exchange rate, tightening trend in offshore bond issuance and potential reversal in the inverted yield curve.

There are many experienced offshore bond issuers in the market who maintain a stable issuance frequency throughout the year. This regular issuance not only helps uphold the issuer's market position and reputation but also helps improve the yield curve and facilitates ongoing communication with institutions. Taking Shandong Commercial Group Co. Ltd. as an example, it has issued at least one offshore bond annually since 2020, showcasing a consistent financing strategy.

In conclusion, benefiting from the surge in demand for electrolytic aluminum and its strong fundamentals, China Hongqiao's position in the offshore capital market is becoming increasingly solid. However, given the current market environment and policy changes, the market is concerned about whether it will issue offshore bonds again. Investors are recommended to keep track of the company's news as well as the market trend , so as to seize  the potential investment opportunities.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Metals & Mining
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
JCB and Keisei Electric Railway launch Keisei Skyliner promotion for JCB cardmembers  
Friday, March 1, 2024 1:00:00 PM
China Hongqiao (01378.HK) boosts cash flow, market awaits new offshore bond issue  
Mar 1, 2024 10:26 HKT/SGT
Q&M Dental Group recorded growth in both Revenue and Net Profit after tax attributable to parent of S$182.7 million and S$11.5 million respectively for FY2023  
Mar 1, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Makes First Flight of XQ-67A OBSS  
Mar 1, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals to Acquire 100% of the Large-Scale Cisco Lithium Property Located in James Bay, Quebec with Historical Assays Including 115.4 Metres at 1.21% Li2O  
Feb 29, 2024 22:29 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. is the Official Apparel Partner for 2024 Dubai Polo Gold Cup  
Feb 29, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show opens at HKCEC today  
Feb 29, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
HEKTAR REIT Receives Two Inaugural Honors at Malaysia Top Achievers 2023 Award  
Feb 29, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse set to return on 13 March  
Feb 29, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
DC Healthcare Further Expands into Perai, Pulau Pinang with Two New Outlets, and Introduces DC Body  
Feb 29, 2024 11:20 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2024
6  -  7   March
M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       