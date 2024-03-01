

SINGAPORE/ INDONESIA, Mar 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - BW Digital and Citramas Group today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the joint development of a carrier-neutral digital ecosystem in Batam’s Nongsa Digital Park (NDP), Indonesia.



BW Digital and Citramas Group forge strategic partnership to build end-to-end digital ecosystem in Batam. From L to R: Marco Bardelli, Senior Executive Director of Nongsa Digital Park, Mike Wiluan, CEO of Citramas Group, Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of BW Group, Ludovic Hutier, CEO of BW Digital, and Herman Loh, Senior Vice President and Head, Southeast Asia and Oceania region, Singapore Economic Development Board. This strategic partnership follows BW Digital’s acquisition of more than 55,000 square meters of land at the Citramas-owned Nongsa Digital Park in Batam, to build its inaugural data centre in South-East Asia and strengthen its Asia-Pacific digital infrastructure portfolio. BW Digital is a subsidiary of BW Group, a global energy and maritime group headquartered in Singapore and which includes seven listed companies with a combined market capitalisation of around US$11 billion. Indonesian-based Citramas Group operates multiple businesses spanning shipping and logistics, drilling services, port and ferry terminal infrastructure development, oilfield equipment manufacturing, hotels, animation and film as well as hospitality and leisure. With a capacity of up to 80MW, the next-generation data centre will be designed to meet high density requirements. It will provide scalable solutions for enterprise, cloud and AI workloads, while helping customers to achieve their goals for carbon neutrality and general sustainability. As joint partners, BW Digital and Citramas Group will work together to deliver a comprehensive suite of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions co-located within BW Digital’s data centre. Customers will have access to a unique portfolio of technology assets and services, including landing infrastructure for new submarine cables, international and domestic connectivity, data storage facilities, and computing power for the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Commenting on today’s announcement, Ludovic Hutier, Chief Executive Officer of BW Digital said: “BW Digital is pleased to forge a strategic alliance with Citramas Group, underpinned by our shared vision to drive business success with best-in-class digital solutions for the fast-growing South East Asian economy. We hope to accelerate the growth of Nongsa Digital Park as an emerging hub for innovation and technology. This new step anchors BW Digital’s long-term vision to create a neutral and trusted digital ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region, in tandem with the development of Hawaiki Nui, our new subsea cable, which will first connect South East Asia and Australasia”. Mike Wiluan, Chief Executive Officer of Citramas Group said: “Citramas is honoured to have BW Digital join the Nongsa Digital Park Ecosystem to further develop its data centre and connectivity infrastructure. BW Digital's expertise and experience in this area adds immense value in furthering NDP as a strategic data centre hub in the region, connecting Indonesia to key global markets. This partnership will enhance NDP's status as a centre of excellence in the digital arena, providing more opportunities to our multinational tenants and partners to evolve their digital ambitions in Indonesia and beyond.” Herman Loh, Senior Vice President and Head, Southeast Asia and Oceania region, Singapore Economic Development Board, said: “We welcome BW Digital and Citramas Group’s collaboration in Nongsa which highlights the strong growth and partnership opportunities available in Southeast Asia. BW Digital’s investment in Nongsa will support the increased demand for digital infrastructure and services in the region.”



About BW Digital BW Digital, a member of BW Group and headquartered in Singapore, develops, funds and operates digital infrastructures in the Asia-Pacific region. Privately-owned and carrier-neutral, BW Digital is the owner and developer of the Hawaiki and Hawaiki Nui submarine cables. For more information, please visit www.bw-digital.com About Citramas Group The Citramas Group was founded in 1980 and is predominantly based in Indonesia with a diversified range of businesses ranging from Infrastructure, Energy, Oil and Gas offshore services, Industrial and digital parks, Resort and residential developments, Media entertainment, Education, Food and Chemicals. The group has extensive strategic investments in Batam with operations across Indonesia. For more information, please visit www.citramas.com Media contact:

