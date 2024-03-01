Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 4, 2024
Monday, 4 March 2024, 12:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: BW Digital / Citramas Group
BW Digital and Citramas Group forge strategic partnership to build end-to-end digital ecosystem in Batam
- Regional integration, serving customers across all industries in Singapore, Indonesia and the broader South East Asia market
- Full suite of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions combining connectivity, data storage and value-added services for Cloud and AI workloads
- BW Digital's Asia-Pacific expansion includes acquisition of over 55,000 square meters of land in Nongsa Digital Park housing new data centre and submarine cable infrastructure

SINGAPORE/ INDONESIA, Mar 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - BW Digital and Citramas Group today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the joint development of a carrier-neutral digital ecosystem in Batam’s Nongsa Digital Park (NDP), Indonesia.

BW Digital and Citramas Group forge strategic partnership to build end-to-end digital ecosystem in Batam. From L to R: Marco Bardelli, Senior Executive Director of Nongsa Digital Park, Mike Wiluan, CEO of Citramas Group, Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of BW Group, Ludovic Hutier, CEO of BW Digital, and Herman Loh, Senior Vice President and Head, Southeast Asia and Oceania region, Singapore Economic Development Board.

This strategic partnership follows BW Digital’s acquisition of more than 55,000 square meters of land at the Citramas-owned Nongsa Digital Park in Batam, to build its inaugural data centre in South-East Asia and strengthen its Asia-Pacific digital infrastructure portfolio. 

BW Digital is a subsidiary of BW Group, a global energy and maritime group headquartered in Singapore and which includes seven listed companies with a combined market capitalisation of around US$11 billion. Indonesian-based Citramas Group operates multiple businesses spanning shipping and logistics, drilling services, port and ferry terminal infrastructure development, oilfield equipment manufacturing, hotels, animation and film as well as hospitality and leisure.

With a capacity of up to 80MW, the next-generation data centre will be designed to meet high density requirements. It will provide scalable solutions for enterprise, cloud and AI workloads, while helping customers to achieve their goals for carbon neutrality and general sustainability.

As joint partners, BW Digital and Citramas Group will work together to deliver a comprehensive suite of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions co-located within BW Digital’s data centre. Customers will have access to a unique portfolio of technology assets and services, including landing infrastructure for new submarine cables, international and domestic connectivity, data storage facilities, and computing power for the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Ludovic Hutier, Chief Executive Officer of BW Digital said: “BW Digital is pleased to forge a strategic alliance with Citramas Group, underpinned by our shared vision to drive business success with best-in-class digital solutions for the fast-growing South East Asian economy. We hope to accelerate the growth of Nongsa Digital Park as an emerging hub for innovation and technology. This new step anchors BW Digital’s long-term vision to create a neutral and trusted digital ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region, in tandem with the development of Hawaiki Nui, our new subsea cable, which will first connect South East Asia and Australasia”.

Mike Wiluan, Chief Executive Officer of Citramas Group said: “Citramas is honoured to have BW Digital join the Nongsa Digital Park Ecosystem to further develop its data centre and connectivity infrastructure. BW Digital's expertise and experience in this area adds immense value in furthering NDP as a strategic data centre hub in the region, connecting Indonesia to key global markets. This partnership will enhance NDP's status as a centre of excellence in the digital arena, providing more opportunities to our multinational tenants and partners to evolve their digital ambitions in Indonesia and beyond.”

Herman Loh, Senior Vice President and Head, Southeast Asia and Oceania region, Singapore Economic Development Board, said: “We welcome BW Digital and Citramas Group’s collaboration in Nongsa which highlights the strong growth and partnership opportunities available in Southeast Asia. BW Digital’s investment in Nongsa will support the increased demand for digital infrastructure and services in the region.”

About BW Digital

BW Digital, a member of BW Group and headquartered in Singapore, develops, funds and operates digital infrastructures in the Asia-Pacific region. Privately-owned and carrier-neutral, BW Digital is the owner and developer of the Hawaiki and Hawaiki Nui submarine cables. For more information, please visit www.bw-digital.com

About Citramas Group

The Citramas Group was founded in 1980 and is predominantly based in Indonesia with a diversified range of businesses ranging from Infrastructure, Energy, Oil and Gas offshore services, Industrial and digital parks, Resort and residential developments, Media entertainment, Education, Food and Chemicals. The group has extensive strategic investments in Batam with operations across Indonesia. For more information, please visit www.citramas.com

Media contact:
David Binning - Brand Comms Bureau
+61.406.397.033
David.binning@bcbureau.com.au




Topic: Press release summary
Source: BW Digital / Citramas Group
Sectors: Daily Finance, Digitalization, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mitsubishi Corporation Expands its Data Center Presence with Entry into US  
Monday, March 4, 2024 2:27:00 PM
BW Digital and Citramas Group forge strategic partnership to build end-to-end digital ecosystem in Batam  
Mar 4, 2024 12:50 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Clinches Dual Honors at the 2023 Putra Brand Awards  
Mar 4, 2024 11:20 HKT/SGT
NEC and Sumitomo Corporation Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Expand Global Sales of the CropScope Agricultural ICT Platform  
Mar 4, 2024 10:11 HKT/SGT
GoDaddy sponsors WordCamp Asia 2024 bringing together the WordPress community   
Mar 4, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
HDEX Releases "Hydrogen Horizons 2024-2050" Market Report  
Mar 2, 2024 22:28 HKT/SGT
Lexaria Announces FDA Clearance for its Planned U.S. Phase 1b Hypertension Clinical Trial  
Mar 1, 2024 21:20 HKT/SGT
Cisco, NEC and TIM Brazil improve TIM Brazil network quality with automation and advanced data analytics to enhance business customers experience  
Friday, March 1, 2024 9:00:00 PM
Honda Presents World Premiere of Production Model of "CR-V e:FCEV" at H2 & FC EXPO Tokyo  
Friday, March 1, 2024 8:30:00 PM
Daimler Truck, Mitsubishi Fuso, Hino and Toyota Motor Corporation report progress on the collaboration based on the Memorandum of Understanding  
Friday, March 1, 2024 8:30:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2024
6  -  7   March
M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       