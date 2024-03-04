Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, March 4, 2024
Monday, 4 March 2024, 11:20 HKT/SGT
Source: Spritzer Bhd
Spritzer Clinches Dual Honors at the 2023 Putra Brand Awards
Gold Award and Putra Brand Personality Award under Special Awards

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Mar 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - SPRITZER  is pleased to announce that the Company is the proud recipient of two Awards at the prestigious 2023 Putra Brand Awards, Gold Award under Beverage-Non Alcoholic Category to Spritzer, and Putra Brand Personality Award under Special Awards to Founder and Managing Director Dato’ Lim Kok Boon, recognising Spritzer’s continuous commitment to excellence, quality and sustainability.

L-R: Mr Lim Kim Kow, Director of Yee Lee Trading Co. Sdn bhd and Dr. Chuah Chaw Teo, Director of Spritzer

From Left: Nizwani Shahar, 4As Council Member; from Spritzer, - Ann Foo Sook Chuen, Marketing Manager; Dr. Chuah Chaw Teo, Director; Chan Shiao Chew, Head of Marketing and Winnie Chin, Head of Public Relations (Link)

Dato’ Lim Kok Boon, Founder & Managing Director of Spritzer said, “Thank You for the Awards! We owe it all to our incredible team, whose dedication and expertise have led us to today's victories. With their continued support, we're confident that we'll keep achieving excellence.”

Dr. Chuah Chaw Teo, Director of Spritzer said, “We are greatly humbled by Malaysia public’s recognition and trust of the Spritzer brand. This recognition is a significant achievement as it demonstrates consumers’ continuous trust, confidence and preference for Spritzer, thus solidifying our position as Malaysia’s number one beverage choice. We are thankful to the people, our loyal customers, for selecting Spritzer.”

The Putra Brand Award is the premier brand award in Malaysia, organised by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) in association with the Malaysia’s Most Valuable Brands (MMVB). It is the only brand award endorsed by MATRADE and supported by the Malaysian Advertisers Association (MAA), the Media Specialists Association (MSA) and the Malaysian Digital Association (MDA). The award recognises brand building as an integral business investment, measured by the consumers.

The 2023 Putra Brand Awards presented 149 winners across 24 categories, showcasing Malaysians' favourite brands in multiple categories. Over 11,000 consumer responses were received from across Malaysia during an 8-week long survey period.

The results were certified by Ipsos, one of the largest global research agencies with over 16,000 staff in 88 countries and endorsed by the Awards’ Board of Governors. For further understanding of Spritzer's commitment to sustainability, please visit their website: https://www.spritzer.com.my.




Spritzer Bhd
Sectors: Food & Beverage, Environment, ESG
