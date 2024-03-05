

SINGAPORE, Mar 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The importance of a robust immune system cannot be overstated—it serves as our body's frontline defence against harmful invaders. In Singapore, while most citizens have established “the new normal”, the upward trend of COVID-19 is still a pressing issue. During the December 2023 period, the estimated number of COVID-19 cases in the week of 3 to 9 December 2023 rose to 56,043 cases, compared to 32,035 cases in the previous week. Occurrences of Tuberculosis have also been regular, with active cases constantly being detected through the country’s National TB Programme. The pressing issue about contracting such respiratory diseases is the lasting effects that it creates, even after the patient has recovered. The possibilities of patients having recurring illnesses when their immunity weakens also poses a potential threat to the nation’s overall wellbeing. Recent studies published have revealed that even mild cases of COVID-19 can compromise the immune system, particularly affecting T-cells, which are vital for long-term protection. In the case of Tuberculosis, while some individuals naturally combat tuberculosis without symptoms, others may develop latent TB, which can later become active if immunity weakens. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that without treatment, 5 to 10 percent of infected individuals may eventually develop active TB. In the heat of the common cold, Tuberculosis and COVID-19, Singaporeans are increasingly turning to supplements to boost their immunity – latest Blackbox data has shown that more than eight in 10 Singaporeans (83%) now take health or dietary supplements, with almost half of them (42%) for the purpose of increasing full body immunity, with a fair half leaning towards Western supplements and Traditional Chinese Medicine. In light of these findings, LAC offers Immune Protect Defence Formula, a traditional Chinese medicine remedy, and LAC MASQUELIER’s® French Pine Bark Extract, renowned for its antioxidant properties. LAC Immune Protect Defence Formula is specially formulated based on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) principles to prevent and relieve flu, cough, and colds. In TCM, the immune system is commonly referred to as positive energy. It acts as a shield and protects individuals from negative energy, which may include pathogens such as viruses and bacteria that may invade the body and cause disease. LAC Immune Protect Defence Formula features Astragalus, an equivalent to Radix Astragali, as its primary ingredient. Coupled with a range of other immunity boosting TCM herbs, the product boosts T-cell and B-cell production, which are crucial for effective immune responses. The formula is also great for those in need of an immune booster but whose bodies are too weak to digest and absorb strong tonics. Likewise, LAC MASQUELIER’s® French Pine Bark Extract provides potent antioxidant support, offering unique protection against external pathogens and promoting overall health. Studies have shown LAC MASQUELIER’s® Original Oligomeric Proanthocyanidin Compounds (OPCs) to be 50 times more powerful than vitamin E and 20 times more powerful than vitamin C as an antioxidant. With such powerful antioxidant action, LAC MASQUELIER’s® French Pine Bark Extract is able to effectively protect and support our body’s health by improving overall blood circulation and accelerating drainage of waste materials from the body. Furthermore, optimal vein health boosts energy levels and assists in reducing the occurrence of unsightly veins on the skin surface for a more even and youthful-appearing skin tone. By incorporating these products into your daily routine, you can fortify your immune system, ensuring better protection against illnesses while experiencing improved vitality and well-being.





