SEOUL, S.KOREA, Mar 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - NACIFIC, the K-beauty brand, has revealed an eagerly awaited NACIFIC Office event featuring brand ambassadors ATEEZ's exclusive photocards set and office IDs on March 12th.

The event will be held exclusively through the online NACIFIC official shops (Shopee, Amazon, Lazada, Walmart, etc.). Selfie photocards set and Office ID cards set of ATEEZ will be given with the Brightening Premium Set. Each photocard features 8 members of ATEEZ's selfies with handwritten messages on the backside of each card. Moreover, the Office ID cards are crafted from PVC material, mirroring the authenticity of real employee identification cards, adding an extra layer of uniqueness.

The Brightening Premium Set comprises skincare products from NACIFIC's best-selling Phyto Niacin Brightening series, including toner, essence, sleeping mask, sheet mask pack, and All-Kill Bubble Cleansing Pack. The series is enriched with niacinamide, renowned for its exceptional brightening benefits, aiding in achieving a radiant, hydrated complexion both externally and internally.

A NACIFIC representative expressed, "We aspire to support customers in nurturing healthy skin conditions amidst the dryness and sensitivity often experienced during seasonal transitions, using our beloved Phyto Niacin Brightening series."

Meanwhile, ATEEZ continues to make strides as a prominent K-pop group, with their latest Japanese single album released on February 28th claiming the top position on the Oricon daily chart.

