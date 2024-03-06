Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Moxy / GDA Capital
Moxy.io Announces Strategic Investment from GDA Capital; Michael Gord to Lead Web3 Initiatives

SEATTLE, WA, Mar 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Moxy.io, a blockchain powered tournament platform and infrastructure provider in the competitive gaming and web3 space, has officially announced a strategic investment from GDA Capital, a leading global digital asset and blockchain investment and capital markets advisory firm. This investment marks a significant milestone for Moxy, as Michael Gord, Founder and CEO of GDA Capital, will also be joining their team as the Head of Web3.

Michael Gord's appointment is a testament to the depth of GDA Capital's involvement in Moxy's future. Gord, a seasoned web3 entrepreneur and investor in the blockchain community, brings a wealth of experience and a vast network of international industry connections to Moxy. His leadership is expected to drive Moxy's Web3 initiatives, positioning the platform at the forefront of blockchain innovation and adoption.

This collaboration between GDA Capital and Moxy is built on a shared vision of accelerating the development and adoption of blockchain technologies in the competitive gaming industry, through the use of Moxy’s technology infrastructure. By leveraging GDA Capital's extensive expertise in digital assets and capital markets, along with Moxy's innovative and scalable solutions for reward based competitive gaming, this partnership is set to deliver groundbreaking advancements to the gaming and web3 industries.

"We are thrilled to partner with Moxy and welcome Michael Gord to the team. His expertise in blockchain technology and his visionary leadership are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly propel our Web3 initiatives to new heights," said Matt DeFouw, CEO/Founder of Moxy.

"I am honored to join Moxy as the Head of Web3, in addition to making a strategic investment from GDA Capital. This role not only aligns with my passion for blockchain technology but also offers an unparalleled opportunity to drive the evolution of gaming, an industry ripe for disruption and that is a primary catalyst accelerating the mainstream adoption of digital assets by the masses. Together, we're poised to unlock new possibilities in competitive gaming, setting new benchmarks for innovation and adoption across the industry," said Michael Gord.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a leading global investment firm focused on digital assets and blockchain technology. With a diverse portfolio of investments and a strong track record of success, we provide capital markets advisory services, capital formation, asset management and global go to market solutions to clients worldwide. Our team is comprised of seasoned professionals with deep expertise in finance, technology, growth strategies and blockchain innovation. For more information, visit https://gda.capital.

About Moxy

Moxy is a pioneering video game tournament platform at the intersection of competitive gaming and web3 blockchain technology. Moxy offers a competitive and rewarding gaming environment, featuring tournaments powered by the $MOXY token, providing both traditional and blockchain gamers with a unique, web3 esport experience and real reward ecosystem. With a commitment to expanding the gaming ecosystem, $MOXY token ecosystem, and bringing tangible $MOXY rewards to skilled game players, Moxy is redefining competitive gaming for the quickly growing web3 industry. For more information about Moxy and its initiatives, visit https://moxy.io

