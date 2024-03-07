Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 7, 2024
Thursday, 7 March 2024, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Jeton Booth
West Ham United Stars Bring Premier League Excitement to ICE London Event at Jeton Booth

LONDON, Mar 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The ICE London event at ExCeL London on February 6th, 2024, was taken to another level when West Ham United players Kurt Zouma, Tomas Soucek, and Angelo Ogbonna made a special appearance at the Jeton booth, West Ham United's official e-Wallet Partner. Enthusiastic football fans flocked to the booth, with numerous attendees queuing hours before the footballer's arrival in anticipation of this opportunity to connect with their favourite Premier League stars.

The Jeton booth was a whirlwind of energy, alive with the vibrant enthusiasm of fans eagerly awaiting to say hello to their beloved West Ham United players. Excitement and cheers filled the air as the footballers graciously interacted with their admirers, signing autographs with smiles as bright as stadium lights, posing for countless photos, and even chatting with their devoted supporters. From capturing videos to show friends to having players send greetings to loved ones, the atmosphere at the Jeton booth was filled with joy and enthusiasm.

A representative from Jeton expressed their excitement about hosting this memorable experience for West Ham United fans at ICE London. "We've dedicated significant time and effort to crafting this experience. We wanted to provide a unique and memorable experience for football fans. And as an exhibitor, we also wanted to contribute to the electrifying atmosphere of ICE London. The presence of Kurt Zouma, Tomas Soucek, and Angelo Ogbonna greatly enhanced the event's lively atmosphere, and we are incredibly proud to see how many attendees left our booth happy and excited. Today will be memorable for us, too, just as it is for the West Ham United fans, as it signifies the realisation of one of our primary goals in this partnership: creating memorable experiences."

The ongoing partnership between Jeton and West Ham United is driven by one main goal: connecting with fans authentically and meaningfully. Together, they're committed to crafting unforgettable experiences for supporters and Jeton users. By working hand in hand, Jeton and West Ham United aspire to create moments that fans will cherish for years.

About Jeton

Jeton Wallet provides a wide range of financial solutions for online and offline purchases. For more information, please visit www.jeton.com.

