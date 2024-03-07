Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 7, 2024
Thursday, 7 March 2024, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Spacely AI
Spacely AI Raises Pre-Seed Funding From SCB 10X and Launches Spatial Design APIs

BANGKOK, Mar 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Spacely AI, a comprehensive interior architecture design platform powered by Generative AI, is excited to close a pre-seed investment from SCB 10X. The funding will fuel Spacely AI's mission to empower everyone with the opportunity to design their own success and position Spacely AI as the go-to platform in spatial design.

Spacely AI x SCB 10X Pre Seed InvestmentSpacely AI x SCB 10X Pre Seed Investment
Spacely AI Pre Seed Investment from SCB 10X

"SCB 10X is proud to back Spacely AI and their mission to unlock productivity and creativity for designers. Given the powerful breakthroughs in visual-based generative AI, spatial design is an application that will continue to benefit with the rapid advancements of this technology. We will continue to support Spacely AI in identifying the strategic and product priorities for the platform, enriching Spacely AI's proposition from Thailand to the global design community," shared Mukaya (Tai) Panich, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Venture and Investment Officer of SCB 10X.

"The backing from SCB 10X is a partnership that aligns with our vision to transform the spatial design landscape. This underscores our mutual belief in the potential of Generative AI to redefine global design standards," says Paruey Anadirekkul, Chief Executive Officer of Spacely AI.

Spacely AI is expanding their global footprint, serving users from Thailand, United States, Portugal, and several other countries worldwide. They have achieved recognition from the global startup community, winning the second runner-up in the "Tech in Asia 2023 Regional Startup Competition" and emerging as the first runner-up in the "LabLab Stable Diffusion Hackathon 2023".

Forming strategic partnerships with Index Living Mall and Proud Real Estate, Spacely AI's has designed over 1,000,000+ spaces for 120,000+ users worldwide. The platform offers 12+ innovative features, 100+ interior curated premium styles, and supports more than 100+ space types, from interiors to exteriors, providing a comprehensive solution for all spatial design needs.

"In choosing Spacely AI's technology, Index Living Mall aims to precisely capture customer requirements, boost designer productivity, and enhance the customer experience. This platform streamlines our design process, reducing the need for revisions and improving efficiency. It represents a significant step forward in our commitment to service excellence and business growth," said Ekalak Patamasatayasonthi, Senior Vice President Business Development at YOUNIQUE & The Walk Line.

"Our partnership with Spacely AI has enhanced the customer journey, creating unparalleled experiences that truly reflect our brand and our real estate offerings. Their AI-driven designs have created our spaces into interactive canvases, serving as the touchpoints for engagement throughout the customer journey. This enables customers to seamlessly bring their design ideas to reality," stated Pasu Liptapanlop, Director, Proud Real Estate.

Today Spacely AI unveils its new API products made available for enterprises:

  • Instant Rendering API: Allows for quick visualization of design concepts, effortlessly bringing ideas to life.
  • Smart Recommendation API: Matches your products with customer's designed space based on their preferences, budget, and space.
  • Product Visualization API: Provides a visual representation of your products within customer's spaces.
  • Precision Space Planning API: Offers detailed space measurement guidance for optimal fit and sizing.

The enterprise's API solutions offer product visualization that enhances both sales and customer experiences.

"The launch of our Enterprise API is a significant leap forward as we set our sights on expanding towards the full spectrum of spatial design, pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality," adds Paruey Anadirekkul, CEO of Spacely AI.

Join Spacely AI in this exciting journey to redefine spatial design with Generative AI.

Contact Information
Paruey Anadirekkul
CEO
paruey@spacely.ai

Thanatcha Pojthaveekiat
Head of Commercial
thanatcha@spacely.ai

Nawinda Hanrattana
Marketing
nawinda@spacely.ai

Napatsapa Vajarodaya
COO
napatsapa@spacely.ai

SOURCE: Spacely AI

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Spacely AI
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Three Garden Road Achieves LEED v4.1 Platinum Certification, Scoring Highest in Hong Kong  
Mar 7, 2024 18:30 HKT/SGT
OrbusNeich Achieves Record-High Revenue and Net Profit of US$154 Million and US$45.1 Million Respectively, Recommends Final Dividend Payment of HK10 cents per Share  
Mar 7, 2024 17:20 HKT/SGT
Spacely AI Raises Pre-Seed Funding From SCB 10X and Launches Spatial Design APIs  
Mar 7, 2024 13:00 HKT/SGT
NACIFIC, New Round of ATEEZ Photocards and Office ID Card Event  
Mar 7, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) Harnesses AI and GPT Technologies to Drive Human Resources Services and ESG Compliance  
Mar 7, 2024 11:48 HKT/SGT
The inaugural Asia Photonics Expo Grandly Opened in Singapore  
Mar 7, 2024 11:30 HKT/SGT
NEC named to list of Top 100 Global Innovators by Clarivate for 13th consecutive year  
Thursday, March 7, 2024 10:24:00 AM
Fujitsu and Carnegie Mellon University develop AI-powered social digital twin technology with traffic data from Pittsburgh  
Thursday, March 7, 2024 9:25:00 AM
West Ham United Stars Bring Premier League Excitement to ICE London Event at Jeton Booth  
Mar 7, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Has Announced the Signing of a Put Option Agreement to Acquire Purflux, Currently Operating as the Filtration Business Unit of Sogefi S.p.A.  
Mar 7, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2024
6  -  7   March
M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Asia Photonics Expo (APE)
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       