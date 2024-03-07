

HONG KONG, Mar 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Three Garden Road, a world-class landmark property owned by Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or the "Trust"; stock code: 2778), has obtained the Platinum certification of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) "v4.1 Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings" with the highest score in Hong Kong from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). This recognition, along with the distinction of being Hong Kong's first WELL Platinum certification received in 2020 and the BEAM Plus Platinum certification received in 2022, establishes Three Garden Road as Hong Kong's first "Triple Platinum" grade-A office building under the existing building certification category. By integrating green practices into its operations, Three Garden Road aims to create a sustainable workplace that embodies efficiency, innovation, and environmental management through the optimisation of facility and the maintenance of excellent indoor environmental quality: -- Leveraged new technologies and implemented retro-commissioning to enhance energy efficiency, resulting in a remarkable reduction of 32% in carbon emissions and a 17% decrease in energy use over the past five years -- Ongoing property quality enhancements, including comprehensive lift modernisation and washroom renovation works, as well as the installation of additional electric vehicle charging stations and solar photovoltaic panels -- Awarded the highest rating of Excellent Class Certification of Indoor Air Quality for 15 consecutive years -- Fostered collaboration among tenants in energy and waste reduction efforts to combat climate change together through our initiatives such as "Champion REIT ESG Forum" and "Green Champion Challenge" Ms Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "As the first smart building in Hong Kong upon its completion, Three Garden Road was recognised by the Hong Kong Institute of Architects for its innovative and high-standard architectural design. In pursuit of excellence and innovation, the Trust remains dedicated to continuously improving energy and environmental efficiency which are of great importance to our key tenants from financial institutions and multinational corporations. We are honoured that Three Garden Road has achieved "Triple Platinum" existing building certifications, acknowledging our environmental practices. The Trust has been staying the course to realise its 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance goals and 2045 Net Zero Commitment. We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders in creating sustainable values." Mr Andy To, Managing Director of USGBC North Asia, said, "I am sincerely grateful to Champion REIT for their unwavering dedication to green building practices. I commend the company for its steadfast commitment to sustainability. Moving forward, we look forward to ongoing collaboration with Champion REIT and are eager to witness the company's continued advancements in the realm of green spaces." The Trust attained the top Five-star rating by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) in 2023. Moreover, 100% of its Hong Kong properties have attained the highest Platinum level certification for green buildings, affirming its leading position in implementing sustainable measures. (1) "Triple Platinum" existing building certifications refer to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) "v4.1 Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings" Platinum, WELL Healthy Building Standard v2 Core Platinum and BEAM Plus Existing Building v2.0 Comprehensive Scheme Final Platinum. Ms Christina Hau receives the LEED v4.1 Platinum Certification from Mr Andy To, North Asia Managing Director of USGBC Three Garden Road Achieves LEED v4.1 Platinum Certification Scoring Highest in Hong Kong LEED v4.1 Platinum Certification About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778) Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. The Trust was awarded the top five-star rating by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Standard (GRESB) in 2023. Website: www.championreit.com





