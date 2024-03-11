|
Johannesburg, South Africa, Mar 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Cyber Security Summit, which will be held on 14 March 2024 at Johannesburg, South Africa, is thrilled to unveil the inaugural Cyber 50, showcasing the most influential and promising leaders in the field of cybersecurity. After an extensive evaluation process involving nominations, direct applications, database research, interviews, and thorough analysis of public sources, we are proud to recognize these individuals for their exceptional contributions and dedication to advancing cybersecurity.
The Cyber 50 winners represent a diverse range of expertise, spanning cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data protection, cloud security, and quantum computing. They are united by their passion and unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful change in the realm of cybersecurity, demonstrating remarkable leadership and innovation in their respective domains.
Among the Cyber 50 are individuals who have demonstrated outstanding vision and execution in navigating the complex landscape of cyber threats and challenges. These leaders have not only raised the bar for excellence but have also inspired others with their relentless pursuit of cybersecurity excellence.
The Cyber 50 winners for 2024 are:
1. Abdul Kader Baba, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Industrial Development Corporation
2. Andre Pretorius, Head of Cyber Security, DRDGOLD Limited
3. Avhatakali Munyai, Director of IT, University of Johannesburg
4. Ayanda Peta, CISO, African Rainbow Minerals Limited
5. Brian Knott, CIO, Calgro M3
6. Celia Mantshiyane, CISO, MTN
7. Darshan Lakha, CISO, Vodacom
8. Dr. Amos Anele, Academic Head of Programmes, Information Technology Eduvos (Pty) Ltd.
9. Duke Mathebula, Chief Information Officer, Trident Steel Africa
10. Graeme te Brake, CIO, Eazi Access
11. Hans Zachar, Group Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Nutun
12. Helene Bezuidenhout, Deputy Director: ICT Information Security, Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA)
13. Hendrik Wiese, Chief Information Security Officer, iMasFinance
14. Henny Schlebusch, Regional IT Director: Middle East & Africa, Rhenus Logistics
15. Ishaaq Jacobs, Chief Cyber Security Officer, Sasol
16. Itumeleng Makgati, Executive: Information Security, Standard Bank group
17. Jabu Mtsweni, Head of Information and Cyber Security Research Centre, CSIR
18. Jeanette Morwane, Chief Director - ICT Innovations, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies
19. Jenny Mohanlall, Senior Director : IT, DHL International
20. John Bosco Arends, Group Head Information and Network Technology Operations City of Johannesburg
21. John Mukomana, Head: IT Governance & Reporting, NHLS
22. Joseph Stokes, Head: Cyber Security and IT Governance, Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH).
23. Judy Winn, Head of Information Security, Peach Payments
24. Justin Williams, Group CISO, MTN Group
25. Khomotso Mokwele, Director - Information Security, Government Pension Administration Agency
26. Lesiba Sebola, IT Director, Bidvest International Logistics
27. Lineo Racoco, Group CISO, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa
28. Manoj Puri, CISO, Absa Group
29. Mario Pinto, Head of Business Information security, Life Healthcare
30. Mlindi Mashologu, Deputy Director-General: ICT Information Society and Capacity DevelopmentDepartment of Communications and Digital Technologies
31. Mthoko Mncwabe, Chief Information Officer, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA)
32. Mthokozisi Hlatshwayo, Director: IT Auditor, SASSA
33. Nadia Veeran-Patel, ISO, LRMG
34. Niel Van Rooyen, CISO, MagicOrange
35. Nkosenhle Ngongoma, Director of IT, City lodge hotels
36. Olabode Ogundele, Chief Information Security Officer, Vox Telecom
37. Phathu Mathivha, Group Head IT, Bushveld Minerals
38. Pieter Steyn, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Luxaviation Group
39. Popi Kunene, Head of Technology retail, Old mutual
40. Rohan Day, CISO, Access Bank South Africa
41. Sachin Surajbali, Group Chief Information Security Officer, Liberty Group South Africa
42. Shalin Naidoo, Chief Information and Technology Officer, DRDGOLD Limited.
43. Simon Nare, Head of Information Security, TransUnion Africa
44. Sithembile Songo, Chief Information Security Officer, Eskom Holdings Soc Limited
45. Thipe Khaole, CISO, Alexforbes
46. Tshepiso Lebogo, Senior Manager: Cyber Security Operations, SOC and Threat Intelligence, Afrocentric Group
47. Tswakai Luke, Director: ICT, Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs
48. Venisha Nayagar, Group CISO, Life Healthcare
49. Vuma Magaqa, CIO, Department of Health South Africa
50. Yosheen Padayachee, Chief Information Officer, Tsebo Solutions Group.
