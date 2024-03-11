

Johannesburg, South Africa, Mar 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Cyber Security Summit, which will be held on 14 March 2024 at Johannesburg, South Africa, is thrilled to unveil the inaugural Cyber 50, showcasing the most influential and promising leaders in the field of cybersecurity. After an extensive evaluation process involving nominations, direct applications, database research, interviews, and thorough analysis of public sources, we are proud to recognize these individuals for their exceptional contributions and dedication to advancing cybersecurity.



The Cyber 50 winners represent a diverse range of expertise, spanning cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data protection, cloud security, and quantum computing. They are united by their passion and unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful change in the realm of cybersecurity, demonstrating remarkable leadership and innovation in their respective domains. Among the Cyber 50 are individuals who have demonstrated outstanding vision and execution in navigating the complex landscape of cyber threats and challenges. These leaders have not only raised the bar for excellence but have also inspired others with their relentless pursuit of cybersecurity excellence. The Cyber 50 winners for 2024 are: 1. Abdul Kader Baba, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Industrial Development Corporation

2. Andre Pretorius, Head of Cyber Security, DRDGOLD Limited

3. Avhatakali Munyai, Director of IT, University of Johannesburg

4. Ayanda Peta, CISO, African Rainbow Minerals Limited

5. Brian Knott, CIO, Calgro M3

6. Celia Mantshiyane, CISO, MTN

7. Darshan Lakha, CISO, Vodacom

8. Dr. Amos Anele, Academic Head of Programmes, Information Technology Eduvos (Pty) Ltd.

9. Duke Mathebula, Chief Information Officer, Trident Steel Africa

10. Graeme te Brake, CIO, Eazi Access

11. Hans Zachar, Group Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Nutun

12. Helene Bezuidenhout, Deputy Director: ICT Information Security, Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA)

13. Hendrik Wiese, Chief Information Security Officer, iMasFinance

14. Henny Schlebusch, Regional IT Director: Middle East & Africa, Rhenus Logistics

15. Ishaaq Jacobs, Chief Cyber Security Officer, Sasol

16. Itumeleng Makgati, Executive: Information Security, Standard Bank group

17. Jabu Mtsweni, Head of Information and Cyber Security Research Centre, CSIR

18. Jeanette Morwane, Chief Director - ICT Innovations, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

19. Jenny Mohanlall, Senior Director : IT, DHL International

20. John Bosco Arends, Group Head Information and Network Technology Operations City of Johannesburg

21. John Mukomana, Head: IT Governance & Reporting, NHLS

22. Joseph Stokes, Head: Cyber Security and IT Governance, Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH).

23. Judy Winn, Head of Information Security, Peach Payments

24. Justin Williams, Group CISO, MTN Group

25. Khomotso Mokwele, Director - Information Security, Government Pension Administration Agency

26. Lesiba Sebola, IT Director, Bidvest International Logistics

27. Lineo Racoco, Group CISO, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

28. Manoj Puri, CISO, Absa Group

29. Mario Pinto, Head of Business Information security, Life Healthcare

30. Mlindi Mashologu, Deputy Director-General: ICT Information Society and Capacity DevelopmentDepartment of Communications and Digital Technologies

31. Mthoko Mncwabe, Chief Information Officer, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA)

32. Mthokozisi Hlatshwayo, Director: IT Auditor, SASSA

33. Nadia Veeran-Patel, ISO, LRMG

34. Niel Van Rooyen, CISO, MagicOrange

35. Nkosenhle Ngongoma, Director of IT, City lodge hotels

36. Olabode Ogundele, Chief Information Security Officer, Vox Telecom

37. Phathu Mathivha, Group Head IT, Bushveld Minerals

38. Pieter Steyn, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Luxaviation Group

39. Popi Kunene, Head of Technology retail, Old mutual

40. Rohan Day, CISO, Access Bank South Africa

41. Sachin Surajbali, Group Chief Information Security Officer, Liberty Group South Africa

42. Shalin Naidoo, Chief Information and Technology Officer, DRDGOLD Limited.

43. Simon Nare, Head of Information Security, TransUnion Africa

44. Sithembile Songo, Chief Information Security Officer, Eskom Holdings Soc Limited

45. Thipe Khaole, CISO, Alexforbes

46. Tshepiso Lebogo, Senior Manager: Cyber Security Operations, SOC and Threat Intelligence, Afrocentric Group

47. Tswakai Luke, Director: ICT, Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs

48. Venisha Nayagar, Group CISO, Life Healthcare

49. Vuma Magaqa, CIO, Department of Health South Africa

50. Yosheen Padayachee, Chief Information Officer, Tsebo Solutions Group. Join us at the Digital Transformation Summit to celebrate their achievements and gain insights into the future of technology. For Media Enquiries, contact:

Kasturi Nayak (Sr. Marketing Executive)

Kasturi.nayak@exito-e.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Exito

Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

