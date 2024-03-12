

Vancouver, BC, Mar 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO) (" Rover " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gunnar Pedersen to the Company's Board of Directors. Salim Tharani has tendered his resignation as Director to accommodate the appointment of Mr. Pedersen. The Board of Directors of the Company wish to thank Mr. Tharani for his services. Mr. Tharani will be retained as a consultant to the Company on an as-needed basis. Gunnar Pedersen, Director Mr. Pedersen holds a Graduate degree in Financial Economics from the Norwegian School of Economics and is a CFA charter holder. He has absolute return investing and portfolio management experience since 1996, specializing in thematic global macro investing, fixed income and FX. His more recent research interests include socially responsible investments, the battery materials value chain, and renewable / traditional energy. During his career, Mr. Pedersen has co-founded and founded two absolute return focused investment funds. Currently he is self employed at his firm Asymmetric Asset Management, where he focuses on portfolio management and thematic investing, consultancy engagements and directorships. Pursuant to Mr. Pedersen's appointment as Director, he has been granted 500,000 incentive stock options from Rover's rolling 10% stock option plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.05 and a useful life of four years. Judson Culter, CEO at Rover, states "Appointing Gunnar to our Board of Directors is part of our one-two punch strategy of bolstering our ranks. Gunnar joins Paddy Moylan as a new incoming Director. Both Gunnar and Paddy manage family offices that are focussed on critical minerals resource investing." Paddy Moylan, Rover's President comments "Gunnar's appointment continues our laser like focus on critical minerals. The team are working really hard. I look forward to positive news flow hitting the market. Gunnar will be a great help with his fund involvement and connections. Stay tuned!" About Rover Critical Minerals Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of the U.S. and Canada. You can follow Rover on its social media channels:

"Judson Culter"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@rovermetals.com

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Rover's actual results, performance, achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.





