  • Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 17:44 HKT/SGT
Source: Grafbase
Simplifying and Elevating GraphQL to New Heights: Grafbase's Strategic Leap in Enterprise Adoption
~ Grafbase is leading the GraphQL revolution by providing a modern developer experience for building and deploying high-performance APIs.
~ With the advent of Federated Graphs, Grafbase allows composing multiple, independently deployed GraphQL APIs into a single endpoint.
~ The platform sets new standards in the GraphQL ecosystem with TypeScript SDK, Edge Caching, advanced security, real-time analytics, and more.

NEW YORK, Mar 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - According to a report by Gartner, the adoption of GraphQL has been on an increasing trend, from less than 10% in 2021 to over 50% by 2025. Demand for GraphQL has been growing exponentially and yet its implementation in enterprise settings has been marred by complexity and time consumption.

Recognizing these challenges, Grafbase emerges as a beacon of innovation, offering a comprehensive solution that streamlines and simplifies the GraphQL API development process. Grafbase is strategically positioned at the forefront of this technological evolution by providing a modern developer experience to build and deploy high-performance GraphQL APIs.

Furthermore, the advanced platform supports the composition and connection of data sources across microservices using GraphQL Federation. Recently, the San Francisco-based tech startup introduced Federated Graphs, a significant enhancement that allows composing multiple, independently deployed GraphQL APIs into a single endpoint.

Grafbase empowers not just individual developers but entire enterprises by enabling them to leverage GraphQL technology more effectively. At the heart of Grafbase's offering is its TypeScript SDK, a tool designed to resonate with modern developers' needs. TypeScript, known for its scalability and developer-friendly syntax, makes Grafbase an ideal platform for building robust and efficient applications.

"GraphQL adoption is on the rise, but building and deploying GraphQL APIs remains complex and time-consuming," says Fredrik Björk, Founder & CEO of Grafbase. "Grafbase addresses this by offering a modern developer experience, simplifying GraphQL development, and accelerating market readiness for companies eager to adopt GraphQL."

The recent introduction of GraphQL Operation Analytics at Grafbase is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation. This feature provides users with real-time insights into their GraphQL operations, enhancing understanding and efficiency.

Grafbase distinguishes itself in the market with features designed for high performance and efficiency. Its Edge Deployment capability ensures operations are executed with minimal latency, enhancing user experience. Additionally, the GraphQL Edge Caching feature boosts global application performance. The platform is at the forefront of innovation, introducing next-generation Connectors. These Connectors, designed for seamless integration with microservices, databases, and third-party APIs into GraphQL APIs, are setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Choosing Grafbase is not just about meeting current needs; it's about investing in a technology that remains relevant and beneficial in the long term. Grafbase's capability to convert REST APIs to GraphQL APIs, along with advanced security standards, makes it a forward-looking option for companies preparing for the future.

As the digital landscape rapidly evolves, Grafbase is poised to lead the GraphQL revolution, providing innovative solutions that not only keep pace with change but drive it.

About Grafbase

Grafbase is a powerful data platform designed specifically for developers. It offers cutting-edge tools and features that make it easier and faster to deploy GraphQL APIs. Grafbase aims to streamline the entire development process, enabling developers to focus on building robust and scalable applications. Whether you're a developer or an enterprise, Grafbase is a platform for anyone looking to create high-performance backends quickly and efficiently. For more information, visit https://grafbase.com/.

HQ Address: 3039 Octavia Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Email: fredrik@grafbase.com




