Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 00:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Life DeFi
Life DeFi Partners with Alvara Protocol to Integrate ERC 7621 Basket Token Standard

Seychelles, Mar 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In a significant stride towards enhancing DeFi accessibility and functionality, Life DeFi is thrilled to announce a partnership with Alvara Protocol. This collaboration marks the integration of the innovative ERC 7621 standard into Life DeFi’s mobile and Chrome extension wallets, setting a new standard in the DeFi ecosystem.


Alvara Protocol introduces a novel approach to managing and investing in digital assets. By allowing users to create, manage, and trade baskets of tokens, it simplifies the investment process, offering a diversified approach directly within Life DeFi’s platforms.

Streamlining DeFi Investments

Through this partnership, Life DeFi users will gain the ability to access and interact with ERC 7621 token baskets, empowering them to diversify their portfolios with ease and efficiency. This feature is designed to lower the entry barriers for novice users while providing sophisticated tools for seasoned investors.

Empowering Users with Advanced Features

Alvara empowers you to create and mint ERC 7621 Basket Tokens (BTS) effortlessly.

Custom Token Baskets: Users can create personalized baskets of tokens based on their investment preferences and risk appetite.

Seamless Trading: Directly trade entire baskets of tokens in a single transaction, enhancing liquidity and reducing transaction costs.

Portfolio Diversification: Easily diversify investments to manage risk without the need to manage each asset individually.

User-Friendly Interface: Create, manage and even sell your BTS tokens all on one seamless platform. The integration of the ERC 7621 into Life DeFi’s mobile and Chrome extension wallets will allow users to store BTS tokens in their Life DeFi wallets. Life DeFi’s platforms offer an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface, making it simpler for users to leverage the benefits of the ERC 7621 standard.

A Commitment to Innovation and Accessibility

Both Life DeFi and Alvara Protocol are committed to driving innovation and accessibility in the DeFi space. This partnership reflects our shared vision of making DeFi more approachable and efficient for everyone.

About Life DeFi

Life DeFi is a leading decentralized finance platform offering a suite of services designed to make DeFi accessible and user-friendly. With a focus on innovation and security, Life DeFi provides a comprehensive ecosystem for managing digital assets, including a mobile app and Chrome extension wallet.

About Alvara Protocol

Alvara Protocol is at the forefront of DeFi innovation, developing cutting-edge technologies to enhance the digital asset ecosystem. The new ERC 7621 token standard, developed by Alvara, represents a significant advancement in token creation and management and investment strategies. For more information about Life DeFi and the integration of the ERC 7621, please visit [Life DeFi's website] and alvaraprotocol.io.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Zephyr@platodata.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Life DeFi
Sectors: FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Life DeFi Partners with Alvara Protocol to Integrate ERC 7621 Basket Token Standard  
Mar 13, 2024 00:00 HKT/SGT
GDA Capital Acquires Omni3, Expands into Singapore with New Gaming Lead  
Mar 13, 2024 00:00 HKT/SGT
BFSI IT Summit Set to Illuminate the Future of Financial Technology  
Mar 12, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering  
Mar 12, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
mindzie Unveils AI Process Intelligence Copilot: Revolutionizing Business Process Improvement  
Mar 12, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Simplifying and Elevating GraphQL to New Heights: Grafbase's Strategic Leap in Enterprise Adoption  
Mar 12, 2024 17:44 HKT/SGT
UAE's Swan Achieved 40% Boost In Email Campaign View Rates With CleverTap  
Mar 12, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
Media Savvy Awards 2023 Winners Honored; 2024 Awards Announced  
Mar 12, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
GMO Research Activity Support & Technology launches brain MRI analysis tool developed on world class supercomputer Fugaku with Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS)  
Tuesday, March 12, 2024 9:20:00 AM
CGFNS International and The DAISY Foundation Honor Outstanding International Nurse Recruiters  
Mar 12, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
21st Edition of Cyber Security Summit
14   March
Johannesburg, South Africa
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       