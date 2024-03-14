Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 14, 2024
Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 22:39 HKT/SGT
Source: Arya Resources
Arya Resources Ltd. (RBZ) Drills 3.5 Kilogram per Tonne (Kg. /t) Copper, 6.1 Kg. /t Nickel, and 0.247 Kg. /t Cobalt over 36.5 meters

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - March 13, 2024) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has received results for its fall drill program on the company's Dunlop Ni-Cu project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The program consisted of 8 drill holes totalling 1045m and was completed between December 7th and 17th, 2023.

Drill Hole AR 23-007 intersected, starting from 16 meters (m) :

  • 35.50 meters (m) of 0.32% Copper (Cu), 0.39% Nickel (Ni), and 161 grams/tonne (g/t) Cobalt (Co)
    • including 0.41% Cu, 0.52% Ni and 195 g/t Co over 17 m.

Drill Hole 008 intersected, starting from 18.5 m:

  • 36.5 m of 0.35% Cu, 0.61% Ni and 247 g/t of Co
    • including 0.64% Cu, 1.35% Ni and 518 g/t Co over 9.7 m.

The project is located 37km north of La Ronge via Provincial Highway 102 and then an 8km bush road heading west to Nemeiben Lake provides excellent access. A powerline runs along Provincial Highway 102 and would provide easy access to hydro for the project site.

Fall 2023 Drill Program: Dunlop Ni-Cu Project, Nemeiben Lake

Drillhole UTM E UTM N Elev(m) Azimuth Dip
AR23-007 489275 6130945 390.7 0.0 -55
AR23-008 489275 6130945 390.7 0.0 -70

 

The drill program was designed to test favourable Nickel-Copper targets identified within the historic Dunlop Ni-Cu Zone identified at the East Zone-the mineralization showed continuity and appears to be of similar nature to the zone intersected in the historic drilling, 3-5% disseminated and blebby pyrrhotite with trace to 1% pentlandite and chalcopyrite. Locally, on a meter scale, sulphide content increases to 30%.

Previous drilling in 1960-1980 identified a historical deposit totalling 18.11 million tonnes of Ni, and Cu mineralization of which 12.83 million tonnes were considered able to be mined as an open pit and the balance by underground mining. Grades ranged from 0.55% Ni - 1.46% Ni and 0.15% Cu - 0.39% Cu with assays of up to 0.35% Cr and 0.15% Co -Source Reference: SMDI#0749 Saskatchewan Mineral Database Identification Number- (see Company News Release: https://aryaresourcesltd.com/pdf/2023-03-02_NR.pdf)

Haultain Uranium Property- Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan, Canada

The company also owns early-stage uranium claims near the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan: 20,625 acres in Key Lake McArthur River Uranium-Corridor less than 50km from a mill. Several Uranium mining companies are drilling the Key Lake / Mc Arthur River Uranium Corridor. Projected strike of the P-2 Thrust fault which hosts the McArthur River Uranium mine in the Athabasca basin, extends onto the property. Basement hosted Uranium deposit(s) could be coming to surface outside the current limits of the Athabasca basin, where the property is located. A very Large Mag low runs through the middle of the property. The company plans to conduct exploration work in 2024 in preparation for defining follow-up Uranium drill targets (see attached Haultain Airborne Magnetics map).

Qualified Person

Kevin Wells, P.Geo, a consulting geologist to the Company, is the independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About the Company

Arya Resources Ltd (TSXV: RBZ) is a tier-2 listed mining and mineral exploration Company. The Company is focused on acquiring, exploring and development of energy / precious metals projects including Gold, Uranium, and base metals in stable jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Rasool Mohammad, CEO
Email: rasool@aryaresourcesltd.com
Telephone: (604) 868-7737
https://aryaresourcesltd.com/

Haultain Lake Airborne Magnetics

Arya Resources
