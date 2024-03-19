

NEW DELHI, Mar 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Raychem RPG, established in 1989, is a 50:50 joint venture between TE Connectivity, U.S.A., and RPG Enterprises, India. Raychem RPG is the imprint of a successful Indo-US bilateral relationship that has lasted for nearly four decades, the longest of its kind. Halol plant Raychem RPG has added another significant feather to its already decorated portfolio, by completing the very stringent, yearlong Pre-Qualification (PQ) test protocols, at Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) for its 245KV cable accessories manufactured in India. CPRI has now approved its 245 KV, Extra High Voltage Cable Accessories (EHVCA) for usage in India for different projects, which are so far dependent on imports from Europe. This marks a significant milestone and achievement, catapulting Raychem RPG to unprecedented heights within the EHVCA product portfolio. Raychem RPG is the only organisation among its peers to have received the PQ test report following a rigorous process that took over a year to complete. The bagging of the test report also bears testimony to Raychem RPG’s hitherto unheralded technical and technological prowess in the area and the success of the “Make in India” initiative. This success will enhance the acceptability of Raychem RPG’s 245kV cable accessories not only in the Indian markets but also in SAARC countries, namely Bangladesh, Nepal, and Srilanka where many infrastructure projects are currently ongoing, and this will significantly help in better project management. The product, belonging to the EHVCA category, is produced in the JV’s Halol plant in Gujarat using world class material. Raychem RPG’s product will now receive widespread acceptance across the country. India will no longer have to rely on imports to meet the growing domestic demand, which was entirely met through imports. Commenting on the development, Mr Vivek Venkatachalam, CEO of Raychem RPG, said, “With unwavering dedication, we strive to champion the Make in India initiative and actively contribute to advancing our nation's progress and self-reliance.” Adding to this Mr. Sankara Raman, Sr. VP - Operations & Technology of Raychem RPG said, "Engineering excellence is not just a goal; it's a commitment to pushing boundaries and ensuring our product development & testing capabilities reflect the forefront of innovation. At Raychem RPG, we embraced the challenge of EHVCA with unwavering dedication and the recent attainment of the PQ test report for our 245kV cable accessories marks a significant milestone that will undoubtedly propel Raychem RPG to unprecedented heights within the EHVCA product portfolio.” Mr. Tamal Kanti Saha, Sr. VP and Head - Global Sales & Marketing, Raychem RPG commented, "As we continue in the journey of self-reliance & ‘Make in India’ initiative a success, we stand determined to support all our customers and large infrastructure projects, with our commitment in delivering world-class products with speed, affordability, and unwavering reliability. With comprehensive installation and after-sales services, coupled with manufacturing warranty, we pave the way for faster project execution and unparalleled peace of mind in every infrastructure project in India and SAARC countries wherever EHVCA are currently used through costly imports with long lead time and associated execution challenges." Besides Halol, Raychem RPG’s operation facilities are located at Vasai, Chakan, and Naigaon in Maharashtra, India. All the facilities are covered under a multi-site certification to management systems, thus providing the company with one platform to carry out good management practices across locations without diluting the focus of each plant. About Raychem RPG: A Joint Venture between TE Connectivity, U.S.A. and RPG Enterprises, India, Raychem RPG has the distinction of being one of the longest, most successful joint ventures in India for nearly four decades. Raychem RPG caters to the infrastructure segment of multiple industries. Its pioneering technologies provide solutions for various businesses in the domestic and global markets. The company caters to segments such as Cable Management & Connection Systems, Asset & Theft Protection Systems, Loss Reduction Systems, Electrical Safety Products, Energy Efficient Transformers, Gas Flow Metering and Manufacturing Processing Outsourcing. For media inquiries, please contact: Raychem RPG: Anuneha Sinha, Global Lead - Communications, +91-8879114246, Email address: Anuneha_Sinha@raychemrpg.com Website: https://www.raychemrpg.com/





