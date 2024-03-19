Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: BLUETTI POWER INC
Discover BLUETTI AC240 All-Weather Power Solution: Power Beyond Limits, Rain or Shine

SYDNEY, AU, Mar 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - BLUETTI, the pioneer in portable power solutions, will launch another IP65-rated Water Resistant Portable Power Station, the AC240, on April 2nd. This latest offering marks a significant leap forward from its predecessor the AC60, with increased power and faster charging. Designed to thrive in harsh environments, the AC240 is a game-changer for adventurers and emergency responders alike.

IP65-rated Protection Against All Elements

Even in adverse weather conditions, the AC240 ensures that water stays out while the power stays on. It's impervious to dust and resistant to low-pressure water jets from any angle, thanks to its patented technology and design, including independent air ducts, sealed electronic compartments, double-layer protected ports, and more.

Comprehensive Outdoor Power Solution

At around 72 lbs (33kg), the AC240 conveniently fits into any car trunk for portable power needs. Boasting a formidable 2,400W output, it effortlessly powers a range of devices such as air conditioners, microwaves, heaters, and coffee makers. Its 1,536Wh LFP battery can sustain a 20 cu. ft. fridge (1.2kWh/day) for at least one day.

Featuring multiple outlets, including AC outlets, USB-A, USB-C, and a 12V/30A RV port, the AC240 caters to diverse power needs. Supporting rapid max 2,400W AC charging and compatibility with various solar panels for up to 1,200W solar intake, the AC240 provides constant clean power for self-sustained adventures.

Expandable Power, Uninterrupted Backup

The AC240 is expandable with up to four B210 expansion battery packs, 2,150Wh each, for a combined capacity of 10,136Wh. These packs also double as independent, water-resistant power banks with three DC outputs and various charging options.

Additionally, the AC240 promises an uninterrupted power supply with its responsive UPS function, which detects outages and switches to battery power within just 15 milliseconds-industry-leading speed.

Availability and Pricing of the BLUETTI AC240

The BLUETTI AC240, backed by a 6-year warranty, will be purchasable on BLUETTI's official website and Amazon store starting April 2nd, with exclusive early bird pricing.

About BLUETT

Committed to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions. With a dedication to innovation and addressing customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader across more than 100 countries worldwide.

CONTACT:
Bluetti Power Inc
pr@bluetti.com

