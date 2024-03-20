

Japan, Mar 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Executive Centre ("TEC"), the leading premium flexible workspace provider that serves more than 47,000 Members in 34 cities across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, announces the grand opening of its latest centre at JP Tower in Tokyo. Strategically situated adjacent to Tokyo Station in the Marunouchi district, JP Tower stands as an iconic landmark renowned for its seamless blend of contemporary sophistication and preserved historical heritage. The JP Tower Centre marks a significant milestone as TEC's tenth establishment within the vibrant landscape of Tokyo and Yokohama. Boasting an optimal location and impeccable design, the JP Tower Centre exemplifies sophistication and modernity, offering businesses an exceptional workspace experience sprawling across an expansive floor space of over 24,000 sq ft. This new centre opening is a testament to the consistently high demand and occupancy rates of around 90% throughout TEC centres across Japan. Located on the fourteenth floor, one of the standout features of the JP Tower Centre is the lounge area, offering panoramic views of Tokyo Station through expansive windows. The lounge area is designed with a corporate and upscale ambiance, featuring a tasteful colour palette and premium materials. At its heart is a fully stocked bar area, where Members can enjoy a curated selection of premium coffees, alcoholic beverages, and delectable food items. The lounge area, furnished with Timothy Oulton furniture renowned for its vintage designs, creates an environment that exudes both comfort and sophistication, fostering networking and collaboration among Members. Adjacent to the lounge is a dedicated coworking area that provides a tranquil setting for focused work. This thoughtfully designed space offers a diverse array of seating styles, catering to various working preferences. The incorporation of natural aesthetics, such as wooden accents and touches of greenery create a harmonious environment that enhances productivity and well-being. Moreover, the JP Tower Centre boasts well-designed meeting rooms, including a spacious boardroom that comfortably accommodates up to 14 people. These meeting rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including Magic Glass walls that seamlessly transition between transparent and opaque states, ensuring privacy and convenience during presentations or confidential discussions. The private office spaces within the JP Tower Centre offer unparalleled panoramic views, spanning from Tokyo Station to the Imperial Palace. Each unit is meticulously curated with signature elements of The Executive Centre, including ergonomic Herman Miller chairs and state-of-the-art 9am height-adjustable automatic standing desks. Security and convenience are prioritised with Salto Bluetooth locking systems on the doors, ensuring the utmost safety and ease of access for occupants. "We are delighted to open our newest centre at JP Tower in Tokyo," said Hiroteru Nin, Country Director of Japan at The Executive Centre. "With its prime location, remarkable design, and exceptional facilities, the JP Tower Centre is poised to provide businesses with a prestigious and productive workspace. We are committed to delivering the highest standards of service and creating an environment that fosters success for our clients." The opening of the JP Tower Centre reinforces The Executive Centre's position as the leading provider of premium flexible workspace solutions in Asia. With its range of amenities and flexible workspace options, the centre is poised to meet the diverse needs of businesses looking for a prestigious and well-equipped workspace in the heart of Tokyo. About The Executive Centre The Executive Centre (TEC) is Asia's premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 200+ Centres in 34 cities and 15 markets. It is the third largest serviced office business in Asia. The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed. Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit any business' needs. www.executivecentre.com Press Enquiries

The Executive Centre

Pebble Lee

Pebble_lee@executivecentre.com / +852 3951 9888





Topic: Press release summary

Source: The Executive Centre

Sectors: Daily News, HR, Local Biz

