Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 18:32 HKT/SGT
Share:
CALC Announces 2023 Annual Results
Steady Revenue Growth with Adj. Shareholders Profit Surged by Four Times

HONG KONG, Mar 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited ("CALC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 01848), a full value chain aircraft solutions provider for the global aviation industry, is pleased to announce its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Review Year").

Results Highlights

-- Steady revenue growth For the Review Year, the Group's total revenue amounted to HK$4,763.7 million, up 14.2% year-on-year. (2022ï¼šHK$4,171.0 million).

-- Adj. profit attributable to shareholders surged by four times Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the Review Year was HK$28.3million. If exceptional item was excluded, adjusted profit attributable to shareholders(1) of the Company for the Review Year should have reached HK$184.9 million, significantly grew by four times year-on-year.

-- The Board has recommended payment of a final dividend of HK$0.15 per ordinary share. Together with the 2023 interim dividend of HK$0.15 per share already paid, total dividend payout for the year 2023 amounted to HK$0.30 (2022: HK$0.30 per share). The Company has resumed its scrip dividend scheme for the final dividend for 2023.

-- Enlarged and optimized global presence with excellent rental collection ratio During the Review Year, the Group has extended its footprint to the Central Asian, African and Oceania market. Among all the new deliveries, 13 aircraft were leased to overseas airlines and 8 were leased to Chinese airlines, including cooperation with 6 first-tier airlines in new aircraft leasing for the first time. The Group's rental collection ratio was 101.4% benefiting from an overall improvement for its customer profile.

-- Smooth overseas operation of the Group's ARJ21 fleet The Indonesian carrier TransNusa ("TransNusa") as the Group's associate company completed its debut commercial flight for its first ARJ21, received its second ARJ21 jet and launched multiple popular routes with total passengers carried exceeding 100,000 for the whole year.

-- Developing green financing During the Review Year, the Group's total new financing facilities obtained amounted to HK$24 billion. The Group launched the first sustainability-linked aircraft pre-delivery payment ("PDP") syndicated loan in the global aircraft leasing industry; issued the first and second trenches of low-carbon transition corporate bonds of RMB1.5 billion and RMB500 million, respectively in 2023.

Business Review

Prudent fleet management, enlarged and optimized global clientele

-- During the Review Year, the Group delivered a total of 21 new aircraft to airline customers, with a majority of new-generation fuel-efficient models, including its first two B737 Max aircraft taken from Boeing. The Group also injected one aircraft to its investment vehicle and sold a total of fouraircraft to third party.

-- As at 31 December 2023,CALC's fleet has increased to 192 aircraftï¼Œincluding 165 owned and 27 managed aircraft. By number of aircraft, 90% of the Group's owned fleet were narrow-body models, a highly liquid asset class.

-- During the Review Year, CALC celebrated the 10th anniversary of its cooperation with the long- term strategic partner Airbus. CALC is the 6th largest lessor customer for Airbus in terms of accumulated orders. As at 31 December 2023, the Group had a total of 141 aircraft on backlog, including 113 Airbus A320NEO and 28 COMAC ARJ21.

-- During the Review Year, the Group continued to maintain its leading position in the China market. As at 31 December 2023, by number of aircraft, 71.5% of the Group's owned fleet were leased to Chinese airline customers (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan), most of which were first-tier airlines with strong financial strength.

-- During the Review Year, a total of 34 letters of intent for aircraft leasing was signed with overseas airline customers. Among all the new deliveries during the year, 13 were leased to overseas airlines and 8 were leased to Chinese airlines, including cooperation with 6 first-tier airlines in new aircraft leasing for the first time. As at 31 December 2023, CALC's owned and managed aircraft were on lease to 41 airlines in 20 countries and regions.

Developing green financing and improving international credit ratings

-- During the Review Year, the Group obtained new financing facilities in excess of HK$24 billion, including aircraft project loans, PDP financing, working capital facilities, RMB bonds, etc. As at 31 December 2023, the Group had cash and cash equivalents amounting to HK$5,300 million up 49.1% year-on-year.

-- During the Review Year, CALC launched the first sustainability-linked aircraft PDP syndicated loan in the global aircraft leasing industry with an initial size of US$350 million. CALC also completed its first and second tranche of low-carbon transition corporate bonds issuance in 2023 with the amount of RMB1.5 billion and RMB500 million, respectively, demonstrating investors' full recognition of the Group's operational strength and its commitment to sustainable operations.

-- During the Review Year, the Group took the initiative to manage its liabilities by completing the repurchase of the full valid principal for two outstanding USD bonds around US$50 million. In December 2023, the Group also completed the redemption of the principal amount of US$100 million perpetual bonds.

-- During the Review Year, Fitch affirmed CALC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at BB+, while Moody's affirmed the Company's Corporate Family Rating at Ba1, both with a stable outlook. China Asset Leasing Company Limited as the Group's wholly-owned subsidiary received an AAA issuer rating from Dagong Global and an upgrade to AAA rating from CCXI, both with a stable outlook.

-- The Group has set upgrading its international credit rating as one of its key development targets at this stage. In the future, the Group will continue to actively expand multiple financing channels and increase its unsecured financing, optimizing its debt structure, moving towards to the international investment grade.

Moving towards a sustainable future

-- During the Review Year, the Group continued to promote the healthy development of TransNusa, following the completion of the debut flight of its first ARJ21 aircraft in April, the Group has delivered another ARJ21 aircraft to the carrier. With its successful launch of several popular routes to Bali, Yogyakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru of Malaysia during the year, TransNusa has carried more than 100,000 passengers in total in 2023.

-- During the Review Year, the Group was awarded the "Sustainability Debt Deal of the Year" by Airline Economics in recognition of the Company's pioneering ESG practices by issuing the first- ever low-carbon transition bond in China's aviation market, reflecting the Group's commitment to move towards a sustainable future through innovative transactions.

Mr. Mike Poon, Executive Director and CEO of CALC said, "Following several positive adjustments in 2023, the global aviation industry is poised to a new round of growth, driven by strong demand rebound and improved airline profitability, along with enormous development opportunities emerged. At the same time, we believe that the USD interest rate has reached its peak, and the rate cut cycle is expected to start in 2024, which shall help reduce market capital costs and speed up the recovery of the aircraft trading market. In the face of such an accommodative market, CALC will continue to seize business opportunities arising from the rapid recovery of global markets and the trend towards greener aviation, while strengthening its capabilities in providing comprehensive fleet upgrade services.

Mr. Conrad Li, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of CALC added, "Additionally, the Group will actively explore market interest in aircraft assets while continue to capitalize on a strong trading market and further enhance our credit profile through continuous optimization of our financial structure. For the coming year, we have full confidence to maintain CALC's long-term sustainable and favorable growth, striving to become an international investment-grade company yet continuing to explore market opportunities for business expansion, creating better value for our shareholders and investors."

(1) Figures adjusted by excluding exceptional and non-cash item related to impairment on CAG project to better reflect the company's performance.

About CALC

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited ("CALC") is a one-stop aircraft full value-chain solutions provider for global airlines. The businesses and subsidiaries of the Group are engaging in two main businesses of new aircraft leasing and aircraft aftermarket services. CALC's scope of business includes conventional businesses such as aircraft operating leasing, purchase and leaseback, and structured financing, as well as value-added services such as fleet planning, fleet upgrade, aircraft disassembling and component sales. CALC is one of the world's top 10 aircraft lessors in terms of the combined asset value of fleet and order book, according to ICF International.

CALC is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") (Stock code: 01848.HK) as the first aircraft leasing company in Asia in July 2014. CALC is currently a MSCI China Small Cap index.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Airlines
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
DEXIS Enhances its Dental Implant Ecosystem with Intraoral Scanning Software Update - DEXIS IS ScanFlow  
Mar 19, 2024 23:43 HKT/SGT
Introducing Presento: Transforming Data Visualization in PowerPoint  
Mar 19, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Litum Named to Fast Company's 2024 List for World's Most Innovative Companies  
Mar 19, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
WonderFi Announces Expansion into Australia  
Mar 19, 2024 20:09 HKT/SGT
Debut on the Global Sports Stage, Tianyun International Joining Jianlibao to be the joint sponsors and official partners of the "2024 Checkered Flag Music Carnival" of Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024  
Mar 19, 2024 19:01 HKT/SGT
CALC Announces 2023 Annual Results  
Mar 19, 2024 18:32 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Collaborates with NVIDIA to Accelerate Digital Transformation with Generative AI  
Tuesday, March 19, 2024 6:11:00 PM
Emperor W&J 2023 Full Year Total Revenue Grows 31%, Net Profit Increases 35%  
Mar 19, 2024 17:54 HKT/SGT
K-pop Boy Band, xikers, K-beauty NACIFIC Body & Hair Ambassador  
Mar 19, 2024 16:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and 7 large international companies join forces to sponsor the creation of a global e-NG coalition  
Tuesday, March 19, 2024 3:40:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
2024 Smart City Summit & Expo X 2050 Net Zero City Expo
19  -  22   March
Taipei, Taiwan
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       