

HONG KONG, Mar 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Stock code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products and specialty beverages in China, is pleased to announce that, the Group and Jianlibao Group ("Jianlibao") will be the joint sponsors of the "2024 Checkered Flag Music Carnival" of Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024. Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024 will be held at the Shanghai International Circuit from 19 to 21 April 2024. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix and a great comeback to China after 5-year absence of Formula 1. More importantly, Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese driver to compete in Formula 1, will officially participate in the race in Formula 1 in Shanghai. For the three-day auto racing, there will be a music carnival, with numerous distinguished guests invited, to be held at the Shuijing Square in the Shanghai International Circuit. Tianyun International and Jianlibao together with other international well-known brands will all be exhibiting their best selling products, offering the audiences with visual, audio and taste enjoyments and celebrating such international sports event with each other. Mr. Yeung Wan Yiu, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of the Group commented, "We are extremely proud to be the sponsor and an official partner of the F1 event. This marks not only an iconic moment but also the fruitful result of our long-term commitment to brand building and international expansion strategy. The joint sponsorship will highlight the brand image of both Tianyun International and Jianlibao through live interactive activities, domestic and international media promotion and putting billboards throughout Shanghai city. Such event is believed to significantly enhance the corporate value of the Group and the sales volume of its products as well as create competitive advantages. Meanwhile, the collaboration acknowledges our team's efforts and innovative spirit, serving as strong motivation for us to continue moving forward. We believe that partnering with a world-class platform like F1 will not only enable our brand and products to reach a global audience but also present us with new opportunities to engage and cooperate with customers worldwide. Together with Jianlibao, we aim to create a premier Chinese sports beverage industry. We eagerly anticipate the fresh perspectives and experiences gained from participating in this event, and our team is fully committed to delivering an exceptional and unforgettable experience for F1 and its global fan base." Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group said, "We are honored to have the logos of both Tianyun International and Jianlibao displayed at international F1 events, marking an important milestone as our Group ventures into the international sports arena for the first time. As one of the world's top automotive events, F1 is renowned for its fierce competition, advanced technology, and eye-catching racing cars. The strong partnership between Tianyun International and Jianlibao in sponsoring prestigious international competitions adds more excitement to the F1 events, providing a richer experience for racing enthusiasts and consumers, while leading a new trend in sports beverage products. Looking ahead, the two brands will continue to strengthen the cooperation in terms of, among others, product promotion, market expansion and branding with an aim to generate synergies, expand market impact and achieve win-win outcomes." About Guangdong Jianlibao Co., Ltd. Guangdong Jianlibao Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company established and currently operating in the People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as "Jianlibao"). It is headquartered in Foshan City, China, specifically at the Sanshui International Water Capital Beverage and Food Base. Jianlibao has gained recognition as a renowned enterprise in China with the prestigious title of being a famous brand within the country. It primarily operates within the beverage production and sales industry while also engaging in plastic container manufacturing along with other associated fields. Its extensive sales network spans across more than 30 provinces in China, supported by four beverage production plants capable of manufacturing sports drinks, carbonated drinks, tea drinks, juice drinks, functional beverages, etc. The company boasts several well-known brands including Jianlibao itself along with 5th Quarter, Micro Bubble Water, Love Sports, Super Energy,and Explosive Fruit Soda. Notably, the core brand "Jianlibao" was introduced as China's first sports drink containing electrolytes back in 1984 when it served as the preferred choice for athletes representing Chinese sports delegation during their participation at the 23rd Olympic Games held in Los Angeles,U.S.A.. It is recognized by the Chinese government as the first batch of "China's Well-known Trademark" and known as the "Father of Chinese national drinks", gaining international acclaim from foreign media who described it as "China magic water". "Sanshui Jianlibao Star", the world's first astronomical planet named after a company, has been recorded in history, hanging high in the sky. About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK) Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages and (ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand "Shiok Party" and "Demon Fruit Season". The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA, HALAL, SC, KOSHER, ISO9001, ISO45001, ISO14001，SMETA and CQM, in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of consistent quality to domestic and international markets. The Group was awarded China's Most Promising Listed Companies by internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" by the PRC government in 2017. The Group's new and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national "Certificate of Invention Patent" in 2018. In 2019 and 2022, the Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate for consecutive four years. In 2020, the Group was also recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year. In 2023, the Chairman and CEO of the Group was selected as one of the "2023 Top 30 ESG Entrepreneurs in the Greater Bay Area" by Forbes China. For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com





