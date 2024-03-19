Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Litum
Litum Named to Fast Company's 2024 List for World's Most Innovative Companies
Litum joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, OpenAI, and more

Houston, TX, Mar 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Litum, a global leader in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. This recognition places Litum among innovators such as Nvidia, YouTube, and OpenAI, showcasing its notable impact and leadership in location technologies.

Litum Named Among Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024Litum Named Among Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

Litum named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2024 list, joining the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, OpenAI, and more

Litum has distinguished itself as number 8 in the Business Services category on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 list. The list, renowned for identifying organizations that are making remarkable strides in transforming industries and influencing society, underscores Litum's impactful presence in location technology and the wider IoT domain. With innovations that transcend traditional boundaries, Litum has set new benchmarks in enhancing safety, efficiency, and productivity across industrial and healthcare environments.

A key driver of Litum's recognition on the MIC list has been the impact of its forklift solutions in industrial settings, significantly improving safety and efficiency in manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain industries. Litum's pioneering work in forklift productivity has also played a crucial role in this acclaim, demonstrating its role in optimizing industrial spaces and enabling business continuity and success.

"This year we are celebrating 20 years of growth and innovation, and this recognition comes at the perfect time. Our work in location services technologies is now setting industry standards, making jobs safer and businesses more efficient," shared Ozgur Ulku, Co-Founder and CEO of Litum. "Being recognized by Fast Company shows that our efforts matter. We will continue to build technology that makes people's lives around the world better every day. "

Contact Information
Dilge Imer
Marketing Communications Lead
media@litum.com

SOURCE: Litum

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Litum
Sectors: Digitalization
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TANAKA Holdings to Relocate Head Office to New Building in Kayabacho, Site of Group's Founding  
Wednesday, March 20, 2024 2:00:00 AM
DEXIS Enhances its Dental Implant Ecosystem with Intraoral Scanning Software Update - DEXIS IS ScanFlow  
Mar 19, 2024 23:43 HKT/SGT
Introducing Presento: Transforming Data Visualization in PowerPoint  
Mar 19, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Litum Named to Fast Company's 2024 List for World's Most Innovative Companies  
Mar 19, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
WonderFi Announces Expansion into Australia  
Mar 19, 2024 20:09 HKT/SGT
Debut on the Global Sports Stage, Tianyun International Joining Jianlibao to be the joint sponsors and official partners of the "2024 Checkered Flag Music Carnival" of Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024  
Mar 19, 2024 19:01 HKT/SGT
CALC Announces 2023 Annual Results  
Mar 19, 2024 18:32 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Collaborates with NVIDIA to Accelerate Digital Transformation with Generative AI  
Tuesday, March 19, 2024 6:11:00 PM
Emperor W&J 2023 Full Year Total Revenue Grows 31%, Net Profit Increases 35%  
Mar 19, 2024 17:54 HKT/SGT
K-pop Boy Band, xikers, K-beauty NACIFIC Body & Hair Ambassador  
Mar 19, 2024 16:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
2024 Smart City Summit & Expo X 2050 Net Zero City Expo
19  -  22   March
Taipei, Taiwan
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       