SYDNEY, AU, Mar 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2024 Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards are finally here! This Friday from 6.30 our new venue at Doltone House on Jones Bay Wharf will play host to this annual event celebrating Australia's leading technology journalists, publishers and media partners at this year's Night of Nights.
Big thank you to Cisco for assisting the livecast of the event for those who can't make the trip to Sydney. This has been something we've done since Lockdown (remember that?), and our online audience keeps growing each year.
Cisco's Director of Public Relations and Communications Cori Moran: "Cisco is once again proud to support the Lizzies this year - the best recognition and celebration of the IT Journalism industry. We are pleased to enable connections through Webex that will allow anyone to join the celebration from anywhere. Congratulations to all the finalists!"
The livestream will go live from 7.45pm on Friday for all the award coverage, with the first award live from 8pm. Your link for that viewing stream is here. (Remote finalists will be sent a separate email with instructions for following along and joining live presentations.)
Full Finalists List - Support Your Favourite Outlets!
Thank you again to everyone who entered this year's awards. The standard keeps rising year after year, a glowing testament to the abilities of Australian technology journalists. In acknowledgment of that we'd like to reaffirm this year's list of finalists, and wish every the best of luck!
Finalists - Coverage Awards
Best News Coverage ABC News Story Lab, AFR, ARNNet, Capital Brief, Digital Nation, GadgetGuy, Games Hub, Gizmodo Australia, Information Age, InnovationAus, iTnews, Mi-3, Reseller News, Reviews.org/au, Safewise, SmartCompany, The Age & Sydney Morning Herald
Best Business Coverage AdNews, AFR, Capital Brief, CRN, Digital Nation, Information Age, InnovationAus, iTnews, Mi-3, SmartCompany
Best Consumer Technology Coverage Canstar Blue, Explosion Network, GadgetGuy, GamesHub, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia, Reviews.org/au, SmartCompany, The Age & Sydney Morning Herald, WhistleOut
Best Independent Coverage AlexReviewsTech, BTTR, Checkpoint Gaming, Craving Tech, Explosion Network, Gamer Girl Journalist, High Performance Laptops, Pickr, Player2, SIFTER, SMB Tech, Stevivor, SuperJump, The Martech Weekly, Vertical Hold
Best Gaming Coverage ABC News, Checkpoint Gaming, Explosion Network, GadgetGuy, GamesHub, IGN Australia, Kotaku Australia, Lifehacker Australia, Player2, Reviews.org/au, Stevivor, SuperJump, The Game Crater
Best Video Program ABC Gamer, Chris Stead, Good Game Spawn Point, SBS, Tobias Venus, Women Love Tech
Best Audio Program Checkpoint on JOY, Debunks, Digital Nation, Download This Show, Hello AI Overlords, KBKast, Mi3 Audio Edition, PocketBuds, Risky Business, The Business of Tech, The Wrap, Vertical Hold, Walkthrough by SIFTER, We Review Stuff
Beat Awards John Costello Best Business Journalist Andrew Birmingham Athina Mallis Chris Pash Christopher Kelly Jeremy Nadel Justin Hendry Liam Tung Paul Smith Rob O'Neill Ry Crozier Tess Bennett Velvet-Belle Templeman
Paul Zucker Best Technology Industry Journalist Andrew Birmingham Daniel Van Boom David Swan Eleanor Dickinson Eloise Keating Jessica Sier Nick Bonyhady Paul Smith Rob O'Neill Simon Sharwood Tess Bennett William Maher
Helen Dancer Best Consumer Technology Journalist Alex Choros Alex Kidman Alice Clarke Chris Neill David Braue Fergus Halliday James Purtill Jarni Blakkarly Josh Taylor Tegan Jones Zachariah Kelly
Best Gaming Journalist Amanda Yeo Daniel Van Boom Elliot Attard Emily Spindler-Carruthers Fergus Halliday Gianfranco Di Giovanni Isaac McIntyre Jack Ryan James Cottee Leah Williams Matthew Hewson Ruby Innes
Best Telecommunications Journalist Alex Angove-Plumb Alex Choros David Braue David Swan Josh Taylor Mariam Gabaji Paul Smith Rob O'Neill Ry Crozier Simon Sharwood Tara Donnelly
Journalism Awards Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist Ashley Regan Brandon How Christie Graham Christie McQualter Courtney Borrett Dylan Crismale Emily Spindler-Carruthers Hannah Geremia Julian Fell Ky Stewart Lauren Rouse Petra Stock Ruby Derrick
Cass Warneminde Best News Journalist Andrew Birmingham Ariel Bogle David Braue David Hollingworth David Swan Eloise Keating Georgia Dixon Jason Pollock Josh Taylor Justin Hendry Paul Smith Tegan Jones
Graeme Philipson Best Columnist Bronwen Clune Cam Wilson Casey Tonkin Chris Griffith Jack Ryan James Riley Luke Reilly Paul Smith Simon Sharwood Tegan Jones Tim Biggs
Best Security Journalist Amanda Yeo David Braue David Hollingworth David Swan Hannah Geremia Leigh Stark Leonard Bernardone Patrick Gray Paul Smith Thomas Uren
Best Technology Issues Journalist Ariel Bogle Cam Wilson Daniel Van Boom David Swan Jack Ryan Jarni Blakkarly Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson Jessica Sier Josh Taylor Julian Fell Sam Nichols Tess Bennett
Best Technical Journalist Adam Turner Alex Kidman Alice Clarke Amanda Yeo Casey Tonkin David Braue Jeremy Nadel Leigh Stark Neerav Bhatt Petra Stock Tara Donnelly Zachariah Kelly
Best Gaming Reviewer Alice Clarke Amanda Yeo Christie McQualter David McNamara Edmond Tran Fergus Halliday Jam Walker James O'Connor James Wood Leah Williams Luke Reilly
Best Technology Reviewer Adam Turner Alex Choros Alex Kidman Alice Clarke Anula Wiwatowska Chris Button John Davidson Leigh Stark Nick Broughall Nick Ross Rae Johnston Rose Jordan Zachariah Kelly
Best Short Form Content ABC Gamer Cam Wilson Frances Cook Gizmodo Australia Jack Ryan Kotaku Australia Lifehacker Naomi Jackson Quest Daily Safewise Australia The Game Crater Tobias Venus WhistleOut
Content & Media Relations Awards Best Corporate Content David Braue Huntley Mitchell Kathryn Goater Matt Hopkins Nick Ross Velvet-Belle Templeman
David Hellaby Best Media Relations Adela Amanowicz (Cisco) Angela Coombes (NetApp) Doug Johns (Power Up PR) Justin Stolarski (Optus) Mike Foley (Five Star Games) Oisin O'Callaghan (Watterson) Salvatore Di Muccio (WellAbove)
About Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards
Known affectionately as The Lizzies and held every year since 2003, the Australian IT Journalism Awards acknowledge the most outstanding journalists and outlets covering technology in Australia each year. Content, Journalism, Beat/Vertical and Media Relations - there are 21 separate awards, plus our two special categories: Title of the Year, currently held by the Australian Financial Review; and Journalist of the Year, currently held by David Braue. Ensuring audiences have an accurate, balanced & accessible understanding of technology is critical for Australia's future commercial growth. The peer-judged awards advance this cause each year, by publicly identifying and encouraging good tech journalism. https://www.thelizzies.com/