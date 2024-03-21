

SYDNEY, AU, Mar 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2024 Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards are finally here! This Friday from 6.30 our new venue at Doltone House on Jones Bay Wharf will play host to this annual event celebrating Australia's leading technology journalists, publishers and media partners at this year's Night of Nights. As ever, these awards are only possible thanks to our Name Sponsor Samsung Australia, our lifelong event partners at Watterson, our partners Amazon Web Services, Optus, Cisco, NetApp, the Australian Computer Society, Meta, and our Official Gin Sponsor Aussie Broadband. WhistleOut with last year's Best Consumer Technology Coverage award Dates, Times, Dress code For everyone attending the awards this Friday March 22nd, here's some essential housekeeping - Date: Friday March 22nd from 6.30pm

Venue: Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, Sydney

Dress Code: Black Tie / Dress to theme

Best Dressed Theme: Sequins and Sparkles

Socials: #Lizzies, #Lizzies24 Late RSVP's and tickets If you have an urgent query, RSVP, or late ticketing enquiry, please email Mike@Influencing.com ; or contact Donna@Influencing.com. Cisco Webex Livestream Big thank you to Cisco for assisting the livecast of the event for those who can't make the trip to Sydney. This has been something we've done since Lockdown (remember that?), and our online audience keeps growing each year. Cisco's Director of Public Relations and Communications Cori Moran: "Cisco is once again proud to support the Lizzies this year - the best recognition and celebration of the IT Journalism industry. We are pleased to enable connections through Webex that will allow anyone to join the celebration from anywhere. Congratulations to all the finalists!" The livestream will go live from 7.45pm on Friday for all the award coverage, with the first award live from 8pm. Your link for that viewing stream is here. (Remote finalists will be sent a separate email with instructions for following along and joining live presentations.) Full Finalists List - Support Your Favourite Outlets! Thank you again to everyone who entered this year's awards. The standard keeps rising year after year, a glowing testament to the abilities of Australian technology journalists. In acknowledgment of that we'd like to reaffirm this year's list of finalists, and wish every the best of luck! ABC's Marc Fennell, of 2023's Best Outlet with Download this Show on ABC Listen Finalists - Coverage Awards Best News Coverage

ABC News Story Lab, AFR, ARNNet, Capital Brief, Digital Nation, GadgetGuy, Games Hub, Gizmodo Australia, Information Age, InnovationAus, iTnews, Mi-3, Reseller News, Reviews.org/au, Safewise, SmartCompany, The Age & Sydney Morning Herald Best Business Coverage

AdNews, AFR, Capital Brief, CRN, Digital Nation, Information Age, InnovationAus, iTnews, Mi-3, SmartCompany Best Consumer Technology Coverage

Canstar Blue, Explosion Network, GadgetGuy, GamesHub, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia, Reviews.org/au, SmartCompany, The Age & Sydney Morning Herald, WhistleOut Best Independent Coverage

AlexReviewsTech, BTTR, Checkpoint Gaming, Craving Tech, Explosion Network, Gamer Girl Journalist, High Performance Laptops, Pickr, Player2, SIFTER, SMB Tech, Stevivor, SuperJump, The Martech Weekly, Vertical Hold Best Gaming Coverage

ABC News, Checkpoint Gaming, Explosion Network, GadgetGuy, GamesHub, IGN Australia, Kotaku Australia, Lifehacker Australia, Player2, Reviews.org/au, Stevivor, SuperJump, The Game Crater Best Video Program

ABC Gamer, Chris Stead, Good Game Spawn Point, SBS, Tobias Venus, Women Love Tech Best Audio Program

Checkpoint on JOY, Debunks, Digital Nation, Download This Show, Hello AI Overlords, KBKast, Mi3 Audio Edition, PocketBuds, Risky Business, The Business of Tech, The Wrap, Vertical Hold, Walkthrough by SIFTER, We Review Stuff Beat Awards

John Costello Best Business Journalist

Andrew Birmingham

Athina Mallis

Chris Pash

Christopher Kelly

Jeremy Nadel

Justin Hendry

Liam Tung

Paul Smith

Rob O'Neill

Ry Crozier

Tess Bennett

Velvet-Belle Templeman Paul Zucker Best Technology Industry Journalist

Andrew Birmingham

Daniel Van Boom

David Swan

Eleanor Dickinson

Eloise Keating

Jessica Sier

Nick Bonyhady

Paul Smith

Rob O'Neill

Simon Sharwood

Tess Bennett

William Maher Helen Dancer Best Consumer Technology Journalist

Alex Choros

Alex Kidman

Alice Clarke

Chris Neill

David Braue

Fergus Halliday

James Purtill

Jarni Blakkarly

Josh Taylor

Tegan Jones

Zachariah Kelly Best Gaming Journalist

Amanda Yeo

Daniel Van Boom

Elliot Attard

Emily Spindler-Carruthers

Fergus Halliday

Gianfranco Di Giovanni

Isaac McIntyre

Jack Ryan

James Cottee

Leah Williams

Matthew Hewson

Ruby Innes Best Telecommunications Journalist

Alex Angove-Plumb

Alex Choros

David Braue

David Swan

Josh Taylor

Mariam Gabaji

Paul Smith

Rob O'Neill

Ry Crozier

Simon Sharwood

Tara Donnelly Journalism Awards

Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist

Ashley Regan

Brandon How

Christie Graham

Christie McQualter

Courtney Borrett

Dylan Crismale

Emily Spindler-Carruthers

Hannah Geremia

Julian Fell

Ky Stewart

Lauren Rouse

Petra Stock

Ruby Derrick Cass Warneminde Best News Journalist

Andrew Birmingham

Ariel Bogle

David Braue

David Hollingworth

David Swan

Eloise Keating

Georgia Dixon

Jason Pollock

Josh Taylor

Justin Hendry

Paul Smith

Tegan Jones Graeme Philipson Best Columnist

Bronwen Clune

Cam Wilson

Casey Tonkin

Chris Griffith

Jack Ryan

James Riley

Luke Reilly

Paul Smith

Simon Sharwood

Tegan Jones

Tim Biggs Best Security Journalist

Amanda Yeo

David Braue

David Hollingworth

David Swan

Hannah Geremia

Leigh Stark

Leonard Bernardone

Patrick Gray

Paul Smith

Thomas Uren Best Technology Issues Journalist

Ariel Bogle

Cam Wilson

Daniel Van Boom

David Swan

Jack Ryan

Jarni Blakkarly

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson

Jessica Sier

Josh Taylor

Julian Fell

Sam Nichols

Tess Bennett Best Technical Journalist

Adam Turner

Alex Kidman

Alice Clarke

Amanda Yeo

Casey Tonkin

David Braue

Jeremy Nadel

Leigh Stark

Neerav Bhatt

Petra Stock

Tara Donnelly

Zachariah Kelly Best Gaming Reviewer

Alice Clarke

Amanda Yeo

Christie McQualter

David McNamara

Edmond Tran

Fergus Halliday

Jam Walker

James O'Connor

James Wood

Leah Williams

Luke Reilly Best Technology Reviewer

Adam Turner

Alex Choros

Alex Kidman

Alice Clarke

Anula Wiwatowska

Chris Button

John Davidson

Leigh Stark

Nick Broughall

Nick Ross

Rae Johnston

Rose Jordan

Zachariah Kelly Best Short Form Content

ABC Gamer

Cam Wilson

Frances Cook

Gizmodo Australia

Jack Ryan

Kotaku Australia

Lifehacker

Naomi Jackson

Quest Daily

Safewise Australia

The Game Crater

Tobias Venus

WhistleOut Content & Media Relations Awards

Best Corporate Content

David Braue

Huntley Mitchell

Kathryn Goater

Matt Hopkins

Nick Ross

Velvet-Belle Templeman David Hellaby Best Media Relations

Adela Amanowicz (Cisco)

Angela Coombes (NetApp)

Doug Johns (Power Up PR)

Justin Stolarski (Optus)

Mike Foley (Five Star Games)

Oisin O'Callaghan (Watterson)

Salvatore Di Muccio (WellAbove) About Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards Known affectionately as The Lizzies and held every year since 2003, the Australian IT Journalism Awards acknowledge the most outstanding journalists and outlets covering technology in Australia each year. Content, Journalism, Beat/Vertical and Media Relations - there are 21 separate awards, plus our two special categories: Title of the Year, currently held by the Australian Financial Review; and Journalist of the Year, currently held by David Braue. Ensuring audiences have an accurate, balanced & accessible understanding of technology is critical for Australia's future commercial growth. The peer-judged awards advance this cause each year, by publicly identifying and encouraging good tech journalism. https://www.thelizzies.com/ Media Contact:

Mike Woodcock

Chief Commercial Officer

Influencing & the Mediaconnect Group

www.Influencing.com

mike@mediaconnect.com.au / mike@Influencing.com

O: +61 2 9894 6277

M: +61 411 969 248 Follow #Lizzies or #Lizzies24 on Instagram & Twitter





