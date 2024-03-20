Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Wednesday, 20 March 2024
Source: Chirpley
Chirpley Joins NVIDIA Inception

Amsterdam, Mar 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Chirpley today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Chirpley is the world’s first automated peer-to-peer, all-in-one influencer marketplace specifically focused on nano and micro influencers. Chirpley focused on leveraging AI technologies to provide tailored matchmaking for brands and influencers, ensuring efficiency, fair evaluation, and data-driven approach to maximize the reach of marketing incentives.

Chirpley plans to use the resources available through NVIDIA Inception, including utilizing NVIDIA most advanced technology assistance and top-notch expertise in AI hardware. The program will also offer Chirpley the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“NVIDIA Inception is a major step for Chirpley and it’s an honor for us to be among the startups building the next era of AI-powered products. This opportunity marks a significant milestone in our journey, allowing us to use NVIDIA's cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise to accelerate our growth and innovation” - Job ter Horst, Founder & CEO at Chirpley.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Chirpley

Chirpley is the world’s first fully automated, AI-driven, peer-to-peer, all-in-one influencer marketplace totally dedicated to nano and micro-influencers.

Media Contact
Marilyn Johnson
Chirpley
media@chirpley.ai




