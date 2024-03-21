Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 21, 2024
Thursday, 21 March 2024, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Spritzer Bhd
2024 Raya Lagi Happening with Spritzer Sparkling New Ambassadors
Celebrities Syafiq Kyle & Aina Abdul in Latest Spritzer Raya Music Video

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Mar 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - SPRITZER brings the happening to Raya with ambassadors Aina Abdul and Syafiq Kyle. Singer songwriter, Aina along with actor and singer Syafiq showcase what it means to “step-out-of-your-comfort-zone" during Raya 2024 through “Tambah Spritzer Sparkling” and highlight the happening - meriah, menarik, fashionable, interesting, exciting.

From Left: Spritzer Ambassador Aina Abdul and Syafiq Kyle
The pair teamed up in the most creative ways; a music video, highlighting the fun effects of adding Spritzer Sparkling bringing new inspiration to your Raya celebration. Both entertainers challenged their talents across areas such as rap, acting as the opposite person (watch the video to understand), and composing, performing Spritzer’s Raya Lagi Happening song were firsts for Aina and Syafiq.

Spritzer encourages everyone to sidestep the monotony of life to experience things you always wanted to do like preparing a special Raya dish for the family, wear uniquely coloured baju or tudung, or make the secret refreshing Tropika Ros Sparkling, also known as “Hero Recipe”, drink with tropical and rose cordial, topped with lychee, from the music video for buka puasa!

Spritzer is hosting a meet and greet, named “Tambah Spritzer Sparkling, Raya Lagi Sparkling” with both ambassadors at IOI City Mall Putrajaya on 30 March 2024, from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the LG East Court. Join in the fun and inspiration where Aina and Syafiq will perform, get delicious Spritzer mocktail recipes, and take a few photos of the celebrities' engagement signing with Spritzer!

Spritzer’s management said, “We recommend trying new things, things you always wanted to do. We encourage our staff at Spritzer to get out of their comfort zone, do a dance on TikTok, making Tropika Ros Sparkling recipe to serve your guests during Raya or buka puasa, it brings new thoughts and creativity. Adding Spritzer Sparkling to your Raya celebration can bring the happening."

Spritzer Sparkling – 2024 Raya Campaign microsite: https://www.spritzer.com.my/spritzersparklingraya2024/
Spritzer Sparkling – 2024 Raya Campaign Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EX6MeQ88IUc
To learn more about Spritzer and sustainability, visit their website at https://www.spritzer.com.my.




