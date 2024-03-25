

SINGAPORE, Mar 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - W Capital Markets Pte. Ltd. ("W Capital”) has entered into a collaboration agreement with VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”), for the purpose of introducing prospective clients to one another. VCI Global is a diversified holding company which primarily offers consulting services in capital markets, real estate, AI, and technology. In technology businesses, the company operates a proprietary financing platform that serves companies and individuals, as well as a secured messaging platform serving governments and organizations. VCI Global also invest, incubate, accelerate, and commercialize businesses and technologies in AI, robotics, and gamification. Under this collaboration agreement, VCI Global will introduce clients, to W Capital, who may have an interest in the investment banking services offered by W Capital and will collaborate with W Capital to jointly advise clients with interest in seeking initial public offering listings on the stock exchanges in the United States, particularly the Nasdaq Capital Markets. “We are confident that this collaboration will create significant value for our clients who intend to seek a listing on the Nasdaq Capital Markets by providing them with access to the combined expertise and resources of W Capital and VCI Global to help them navigate the IPO process successfully. Furthermore, clients introduced by VCI Global will gain access to our full suite of bespoke investment banking services, including M&A and trade sale advisory and private equity growth capital fund raising, and clients may also be able to tap into pre-IPO funding provided by W Capital Private Equity VCC, an associate of W Capital which invests in small to mid-cap companies from Series B to Pre-IPO stage, to bridge their funding needs prior to their planned IPO” said Wayne Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of W Capital. “This collaboration will enable both parties to leverage on each other’s strength. In the case of VCI Global, this collaboration will enlarge our pool of potential clients seeking to be listed in the United States, which undoubtedly will further increase our earnings into the medium term at the very least. Of course, we are pleased to be able to reciprocate W Capital’ actions by passing clients to them with interest in investment banking services,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global. About W Capital Markets Pte. Ltd. W Capital is a holder of the Capital Markets Services (“CMS”) licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to conduct the regulated activities of “Advising on Corporate Finance” and “Dealing in Capital Market Products that are Securities and units in a Collective Investment Scheme” and is an accredited IPO Mainboard Issue Manager and Catalist Full Sponsor authorised by the SGX. W Capital provides a full suite of bespoke investment banking services, including M&As, IPOs, Pre-IPO & secondary fund raising and financial advisory, with a focus on mid-cap companies (S$50 million to S$1 billion enterprise value) in the Asia Pacific region. For more information on W Capital, please visit our website at https://www.wcapitalmarkets.com.sg. Media Contact:

For media queries relating to this press release, please contact:

Vicki ZHOU / LEE Ke Wei

zhouyan@financialpr.com.sg / kewei@financialpr.com.sg





Topic: Press release summary

Source: W Capital Markets

Sectors: Daily Finance, PE, VC & Alternatives, ASEAN

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

