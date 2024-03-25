

SYDNEY, AU, Mar 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - ABC News and David Swan, technology editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have walked away with the "Gold Lizzies", taking the top honours at the 22nd Annual Samsung IT Journalism Awards. Produced by media intelligence platform Influencing, the Awards recognise the most outstanding journalists and outlets covering technology in Australia each year. This year our event's new home at Doltone House in Jones Bay Wharf played host to around 300 guests and sponsors, with the harbour providing a stunning backdrop for red carpet arrivals & cocktails from 6.30pm. Below - Marc Fennell of the ABC with Graeme Philipson Best Columnist winner Jackson Ryan on the red carpet. (Event Photos by Elly at Fluential Studio / fluential.au) Free to enter, and predominantly peer-judged, these awards are only possible thanks to our Name Sponsor Samsung Australia, our lifelong event partners at Watterson, our partners Amazon Web Services, Optus, Cisco, NetApp, the Australian Computer Society, Meta, our design & print partners Canva and our Official Gin Sponsor Aussie Broadband. With 23 categories contested by 140 entrants, the awards were as closely fought as they have ever been. This year The Age and Sydney Morning Herald's David Swan and ABC News have taken home the top awards known as the gold Lizzies, taking home Best Journalist and Best Title respectively. This was the third win for both parties. David Swan also scored the trophy for Best Technology Journalist and Best Telecommunications Journalist with a highly commended in the Best Technology Issues category. Meanwhile ABC News also took home Best Gaming Coverage and Best News Coverage in addition to their Best Title win. The ABC team is pictured below with our Naming Rights sponsor Samsung Australia. Left to to right: Julian Fell (ABC); Ben Spraggon (ABC); Matea Rojas, Head of Corporate Communications at Samsung Australia; Gianfranco Di Giovanni (ABC) and Jackson Ryan. (Event Photos by Elly at Fluential Studio / fluential.au) "Once again, the Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards proved what a special event it is - it is remarkable that even after 22 years it continues to grow in importance and stature," said Influencing CEO and show host / MC Phil Sim (Pictured below presenting this year's Pioneer of IT Media to industry veteran Len Rust). "Our 2024 awards once again served their mission. Primarily, that is to recognise excellence in technology media and journalism, with the ambition that it inspires journalists to rigorously investigate and report on critical technology-related issues faced by the world today." "However, it is also about bonding the community - it is the one event that brings together technology journalists, and the people they work with, to renew friendships and build new ones, and with more than 280 people in attendance, it certainly achieved that again." (Event Photos by Elly at Fluential Studio / fluential.au) We would like to once again thank all our sponsors for their support; the community of media communications professionals who choose to join in support of the event each year, and of course all our entrants, finalists and winners at this year's Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards. The complete list of winners and highly-commendeds is below. Thank you everyone for making the event special, we look forward to bring this event to you again in 2025. 2024 IT Journalism Award Winners Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist

Petra Stock

HC: Emily Spindler-Carruthers Best Security Journalist

David Swan

HC: Patrick Gray Best Technical Journalist

David Braue

HC: Jeremy Nadel Best Gaming Journalist

Fergus Halliday

HC: Daniel Van Boom Best Gaming Coverage

ABC News

HC: GamesHub Paul Zucker Best Technology Industry Journalist

Jessica Sier

HC: Nick Bonyhady Best Game Reviewer

Edmond Tran

HC: Amanda Yeo Best Technology Reviewer

John Davidson

HC: Alex Kidman Best Technology Issues Journalist

Ariel Bogle

HC: David Swan, Julian Fell Pioneer of IT Media

Len Rust Best Short Form Content

Tobias Venus

HC: Cam Wilson John Costello Best Business Technology Journalist

Justin Hendry

HC: Paul Smith Best Business Coverage

The Australian Financial Review

HC: Mi-3 Best Consumer Technology Coverage

The Age & Sydney Morning Herald

HC: SmartCompany, Canstar Blue Best News Coverage

ABC News Story Lab

HC: The Age & Sydney Morning Herald Graeme Philipson Best Columnist

Jackson Ryan

HC: Paul Smith Cass Warneminde Best News Journalist

Ariel Bogle

HC: Andrew Birmingham, Joseph Brookes, David Braue Best Independent Media

Checkpoint Gaming

HC: The Martech Weekly, Player2 Helen Dancer Best Consumer Technology Journalist

Alex Kidman

HC: Fergus Halliday Best Audio Program

Risky Business

HC: Download This Show, Debunks Best Video Program

SBS

HC: Tobias Venus Best Telecommunications Journalist

David Swan

HC: Paul Smith David Hellaby Best Media Relations

Salvatore Di Muccio

HC: Angela Best Corporate Content

David Braue

HC: Huntley Mitchell Gold Lizzie: Best Journalist of the Year

David Swan Gold Lizzie: Best Title of the Year

ABC About Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards Known affectionately as The Lizzies and held every year since 2003, the Australian IT Journalism Awards acknowledge the most outstanding journalists and outlets covering technology in Australia each year. Content, Journalism, Beat/Vertical and Media Relations - there are 21 separate awards, plus our two special categories: Title of the Year, currently held by the Australian Financial Review; and Journalist of the Year, currently held by David Braue. Ensuring audiences have an accurate, balanced & accessible understanding of technology is critical for Australia's future commercial growth. The peer-judged awards advance this cause each year, by publicly identifying and encouraging good tech journalism. https://www.thelizzies.com/ Media Contact:

