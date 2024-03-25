

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - China listed company DeepGlint Technology Co. Ltd., (“DeepGlint” or the Group”), the first visionary artificial intelligence (“AI”) listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, conducted a seminar in collaboration with Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology at Setapak (“TAR UMT”) to introduce the advancement of DeepGlint’s AI technology to 120 computer science students. Deep Glint Group Photo with Students: [L-R] Zhou Rui (DeepGlint Technology Co., Ltd. CTO); Pakern Wong (DeepCore Technology Sdn Bhd, Director); Representative of DeepGlint Technology Co., Ltd.); Zhao Yong (DeepGlint Technology Co., Ltd. CEO); Dr. Wong Thein Lai (Deputy Dean of Research and Development at the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology cum Assistant Professor of TAR UMT); Ng Jun Lip (DeepCore Technology Sdn Bhd, Founder); Representative of TAR UMT Token of appreciation presentation: Dr. Wong Thein Lai (Deputy Dean of Research and Development at the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology cum Assistant Professor of TAR UMT); Zhao Yong (DeepGlint Technology Co., Ltd. CEO) DeepGlint, a frontrunner in AI, computer vision, and big data analysis, showcased the Group’s innovative solutions across various domains, including the metaverse, intelligent sports, and traffic management. The seminar provided a platform for students to gain insights into cutting-edge technologies and the company's impactful projects. The event marked a significant step towards strengthening Malaysia's foothold in the global AI landscape, aligning with Malaysia’s vision for greater talent exchange with China. In a pivotal move, DeepGlint also announced the cooperation with a Malaysian AI company, DeepCore Sdn. Bhd. (“DeepCore”). In a combined effort, both companies will focus on leveraging local talent and resources to further advance AI technologies and solutions, reinforcing Malaysia's strategic role in the global technology ecosystem. DeepCore, is currently exploring with TAR UMT to recruit students for a talent exchange program where the selected students will undergo training and hands-on experience within a mature AI business environment at DeepGlint’s headquarter in Beijing, China. Successful candidates will be given full-time employment with DeepCore or be granted scholarships for further education. Mr. Zhao Yong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DeepGlint said, “We are pleased to see so many talents in Malaysia. DeepGlint is committed to empowering young minds and bridging the gap between academia and industry. Our partner, DeepCore is a testament to our belief in Malaysia’s potential as a key player in the AI revolution across the ASEAN and the Middle Eastern market. The talent exchange program will allow us to find talents and at the same time, to contribute to the AI development in Malaysia and ASEAN.” Dr. Wong Thein Lai, Deputy Dean of Research and Development at the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology cum Assistant Professor of TAR UMT added, "The seminar with DeepGlint was an eye-opening experience for our students, providing them with a rare glimpse into the future of technology and their place within it. We are grateful for this opportunity and the prospects for the future it presents for our students' professional growth."





