Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 25, 2024
Monday, 25 March 2024, 18:45 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: DeepGlint
DeepGlint Igniting AI Aspirations amongst Malaysian New Generation
Group to Setup New Company in Malaysia, Bridging Talent and Technology Through DeepGlint's Initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - China listed company DeepGlint Technology Co. Ltd.,  (“DeepGlint” or the Group”), the first visionary artificial intelligence (“AI”) listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, conducted a seminar in collaboration with Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology at Setapak (“TAR UMT”) to introduce the advancement of DeepGlint’s AI technology to 120 computer science students.

Deep Glint Group Photo with Students: [L-R] Zhou Rui (DeepGlint Technology Co., Ltd. CTO); Pakern Wong (DeepCore Technology Sdn Bhd, Director); Representative of DeepGlint Technology Co., Ltd.); Zhao Yong (DeepGlint Technology Co., Ltd. CEO); Dr. Wong Thein Lai (Deputy Dean of Research and Development at the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology cum Assistant Professor of TAR UMT); Ng Jun Lip (DeepCore Technology Sdn Bhd, Founder); Representative of TAR UMT

Token of appreciation presentation: Dr. Wong Thein Lai (Deputy Dean of Research and Development at the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology cum Assistant Professor of TAR UMT); Zhao Yong (DeepGlint Technology Co., Ltd. CEO)

DeepGlint, a frontrunner in AI, computer vision, and big data analysis, showcased the Group’s innovative solutions across various domains, including the metaverse, intelligent sports, and traffic management. The seminar provided a platform for students to gain insights into cutting-edge technologies and the company's impactful projects. The event marked a significant step towards strengthening Malaysia's foothold in the global AI landscape, aligning with Malaysia’s vision for greater talent exchange with China.

In a pivotal move, DeepGlint also announced the cooperation with a Malaysian AI company, DeepCore Sdn. Bhd. (“DeepCore”). In a combined effort, both companies will focus on leveraging local talent and resources to further advance AI technologies and solutions, reinforcing Malaysia's strategic role in the global technology ecosystem.

DeepCore, is currently exploring with TAR UMT to recruit students for a talent exchange program where the selected students will undergo training and hands-on experience within a mature AI business environment at DeepGlint’s headquarter in Beijing, China. Successful candidates will be given full-time employment with DeepCore or be granted scholarships for further education.

Mr. Zhao Yong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DeepGlint said, “We are pleased to see so many talents in Malaysia. DeepGlint is committed to empowering young minds and bridging the gap between academia and industry. Our partner, DeepCore is a testament to our belief in Malaysia’s potential as a key player in the AI revolution across the ASEAN and the Middle Eastern market. The talent exchange program will allow us to find talents and at the same time, to contribute to the AI development in Malaysia and ASEAN.”

Dr. Wong Thein Lai, Deputy Dean of Research and Development at the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology cum Assistant Professor of TAR UMT added, "The seminar with DeepGlint was an eye-opening experience for our students, providing them with a rare glimpse into the future of technology and their place within it. We are grateful for this opportunity and the prospects for the future it presents for our students' professional growth."




Topic: Press release summary
Source: DeepGlint
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Artificial Intel [AI], Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Analogue Records Net Profit of HK$251.5 Million in FY2023  
Mar 25, 2024 21:48 HKT/SGT
Graphene Manufacturing Group Secures AU$2 Million Funding Grant from Queensland Government for Battery Pilot Plant  
Mar 25, 2024 20:09 HKT/SGT
New Hope Services: Net profit margin attributable to the parent Company was 17.1% in 2023, annual dividend payout ratio reached 60%  
Mar 25, 2024 19:52 HKT/SGT
DC Healthcare Continues Growth Momentum with Second DC Body Outlet Opening in USJ Taipan  
Mar 25, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
DeepGlint Igniting AI Aspirations amongst Malaysian New Generation  
Mar 25, 2024 18:45 HKT/SGT
Chu Kong Shipping Announces 2023 Annual Results, Profit Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company Increases by 22.0% year on year to HK$114.1 Million  
Mar 25, 2024 18:35 HKT/SGT
2024 Australian IT Journalism Awards Winners Announced  
Mar 25, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
W Capital Markets Partners with VCI Global to Offer Comprehensive Capital Markets Strategy Services to List Clients on the NASDAQ  
Mar 25, 2024 13:00 HKT/SGT
NEC develops marketing strategy planning & effectiveness simulation technology using generative AI  
Monday, March 25, 2024 9:08:00 AM
How AI, Genetics and Biotechnology Revolutions will Transform our Future: Jamie Metzl at the Global AI Show  
Mar 25, 2024 07:45 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       