Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 25, 2024
Monday, 25 March 2024, 19:52 HKT/SGT
Share:
New Hope Services: Net profit margin attributable to the parent Company was 17.1% in 2023, annual dividend payout ratio reached 60%

HONG KONG, Mar 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - New Hope Service Holdings Limited (New Hope Service or the Company, Stock Code: 3658), an integrated property management enterprise engaging in the provision of lifestyle service solutions, announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the Reporting Period).

In 2023, New Hope Service focused on advantageous areas, persisted in qualitative expansion, and achieved high-quality growth in core performance indicators by tapping into increased profits through commercial operational services and lifestyle services. During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded revenue of approximately RMB1,260.7 million, representing an increase of 10.7% as compared to the same period last yearï¼›Gross profit was approximately RMB440 million, and gross profit margin was 34.9%. Net profit margin attributable to the parent Company was 17.1%, remaining at mid-to-high level. Meanwhile, the Company has strengthened operations and lean management, yielding profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounting to approximately RMB215 million, and basic earnings per share RMB0.26, an increase of 6% over the same period last year. The Board recommended payment of a final dividend of RMB0.091 per share, with an interim dividend of RMB0.067 per share, for a total annual dividend of RMB0.158 per share, equivalent to a dividend payout ratio of 60%. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Company's net cash flow from operating activities climbed by 87.1% against the same period last year to approximately RMB335 million, reflective of the healthy operation and ample cash flow of the Company.

Tap into local needs and focus on advantageous areas

New Hope Service continued to follow the development strategy of deep regional penetration. As at 31 December 2023, the Group had projects in 33 cities across China, with the area under management 32,258,000 square meters ("sq.m."), representing an increase of 11.9% as compared to the same period last year, and the contracted area of 38,172,000 sq.m., representing an increase of 5.6% as compared to the same period last year. Among them, 95.1% of the Group's property management projects were in first-tier, new first-tier and second-tier cities in China, while 93.8% of revenue from property management was also derived from such cities.

In addition, New Hope Service continued to step up its efforts in high-tier cities in the Southwestern China regions with Chengdu as the core, and Eastern China regions, both of which accounted for 85.3% of the total area under management, with the advantage of regional intensity continuing to emerge. Specifically, the area under management in the Southwestern China region was 16,918,000 sq.m., and the revenue from property management was RMB310 million, accounting for 47.4% of the total revenue from property management. As the national central city in the Western China region, the area under management in Chengdu was 10,642,000 sq.m., accounting for 33% of the total area under management; The area under management in the Eastern China region was 10,628,000 sq.m., and the revenue from property management was RMB250 million, accounting for 37.9% of the total revenue from property management.

Insist on quality expansion and enhance independent capability

The Company insisted on balancing "quality" and "scale", and continued to conduct multi-channel market expansion via, among other means, bidding, establishing joint ventures and strategic partnership. In 2023, the company successfully completed the acquisition of Chengdu Jinguan Xincheng Property Management Co., Ltd., successfully expanded high-end residential projects such as Sunshine City Tan Yue and Binjiangjiuli, financial industry projects such as China Guangfa Bank Kunming Branch* and China Construction Bank Sichuan Branch Xinjin and Dayi Sub-branch, and industrial park projects such as Chantou Jiangnan Industrial Park and Vipshop Guangxi Headquarters*. Meanwhile, New Hope Service established joint venture with Chengdu Wuhou State-owned Capital Investment and Operation Group Co., Ltd., Chengdu Wuhou Development Co., Ltd., Chengdu Wuhou Capital Investment Management Group Co., Ltd, and Longquan Economic and Technological Development Zone respectively, and successfully signed contracts for projects such as Shuanghua Digital Industrial Park and Tiefo Park. During the Reporting Period, the contracted area under management by independent third-party developers accounted for approximately 40% of the total contracted area, representing an increase of 6.2% as compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, benefitted from New Hope Wuxin Industrial's relatively strong performance capability, the Company delivered projects as scheduled in 16 cities nationwide, amounting to nearly 37,000 units in total, and brought the Company concrete support for continuous growth in terms of GFA under management.  Sticking to maintain the quality of middle-to-high-end projects, the Company recorded the average management fee per sq.m. of RMB2.95 during the Reporting Period.

Non-cyclical businesses are steadily growing and commercial operations are delivering performance results

By virtue of the industrial background of the Fortune Global 500 New Hope Group and relying on the customer-access attributes of property services, the Company achieved good performance growth in the lifestyle services segment through non-cyclical businesses such as group-on meals and retail services. As at 31 December 2023, the Company had 22 group-on meal business projects in operation, of which 50% fell within the comprehensive logistics services of "property + group-on meal", achieving a bid winning rate of 42%. In the same year, customized services for corporate customers also achieved good results, a total of 24 products developed and more than 110,000 customized gift boxes provided, with the revenue from gift boxes increasing by 56.4% as compared with the same period last year.

In terms of commercial operational services, in 2023, in order to meet the needs of business development, the Company established a commercial operation company with its organization developed around "financing, investment, management and exit". During the Reporting Period, the GFA from operating commercial projects under management by the Group was approximately 539,000 sq.m., in cities such as Chengdu and Kunming covering consumption scenarios such as professional markets, commercial streets, industrial parks and office buildings, with an average occupancy rate of 87.8%, a gross profit margin of 60.2%.

With steady development, industry-leading service quality and customer reputation, New Hope Service has been rated as one of the "TOP 100 Property Management Companies in China" by China Index Academy ("CIA") for four consecutive years, with the ranking of the Company rising up to the 6th (10th in 2022) in terms of the market influence in Western China. Meanwhile, the company won the honors including "Top 1 Chengdu Enterprise with Excellent Service Capacity in China Property Service Industry in 2023" and "Top 5 of the Top 50 Chengdu Property Services Enterprises in terms of Comprehensive Strength in 2023.

Going forward, the Group will continue to strengthen digital construction to empower high-quality services and the improvement of management efficiency. In terms of residential business, the Group will consolidate its position as a benchmark for high-end residential projects, and empower other projects with high service standards. In terms of non-residential business, based on the all-round planning for corporate services, the Group will continue to provide B-end customers with extensive corporate services, precisely covering the needs of various companies at different stages of development. The Group will adhere to regional cultivation, with market-oriented expansion as well as investments, mergers and acquisitions, so as to expedite the development of the Company. In the future, New Hope Service will facilitate the connection with New Hope Group, and drill down into New Hope's brand strengths in lifestyle in order to offer the clients diversified comprehensive solutions for lifestyle services.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Analogue Records Net Profit of HK$251.5 Million in FY2023  
Mar 25, 2024 21:48 HKT/SGT
Graphene Manufacturing Group Secures AU$2 Million Funding Grant from Queensland Government for Battery Pilot Plant  
Mar 25, 2024 20:09 HKT/SGT
New Hope Services: Net profit margin attributable to the parent Company was 17.1% in 2023, annual dividend payout ratio reached 60%  
Mar 25, 2024 19:52 HKT/SGT
DC Healthcare Continues Growth Momentum with Second DC Body Outlet Opening in USJ Taipan  
Mar 25, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
DeepGlint Igniting AI Aspirations amongst Malaysian New Generation  
Mar 25, 2024 18:45 HKT/SGT
Chu Kong Shipping Announces 2023 Annual Results, Profit Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company Increases by 22.0% year on year to HK$114.1 Million  
Mar 25, 2024 18:35 HKT/SGT
2024 Australian IT Journalism Awards Winners Announced  
Mar 25, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
W Capital Markets Partners with VCI Global to Offer Comprehensive Capital Markets Strategy Services to List Clients on the NASDAQ  
Mar 25, 2024 13:00 HKT/SGT
NEC develops marketing strategy planning & effectiveness simulation technology using generative AI  
Monday, March 25, 2024 9:08:00 AM
How AI, Genetics and Biotechnology Revolutions will Transform our Future: Jamie Metzl at the Global AI Show  
Mar 25, 2024 07:45 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       