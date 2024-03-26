

Manila, Philippines, Mar 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Rockbird media proudly announces the successful debut of its first-ever Customer Experience Summit Asia (CESA) on March 21, 2024, at Shangri-La The Fort, BGC. The summit, themed "Trailblazing The Future of Philippine Customer Experience," addressed the critical challenges facing businesses in delivering exceptional customer experiences amidst the region's burgeoning digital transformation.



Notable event highlights included engaging sponsor booths, keynote addresses, interactive breakout sessions, one-to-one meetings, and a compelling closing panel discussion. Additionally, there was a gamification sponsored by Winery.ph, where attendees had the chance to win wine through a raffle, adding an exciting and interactive element to the event. Cynthia Mamon, COO of Enchanted Kingdom stated, "We all know that the experience is that every attraction should appeal to our senses, even spiritual senses," which perfectly captures the essence of Rockbird media's CESA 2024. This quote resonates throughout the event, emphasizing the importance of engaging all aspects of human experience. In the Philippine customer service landscape, businesses often struggle to keep up with changing customer needs. CESA 2024 aims to change that by bringing together industry leaders to share ideas and find new ways to improve customer experiences. The success of CESA 2024 is underscored by the enthusiastic testimonials of attendees, such as: "Reflecting on the inspiring discussions at the #CESA2024, where we explored new avenues for elevating customer satisfaction. Many thanks to Rockbird media for hosting such an engaging event! Leveraging this knowledge at Payments Consulting Network for us to build stronger business connections and relationships," said Joan Ko, Payments Consulting Network. "Honoured to stand as the representative of our company at the groundbreaking 1st Customer Experience Summit Asia (CESA) 2024, thoughtfully organized by rockbird media. Attended by Presidents, VPs, AVPs, COOs, CEOs, and CFOs from across different industries," said Eddiewin Pineda, (California Clothing, Inc.). Rockbird media extends its sincerest appreciation to all attendees, sponsors, speakers, and media partners whose unwavering support was instrumental in making the inaugural CESA 2024 a resounding success. Their contributions have paved the way for meaningful transformations within the Philippine CX landscape. CESA 2024 has emerged as a pivotal milestone in driving transformative change, offering actionable insights to empower businesses in navigating the complexities of an increasingly customer-centric era. As organizations embrace innovation and collaboration, they are poised to thrive and succeed in meeting the evolving needs of today's consumers. For more event updates or interested in having tailored events kindly visit: https://rockbirdmedia.com/ About rockbird media Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions. Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow. For more information, contact lyra@rockbirdmedia.com.





