Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 10:18 HKT/SGT
Share:
Cinese International Announces 2023 Annual Results
Continuous Recovery of the Travel Industries
Achieves Turnaround for The Year
Turnover Up by 126.0% Year-on-Year to HK$103.5 Million

HONG KONG, Mar 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Air ticket distributor, travel business process management services provider and travel products services provider Cinese International Group Holdings Limited ("Cinese International", collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 1620) has announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Following the ease of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a continuous recovery of the travel industries worldwide, and the Group's performance in 2023 has also recovered steadily. The Group recorded a total revenue of approximately HK$103.5 million for the year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: HK$45.8 million). Such increase was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue generated from the air ticket distribution segment and travel products and services segment. Gross profit increased by approximately 96.4% year-on-year to approximately HK$44.2 million in 2023 (2022: HK$22.5 million); overall Gross profit margin was 42.7%. The Group achieved a turnaround for the year, with a profit for the year of HK$2.9 million (2022: loss for the year at HK$13.8 million).

Air ticket distribution

During the year, revenue for the air ticket distribution segment substantially increased by approximately 93.9% to approximately HK$22.1 million. Such increase was mainly attributable to the increase in transaction volume of air tickets sales and gross sales proceeds generated from air tickets sales, primarily due to the continuous recovery of the travel industries worldwide. As one of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agents in Canada and one of the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) accredited travel agents in the United States, the Group is qualified to obtain ticketing authority to issue air tickets of all available flights on behalf of IATA member airlines and ARC member airlines and secure private fare deals directly from them. As at 31 December 2023, the Group had ticketing authority for more than 150 airlines and private fare deals with around 70 airlines, including top airlines based in Canada, the United States and the People's Republic of China ("the PRC").

Travel business process management

The travel business process management segment provides a range of travel business process management including air ticket transaction processing, customer contact, BSP/ARC settlement and reconciliation, software development and travel licensing, compliance and other administrative matters. Segment revenue generated from travel business process management decreased by approximately 34.1% year-on-year to approximately HK$21.1 million for the year. Such decrease in segment revenue was mainly attributable to the Group’s reduced business cooperation with certain customers with lower profit margins to improve the operational efficiency and profitability. As a result, the Group recorded a year-on-year increase in gross profit margin for the travel business process management segment of approximately 18.4 percentage points to approximately 66.4%. The management will continue to expand the Group's customer base by initiating sales efforts targeting travel agents that share similar profile and market positioning as its existing customers, while at the same time optimise the Group's customer profile.

Travel products and services

The Group has resumed providing package tours in the first quarter of 2023 following the ease of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leveraging its knowledge and experience as a travel services provider, the Group continues to extend its presence to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ("Greater Bay Area"). During the year, the Group recognised segment revenue of approximately HK$60.3 million primarily in relation to the provision of company-operated cultural tours in the Greater Bay Area. The management will continue to consolidate and expand the Group's presence in the Greater Bay Area through sourcing new customers.

Future Prospects

Air travel demand is off to a very healthy start in 2023, which bodes well for the continued and steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline, travel and tourism industries worldwide have significantly improved alongside with steady demand for travel and increasing flight numbers. Airlines of different countries have increased their number of destinations while passenger demand and bookings demonstrate a continued growth. Leveraging its knowledge and experience from being a travel services provider to explore new business opportunities, the Group had entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding in early 2024 with a travel and healthcare services provider based in Hainan, the PRC in relation to potential travel and healthcare business cooperation.

Ms. Mariana Kou, Chairperson and Executive Director of Cinese International, said, "The Group has resumed providing package tours in the first quarter of 2023. We believe that the travel industries as a whole are improving, which will in turn create more business opportunities for the Group. The Group will continue to develop its presence in the travel industries of the Greater Bay Area. Also, Cinese International will keep deploying business strategies with a view to further develop its travel related businesses and endeavor to explore suitable business opportunities in the travel consultancy, healthcare, hospitality and other potential service industries by leveraging its knowledge and experience, so as to create business synergy, enhance earning capability and potential, and bring value to shareholders of the Company."

About Cinese International Group Holdings Limited

Cinese International is a long-established air ticket distributor, travel business process management provider and travel products and services provider in Canada, founded in 1976 and with more than 40 years of operating history. The principal businesses of the Group include (i) air ticket distribution in which it distributes air tickets to travel agents and travelers and issue air tickets directly on behalf of contracted airlines; (ii) travel business process management in which it provides mid-office and back-office support services to travel agents; and (iii) travel products and services in which it designs, develops and sells package tours, as well as other travel products and services to travel agents and travelers.

For media enquiries:

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Keris Leung  Tel: (852) 2864 4863  Email: keris.leung@sprg.com.hk

Maggie Ko  Tel: (852) 2846 4890  Email: maggie.ko@sprg.com.hk




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Travel & Tourism
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Inaugural HKTDC Export Confidence Index: Rising expectations of export uptick  
Mar 27, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
ZhongAn Online Announces 2023 Annual Results  
Mar 27, 2024 17:50 HKT/SGT
Noah Holdings Posts Solid Q4 and Full-Year Financial Performance  
Mar 27, 2024 15:11 HKT/SGT
PEVE to change name to TOYOTA BATTERY Co., Ltd. and produce batteries for a wide range of electric vehicles  
Wednesday, March 27, 2024 2:13:00 PM
NTT and Olympus Begin World's First Joint Demonstration Experiment of Cloud Endoscopy System   
Wednesday, March 27, 2024 2:00:00 PM
Sunshine Insurance Announces 2023 Annual Results  
Mar 27, 2024 12:50 HKT/SGT
Tingyi: Steady Growth in 2023 with a Commitment to High Quality Development, GPM Improved to 30.4% and EBITDA Increased 13.8% YoY  
Mar 27, 2024 12:34 HKT/SGT
Cinese International Announces 2023 Annual Results  
Mar 27, 2024 10:18 HKT/SGT
HOFA Returns to Art Central 2024 With Eight Exceptional International Artists  
Mar 27, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Holdings Announces Green Loan Financing for Construction of New Head Office Building  
Wednesday, March 27, 2024 2:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       