The Commercialization of Asia's First Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine From CanSinoBIO Represents a Significant Breakthrough

HONG KONG, Mar 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In 2023, CanSinoBIO's meningococcal conjugate vaccine achieved revenue approximately RMB561.72 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 266.39% compared to last year. The growth trend is evident.

Among them, MCV4 Menhycia® is the first quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine product in Asia. This product has taken advantage of its first-mover competitive advantage to quickly spread in the market, filling the void of a lack of high-end vaccines in this area within our nation. Additionally, MCV4 Menhycia® and MCV2 Menphecia® serve as upgrades to domestic meningococcal vaccine varieties, offering improved safety and stronger immunogenicity. At the same time, the company is also continuously innovating, with ongoing clinical trials to expand the age range of MCV4 to children and adults.

In addition, CanSinoBIO has also adopted a unique commercialization model, maximizing coverage of target populations and essentially achieving nationwide access. This market penetration and sinking strategy, coupled with market science popularization and education-driven choices centered on academic marketing, has laid a solid foundation for the promotion of the company's products.

In terms of overseas expansion of meningococcal vaccine products, CanSinoBIO has already signed intention cooperation agreements with multiple overseas partners. This includes initiating clinical trials for the quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine in Indonesia, laying the groundwork for local market access for the product.

It appears that CanSinoBIO's meningococcal vaccine has entered the phase of commercialization and mass production. In the future, the expansion of target populations and the exploration of overseas markets are expected to continue driving revenue growth for the company.




