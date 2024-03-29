Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 29, 2024
Friday, 29 March 2024, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Naomi Sarna Designs
703-Carat L'Heure Bleu Tanzanite Carving Sets New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS(TM) Title as World's Largest Cut Tanzanite

HILLSBORO, OR, Mar 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - It was an exciting day at the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks & Minerals, Hillsboro, Oregon,when artist Naomi Sarna's 703-carat L'Heure Bleu tanzanite carving set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title as the world's largest cut tanzanite, on March 9.

A standing room only crowd witnessed the "weigh in" as Guinness World Records adjudicator, Michael Empric, verified and announced the results. Gemstone experts, Jessie English, J.S. English Appraisals and Madeline Saunders, Oregon Estate Jewelry, were the official witnesses for the weighing. Rice Museum board president Gail Spann and museum director, Kim Vagner were also on hand for this historic event.

"As the Director of the Rice Museum of Rocks & Minerals board, and long-time supporter of this wonderful ‘gem' in Hillsboro, I couldn't have been more delighted that we hosted Naomi Sarna on her adventure with Guinness World Records that was enjoyed by many attendees! We are lucky to have such talent grace our Museum's doorstep," said Gail Copus Spann, president, board of directors, Rice Museum of Rocks and Minerals.

Several years ago, artist Naomi Sarna was invited to travel to the Tanzanite mines located in the foothills of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. She was asked to create a carving for an international competition. The mines are on the ancestral land of the Maasai and it is the only place in the world where this blue-violet gemstone is found. While there Sarna was asked to do humanitarian work, so she taught Maasai women how to make wire-wrap jewelry from tanzanite. Touched by the community, the poverty and the eye disease she witnessed, Sarna decided that she when she sells her award-winning tanzanite L'Heure Bleu carving, she will donate the profits to the world-renowned Portland-based Casey Eye Institute to provide eyecare to the Maasai. Dr. Andreas Lauer, Chair of the Casey Eye Institute came as its representative and just as the weighing ceremony took place, doctors from the Institute were touching down in Tanzania for a cataract conference!

"The Casey Eye Institute is in Naomi's debt. In the future, patients, their families and the Maasai community will feel her passion and love as they express it through their smiles and joy from improved vision," commented Dr. Andreas K. Lauer, director, Casey Eye Institute.

"The Guinness World Records brings international recognition and attention to my tanzanite carving L'Heure Bleu. This recognition gives great strength to my promise to help the Maasai with their vision difficulties. This is the cornerstone for our future hopes to provide eye care to the Maasai in Tanzania," stated artist Naomi Sarna.

While she was in Tanzania, Sarna was presented with several tanzanite crystals eventually selecting the piece that she hand-carved into the 703-carat L'Heure Bleu. It won a First-Place Spectrum Award for carving from the American Gem Trade Association. It sits on a Sterling Silver base inspired by the winds of Tanzania's Great Rift Valley.

Contact Information
Naomi Sarna
info@naomisarna.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Naomi Sarna Designs

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Naomi Sarna Designs
Sectors: Art, Music & Design
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Netjoy records new high gross billing hitting RMB8.137 billion in 2023  
Mar 29, 2024 12:27 HKT/SGT
Sino Biopharm (1177.HK) Announces 2023 Annual Results  
Mar 29, 2024 11:45 HKT/SGT
Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Reports FY2023 Results  
Mar 29, 2024 10:15 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Memorial Foundation Announces Recipients of Precious Metals Research Grants  
Friday, March 29, 2024 10:00:00 AM
Fujitsu Selected as CDP Supplier Engagement Leader  
Friday, March 29, 2024 9:28:00 AM
Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2024  
Friday, March 29, 2024 9:00:00 AM
703-Carat L'Heure Bleu Tanzanite Carving Sets New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS(TM) Title as World's Largest Cut Tanzanite  
Mar 29, 2024 06:00 HKT/SGT
Finerca Celebrates Milestone of 10,000 Clients with Launch of Exclusive Master Course in CFD Trading  
Mar 29, 2024 05:36 HKT/SGT
Atlas Lithium Secures US$ 30,000,000 Strategic Investment and Offtake Agreement from Mitsui  
Mar 28, 2024 19:09 HKT/SGT
Dynasty Fine Wines Announces 2023 Annual Results  
Mar 28, 2024 17:35 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       