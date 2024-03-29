Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 29, 2024
Friday, 29 March 2024, 18:02 HKT/SGT
Share:
Guoquan: Continuously Expanding the Business Scale While Enhancing Profitability

HONG KONG, Mar 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (“Guoquan” or “the Company”; Stock Code: 2517.HK) is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Reporting Period”).

In 2023, the Chinese economy showed a sustained recovery and steady improvement. Despite the challenges, which posed threats to consumer-oriented enterprises, Guoquan responded by effectively managing the supply chain and enhancing operational efficiency, thereby bolstering the profitability. During the Reporting Period, Guoquan recorded the revenue of RMB6,094.1 million, the gross profit of approximately RMB1,350.9 million, reflecting an 8.2% year-on-year growth, and the gross profit margin of approximately 22.2%, improving 4.8 percentage points from 17.4% in the same period of 2022. Furthermore, Guoquan achieved the net profit of approximately RMB263.4 million, representing an increase of 9.3% compared to the same period in 2022. The adjusted net profit reached approximately RMB318.0 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 23.8%. Besides, the operating cash flow represents a year-on-year increase of 137.7% to reach RMB678.3 million.

On November 2, 2023, Guoquan was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, marking a new milestone in the development. Starting from March 4, 2024, Guoquan officially accessed to the Hong Kong Stock Connect, which is expected to enhance the liquidity of the Company’s stock and gradually highlight its investment value. Additionally, to better reward shareholders, the board of directors proposed the payment of final cash dividend of RMB 0.0521 per share (inclusive of tax), with an estimated total distribution of RMB 143 million, demonstrating Guoquan’s emphasis on shareholder interests.

Expansion of offline stores and acceleration of online channels

In terms of channels, Guoquan has established a nationwide store network to occupy market share. During the Reporting Period, Guoquan’s store network expanded despite the sluggish consumption trend. As of the end of 2023, Guoquan had 10,307 retail stores, covering 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, a net increase of 1,086 in the number of stores compared to the end of 2022, further expanding the market influence.

Meanwhile, to empower franchisees and facilitate the sales growth as well as further our consumer reach and offer more flexible shopping experience, we have established multiple online channels, including Guoquan APP, WeChat mini-program, third-party food delivery platforms, Douyin and other popular social commerce platforms. In 2023, through multi-level Douyin accounts for live streaming of Guoquan products or posting related short videos, the total views exceeded 6 billion times.

By establishing close online and offline connections and interactions with consumers, Guoquan achieved a record high number of members, with the top-up amount increasing by 18% annually to approximately RMB720 million. As of the end of 2023, Guoquan had approximately 27.9 million registered members.

Continuous Enrichment of product matrix and digital intelligence driving product innovation

Guoquan has provided offered diversified, tasty, convenient and affordable home meal products in a one-stop shop manner for consumers across a wide range of dining scenarios. With deep consumer insights and R&D efforts, Guoquan has collaborated closely with suppliers and R&D centers to consistently improve its range of products to align with evolving consumer demands and preferences.

In regards to product development, Guoquan leveraged digital tools to analyze consumer behavior, gained in-depth insights into consumers, accurately assessed market trends, and launched new products and upgraded existing ones accordingly. Guoquan also regularly introduced products tailored to local markets to cater to different consumer preferences across regions. In 2023, Guoquan successfully launched a total of 339 new SKUs.

As of December 31, 2023, Guoquan’s product portfolio comprises eight categories including hotpot products, barbecue products, beverages, solo-dining meals, ready-to-cook meal kits, fresh produce, western cuisines and snacks, covering diverse dining needs of consumers comprehensively.

In 2023, the gross profit margin of Guoquan was approximately 22.2%, representing an increase of 4.8 percentage points as compared to 17.4% in the corresponding period in 2022. This improvement was mainly attributable to better cost control resulting from Guoquan’s advantageous scale, along with the development of new products, upgrading of existing products, and the increased proportion of self-production following the acquisition of factories.

Steadily advancing the “three-sphere integrated” development strategy to solidify market leadership

Looking ahead, Guoquan will maintain its commitment to the three-sphere integrated development strategy encompassing brand, product, and channel. This includes expanding product categories, strengthening omni-channel sales network, increasing investments in brand building and marketing, and exploring consumer scenarios to improve consumer value and further solidify the market leadership. Furthermore, Guoquan aims to leverage digital tools to empower both upstream supply chain and downstream franchisees, with the goal of tasty, convenient and affordable home meal products to a diverse consumer base across various channels and scenarios.

Specifically, in terms of channel construction, Guoquan will continue to expand and deepen our omni-channel sales network to further our direct reach to consumers. Strengthen the depth and breadth of the offline store network by deepening offline market penetration in regions already covered, expanding the store network to new regions and by various store types. Further develop our online sales platforms to realize mutual empowerment of offline and online, driving the increase of sales revenue. Moreover, Guoquan will continue to cultivate more entrepreneurial franchisees by encouraging our existing franchisees to open more franchised stores, and propel their sales growth and cultivate entrepreneurial franchisees by continuously expanding to more product categories, upgrading our product portfolio, and developing more online leads.

Guoquan have created a diversified product portfolio in terms of both product categories as well as the consumption scenarios it serves, and in the future, Guoquan will continue to explore campsite dining as a new consumption scenario, explore sales channels for enterprise customers and strengthen the regionalised supply chain of home meal products, so as to provide a wider range of regionalised meal products to cater to consumer needs.

In terms of products, Guoquan will continue to enhance our R&D capability and continue to collaborate with upstream suppliers to improve our R&D and innovation capability. Meanwhile, further integrate Guoquan’s upstream resources and source quality food ingredients through investment in or partnerships with selective and qualified Chinese and overseas food suppliers who have market potential and can achieve synergy with Guoquan, so as to reinforce Guoquan’s core competitive edges.

In terms of digitization, Guoquan will continue to enhance digitization by further improving its procurement and fulfilment management platforms and promoting the development of its membership system, with a view to improving its overall operational efficiency and boosting the growth of sales revenue.

In terms of brand building, Guoquan will increase its investment in brand building and marketing by stepping up its marketing efforts in high-profile TV advertisement, offline advertisement, community group buy and social e-commerce platforms in order to further deepen consumer reach and raise consumer stickiness, thereby elevating brand recognition, brand awareness, brand reputation and consumer loyalty.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Food & Beverage
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
MHI Concludes Positive Impact Finance Agreement  
Friday, March 29, 2024 6:20:00 PM
Atlas Lithium Secures US$ 30,000,000 Strategic Investment and Offtake Agreement from Mitsui  
Mar 29, 2024 18:09 HKT/SGT
Guoquan: Continuously Expanding the Business Scale While Enhancing Profitability  
Mar 29, 2024 18:02 HKT/SGT
Legend Holdings Realized Revenue of RMB436 billion in 2023  
Mar 29, 2024 16:55 HKT/SGT
Panasonic Energy and Mazda Enter Agreement Towards Supply of Cylindrical Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries  
Friday, March 29, 2024 4:42:00 PM
Gome Retail Streamlines to Focus on Main Business  
Mar 29, 2024 15:07 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Divest Rights for Merislon and Myonal in Japan to Kaken Pharmaceutical  
Friday, March 29, 2024 2:51:00 PM
Gome Fin Tech Announced Annual Results of 2023  
Mar 29, 2024 14:36 HKT/SGT
Eisai's Brain Health Self-Check Tool "NouKNOW" is Certified as "ME-BYO BRAND" by Kanagawa Prefecture  
Friday, March 29, 2024 2:19:00 PM
Baguio Green's 2023 Adjusted Net Profit increased by 36.7%   
Mar 29, 2024 14:15 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       