Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Monday, 1 April 2024, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: Mount Faber Leisure Group / Singapore Cable Car
Singapore Cable Car Launches World's First Skyorb Cabins
Seven chrome-finished spherical "SkyOrb Cabins" are ready to board guests from 20th March 2024

SINGAPORE, Apr 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Mount Faber Leisure Group has officially launched the new futuristic SkyOrb Cabins on the Singapore Cable Car – Mount Faber Line. The launch of the SkyOrb Cabins took place at Mount Faber Peak, as part of the Singapore Cable Car’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The event was attended by Mr Bob Tan, Chairman of Sentosa Development Corporation and Ms Thien Kwee Eng, Chief Executive Officer of Sentosa Development Corporation, as well as Mr Michael Syn, Chairman of Mount Faber Leisure Group and Mr Buhdy Bok, Managing Director of Mount Faber Leisure Group.

Singapore Cable Car's SkyOrb Cabin Takes Its Maiden Flight on 15 March 2024
Singapore Cable Car's SkyOrb Cabin Took Its Maiden Flight on 15 March 2024

SkyOrb Cabins – A cabin like no other in the world

Exclusively designed for the Singapore Cable Car, the SkyOrb Cabin is the world's first chrome-finished spherical cable car cabin. Unlike conventional cabins, the spherical design of the SkyOrb Cabins breaks the boundaries of traditional cable car aesthetics, offering a futuristic and captivating look.

The SkyOrb cabin boasts a spectacular view through its glass-bottomed floor
The SkyOrb cabin boasts a spectacular view through its glass-bottomed floor

Fitted with glass-bottomed floors to allow guests to view the scenery below their feet, the new cabins offer guests an elevated journey with a stunning panoramic view of the skyline. As night falls, a captivating ring of lights surrounds the cabin windows, casting an illuminating glow that imparts a distinctly futuristic ambience.

The SkyOrb Cabins have been thoughtfully designed with double window louvres at the front and triple window louvres at the rear, providing enhanced air ventilation for guests on board. To offer an exclusive experience, only seven SkyOrb Cabins will join the existing fleet, enriching the vibrancy of the Sentosa skyline.

SkyOrb Cabin on the Mount Faber Line
SkyOrb Cabin on the Mount Faber Line

“Each SkyOrb cabin, a gleaming chrome orb soaring through the sky, embodies modern design. These cabins offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience, taking them on a discovery between Mount Faber Peak and Sentosa, unveiling breathtaking views along the way,” said Mr Buhdy Bok, Managing Director of Mount Faber Leisure Group.

Collaboratively designed between Mount Faber Leisure Group and renowned cable car cabin manufacturer CWA, the SkyOrb Cabins showcase product innovation and commitment to creating new unique experiences for guests. Based in Olten, Switzerland, CWA has enjoyed a long partnership with Mount Faber Leisure Group since the first generation of the Singapore Cable Car cabins was launched in 1974.

The SkyOrb Cabins are open for guests to experience from 20 March 2024 and tickets are available for sale at the Singapore Cable Car Mount Faber and Sentosa Station ticketing counters from the same day. Mount Faber Line and Cable Car Sky Pass ticket holders have the privilege of upgrading one-way of their round trip (between Mount Faber and Sentosa Cable Car Stations) to a SkyOrb Cabin experience. This upgrade costs $15 per person on weekdays, and $20 per person on weekends and Public Holidays.

Official Hashtags:
#MountFaberLeisure| #SingaporeCableCar | #SkyOrbCabin

About Mount Faber Leisure Group

Mount Faber Leisure Group (MFLG) is one of Singapore’s leading operators of a suite of leisure and lifestyle services, including attractions, guided tours, event venues, souvenir and lifestyle outlets as well as F&B operations. The company’s portfolio of products and services includes the Singapore Cable Car, SkyHelix Sentosa, Sentosa Island Bus Tour, Mount Faber Peak, Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro, Dusk Restaurant & Bar, Arbora Café, Cable Car Gift Shop, Sentosa Shop and Faber Licence. The company also operates Sentosa SkyJet, Sentosa Musical Fountain and International Food Street, in addition to the existing Wings of Time, Good Old Days Food Court & Western Grill and FUN Shop @ Central Beach Bazaar.    

Spanning across the hilltop at Mount Faber and Sentosa Island, MFLG’s products are linked by the Singapore Cable Car Sky Network of six stations on two main lines – the Mount Faber Line that connects mainland Singapore to the resort island of Sentosa, and the Sentosa Line that connects to the island’s western end at the Siloso Point.

Its legal name remains as Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sentosa Development Corporation and operates as an autonomous commercial arm.

MFLG is also one of the 17 founding members of Singapore’s first carbon neutrality-driven business alliance, the Sentosa Carbon Neutral Network (SCNN), which was established in September 2021. The SCNN is a collective public-private effort to achieve Sentosa’s sustainability goals, including carbon neutrality by 2030. MFLG is also a member of the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (CPLC) Singapore and a recipient of the LowCarbonSG Logo, awarded to companies that successfully measure and monitor their carbon footprints.

Visit www.mountfaberleisure.com for more information.

For media enquiries, please contact:

PRecious Communications
Jacqualine Chan
Senior Manager, Client Services
mflg@preciouscomms.com
HP: (65) 9879 6633

Mount Faber Leisure Group
Communications Team
communications@mflg.com.sg

 

 

ANNEX A | CELEBRATING HALF A CENTURY: THE EVOLUTION OF SINGAPORE CABLE CAR

  • 1974: Deputy Prime Minister Dr Goh Keng Swee and his wife took their seats in Cable Car Cabin No.1 to launch Singapore’s first and only cable car ride.
  • 1994: As SCC hit its 20-year mark, its visitorship attained more than 18 million in total and was expected to increase, especially with the launch of new attractions on Sentosa island. On 10 April, the first batch of cable car cabins bade farewell – but not before offering “nostalgia trips” for Singaporeans who had created fond memories on the pioneering cable car cabins. Four days later, the second generation of cable car cabins was launched, which boasted higher speeds, increased ventilation, and the playing of audio commentaries about landmarks and highlights of Sentosa island.
  • 1999: To commemorate the SCC 25th anniversary, six limited edition third-generation cabins were launched in 1999. It made history as the world’s first glass-bottom cable car cabins that offered unobstructed views of the harbour and seascape south of Singapore.
  • 2009: The cable car system was revamped for the fourth time to rejuvenate the cable car experience. The fleet now comprises 67 LED-illuminated, sparkling metallic black and chrome cabins on a mono-cable ropeway that links Mount Faber to Harbourfront Tower and Sentosa island.

 

ANNEX B | THE SINGAPORE CABLE CAR HAS ACHIEVED SEVERAL WORLD FIRSTS FOR SINGAPORE

  • 1974: World’s first cable car system to span a harbour
  • 1998: World’s first Cable Car Sky Dining
  • 1999: World’s first glass-bottomed cable car cabin
  • 2010: World’s first 7* VIP Jewelled Cabin
  • 2024: World’s first chrome-finished spherical cable car cabin



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mount Faber Leisure Group / Singapore Cable Car
Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Daily News, Regional, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
CMS and Incyte Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Povorcitinib in China and Southeast Asia  
Apr 1, 2024 20:30 HKT/SGT
3rd Annual Middle East Women Leaders' Summit & Awards KSA 2024: Empowering Women, Shaping Futures  
Apr 1, 2024 18:36 HKT/SGT
Presto Embarks on Regional Market Expansion: Bringing Innovative Loyalty to E-Commerce Redemption Ecosystem to Singapore and Thailand  
Apr 1, 2024 18:15 HKT/SGT
TransNusa Launches Five New Direct Domestic Flights  
Apr 1, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
Video Industry Sees Optimism Amidst Rationalisation, the Continued Importance of Asian Content and AI Everywhere  
Apr 1, 2024 15:27 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu signs MoU with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. to drive nature positive actions  
Monday, April 1, 2024 3:17:00 PM
Singapore Cable Car Launches World's First Skyorb Cabins  
Apr 1, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
Embrace Wellness with Your Cherished Canine at Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort & Spa  
Monday, April 1, 2024 10:00:00 AM
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing roars to fourth successive Safari triumph  
Monday, April 1, 2024 9:47:00 AM
Eisai Completes Submission of LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) Supplemental Biologics License Application for IV Maintenance Dosing for the Treatment of Early Alzheimer's Disease to the U.S. FDA  
Monday, April 1, 2024 8:39:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       