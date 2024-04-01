

SINGAPORE, Apr 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Mount Faber Leisure Group has officially launched the new futuristic SkyOrb Cabins on the Singapore Cable Car – Mount Faber Line. The launch of the SkyOrb Cabins took place at Mount Faber Peak, as part of the Singapore Cable Car’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The event was attended by Mr Bob Tan, Chairman of Sentosa Development Corporation and Ms Thien Kwee Eng, Chief Executive Officer of Sentosa Development Corporation, as well as Mr Michael Syn, Chairman of Mount Faber Leisure Group and Mr Buhdy Bok, Managing Director of Mount Faber Leisure Group. Singapore Cable Car's SkyOrb Cabin Took Its Maiden Flight on 15 March 2024 SkyOrb Cabins – A cabin like no other in the world Exclusively designed for the Singapore Cable Car, the SkyOrb Cabin is the world's first chrome-finished spherical cable car cabin. Unlike conventional cabins, the spherical design of the SkyOrb Cabins breaks the boundaries of traditional cable car aesthetics, offering a futuristic and captivating look. The SkyOrb cabin boasts a spectacular view through its glass-bottomed floor Fitted with glass-bottomed floors to allow guests to view the scenery below their feet, the new cabins offer guests an elevated journey with a stunning panoramic view of the skyline. As night falls, a captivating ring of lights surrounds the cabin windows, casting an illuminating glow that imparts a distinctly futuristic ambience. The SkyOrb Cabins have been thoughtfully designed with double window louvres at the front and triple window louvres at the rear, providing enhanced air ventilation for guests on board. To offer an exclusive experience, only seven SkyOrb Cabins will join the existing fleet, enriching the vibrancy of the Sentosa skyline. SkyOrb Cabin on the Mount Faber Line “Each SkyOrb cabin, a gleaming chrome orb soaring through the sky, embodies modern design. These cabins offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience, taking them on a discovery between Mount Faber Peak and Sentosa, unveiling breathtaking views along the way,” said Mr Buhdy Bok, Managing Director of Mount Faber Leisure Group. Collaboratively designed between Mount Faber Leisure Group and renowned cable car cabin manufacturer CWA, the SkyOrb Cabins showcase product innovation and commitment to creating new unique experiences for guests. Based in Olten, Switzerland, CWA has enjoyed a long partnership with Mount Faber Leisure Group since the first generation of the Singapore Cable Car cabins was launched in 1974. The SkyOrb Cabins are open for guests to experience from 20 March 2024 and tickets are available for sale at the Singapore Cable Car Mount Faber and Sentosa Station ticketing counters from the same day. Mount Faber Line and Cable Car Sky Pass ticket holders have the privilege of upgrading one-way of their round trip (between Mount Faber and Sentosa Cable Car Stations) to a SkyOrb Cabin experience. This upgrade costs $15 per person on weekdays, and $20 per person on weekends and Public Holidays. Official Hashtags:

#MountFaberLeisure| #SingaporeCableCar | #SkyOrbCabin About Mount Faber Leisure Group Mount Faber Leisure Group (MFLG) is one of Singapore’s leading operators of a suite of leisure and lifestyle services, including attractions, guided tours, event venues, souvenir and lifestyle outlets as well as F&B operations. The company’s portfolio of products and services includes the Singapore Cable Car, SkyHelix Sentosa, Sentosa Island Bus Tour, Mount Faber Peak, Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro, Dusk Restaurant & Bar, Arbora Café, Cable Car Gift Shop, Sentosa Shop and Faber Licence. The company also operates Sentosa SkyJet, Sentosa Musical Fountain and International Food Street, in addition to the existing Wings of Time, Good Old Days Food Court & Western Grill and FUN Shop @ Central Beach Bazaar. Spanning across the hilltop at Mount Faber and Sentosa Island, MFLG’s products are linked by the Singapore Cable Car Sky Network of six stations on two main lines – the Mount Faber Line that connects mainland Singapore to the resort island of Sentosa, and the Sentosa Line that connects to the island’s western end at the Siloso Point. Its legal name remains as Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sentosa Development Corporation and operates as an autonomous commercial arm. MFLG is also one of the 17 founding members of Singapore’s first carbon neutrality-driven business alliance, the Sentosa Carbon Neutral Network (SCNN), which was established in September 2021. The SCNN is a collective public-private effort to achieve Sentosa’s sustainability goals, including carbon neutrality by 2030. MFLG is also a member of the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (CPLC) Singapore and a recipient of the LowCarbonSG Logo, awarded to companies that successfully measure and monitor their carbon footprints. Visit www.mountfaberleisure.com for more information. For media enquiries, please contact: PRecious Communications

communications@mflg.com.sg ANNEX A | CELEBRATING HALF A CENTURY: THE EVOLUTION OF SINGAPORE CABLE CAR 1974: Deputy Prime Minister Dr Goh Keng Swee and his wife took their seats in Cable Car Cabin No.1 to launch Singapore’s first and only cable car ride.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Goh Keng Swee and his wife took their seats in Cable Car Cabin No.1 to launch Singapore’s first and only cable car ride. 1994: As SCC hit its 20-year mark, its visitorship attained more than 18 million in total and was expected to increase, especially with the launch of new attractions on Sentosa island. On 10 April, the first batch of cable car cabins bade farewell – but not before offering “nostalgia trips” for Singaporeans who had created fond memories on the pioneering cable car cabins. Four days later, the second generation of cable car cabins was launched, which boasted higher speeds, increased ventilation, and the playing of audio commentaries about landmarks and highlights of Sentosa island.

As SCC hit its 20-year mark, its visitorship attained more than 18 million in total and was expected to increase, especially with the launch of new attractions on Sentosa island. On 10 April, the first batch of cable car cabins bade farewell – but not before offering “nostalgia trips” for Singaporeans who had created fond memories on the pioneering cable car cabins. Four days later, the second generation of cable car cabins was launched, which boasted higher speeds, increased ventilation, and the playing of audio commentaries about landmarks and highlights of Sentosa island. 1999: To commemorate the SCC 25th anniversary, six limited edition third-generation cabins were launched in 1999. It made history as the world’s first glass-bottom cable car cabins that offered unobstructed views of the harbour and seascape south of Singapore.

To commemorate the SCC 25th anniversary, six limited edition third-generation cabins were launched in 1999. It made history as the world’s first glass-bottom cable car cabins that offered unobstructed views of the harbour and seascape south of Singapore. 2009: The cable car system was revamped for the fourth time to rejuvenate the cable car experience. The fleet now comprises 67 LED-illuminated, sparkling metallic black and chrome cabins on a mono-cable ropeway that links Mount Faber to Harbourfront Tower and Sentosa island. ANNEX B | THE SINGAPORE CABLE CAR HAS ACHIEVED SEVERAL WORLD FIRSTS FOR SINGAPORE 1974: World’s first cable car system to span a harbour

World’s first cable car system to span a harbour 1998: World’s first Cable Car Sky Dining

World’s first Cable Car Sky Dining 1999: World’s first glass-bottomed cable car cabin

World’s first glass-bottomed cable car cabin 2010: World’s first 7* VIP Jewelled Cabin

World’s first 7* VIP Jewelled Cabin 2024: World’s first chrome-finished spherical cable car cabin





