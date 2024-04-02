RIYADH, Apr 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd Annual Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2024 is poised to be a transformative gathering, scheduled to take place on May 14-15, 2024, at the prestigious venue in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Organized by Verve Management, this groundbreaking event aims to celebrate the resilience and achievements of women leaders while championing a new era of empowerment and equality.

Under the theme of “Empowering Women: Kingdom’s Transformation Through Equality & Opportunity,” the summit promises to transcend conventional discussions on women’s empowerment. It seeks to create an ecosystem where women from diverse backgrounds can thrive together, moving beyond traditional paradigms to challenge and reshape societal norms.

The summit will feature insightful discussions, engaging workshops, and inspirational talks by prominent women achievers from various sectors. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights into the challenges faced by women in the workforce, exchange knowledge and best practices, and forge meaningful connections with fellow leaders committed to driving positive change.

Confirmed speakers for the summit include distinguished individuals such as Her Royal Highness Princess Abeer Al Saud, whose presence underscores the significance of the event in the region. Additionally, notable figures such as Maha Shirah, Founder and CEO of Sheworks, Julie Barbier-Leblan, CEO & Co-founder of Merit Incentives, andSouhair AlQaisi, CEO of Quantum Star, will share their insights and experiences, inspiring attendees with their journeys of success and empowerment.

The 3rd Annual Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2024 promises to be a landmark event in the journey towards gender equality and women's empowerment in the region. Join us as we celebrate women leaders who have shattered the glass ceiling and continue to inspire the next generation of leaders.

For more information and registration details, visit KSAMENAWomenLeaders.com.



Media contact:

Hawa Bezan

hawa@verve-management.com

Marketing Executive

Verve Management

Topic: Press release summary

Source: Verve Management

Sectors: Trade Shows, Startups

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.