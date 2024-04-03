

HONG KONG, Apr 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass is pleased to reveal a new partnership as OMNIA Protocol, a specialized RPC provider for DeFi traders, integrates Blockpass’ regulatory regulatory solutions. Through this integration, OMNIA benefits from compliance measures that include KYC, AML and KYB that will protect its users as they utilize the benefits of DeFi and the crypto space. Created by cybersecurity, privacy and trading experts, OMNIA aims to tackle DeFi issues including front-running and MEV exploitation to create an ecosystem where anyone can enjoy an unparalleled DeFi experience. As a DeFi Remote Procedure Call (RPC), OMNIA Protocol is ideally suited to facilitate distributed systems and enables seamless and scalable communication over disparate networks. OMNIA boasts over forty networks and close to three million active monthly users alongside a 100% uptime which is vital to DeFi trading as users enjoy real-time pending transaction streams and robust transaction broadcasts as well as fast and secure transactions. Blockpass, known as “Web3’s OG Identity Verifier,” has pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. Businesses can set up services quickly, test them for free, and start verifying users. With around one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to benefit from Blockpass’ compliant network. "We're excited to partner with Blockpass, combining our strengths to secure and streamline DeFi trading. This collaboration underscores our commitment to user safety and compliance, paving the way for a DeFi ecosystem where security and confidentiality are paramount. Together, we're setting new standards for a trustworthy web3 experience, ensuring our community uses the RPC with confidence." said OMNIA Protocol CEO Cristian Lupascu. "Both OMNIA and Blockpass have a strong history of furthering the goals of compliance in our efforts to ensure only honest, legitimate users enjoy the benefits of crypto and blockchain technology." said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "We’re delighted to work with OMNIA, particularly with a team so dedicated to furthering the ideals of safety and security in the industry, to provide the best and most seamless user experience in accessing DeFi." Through this integration, Blockpass and OMNIA hope to further the goal of innovative and game-changing DeFi in a regulated environment that promotes safety, security and privacy, allowing people to grow their wealth and expand their opportunities without the risks associated with bad actors. About Blockpass Ditch tedious onboarding and say hello to seamless compliance with Blockpass, the ultimate turnkey solution for KYC, KYB, and AML. Experience the market's most efficient and cost-effective compliance suite, built by seasoned compliance veterans and crypto-natives. Automate compliance processes, eradicate fraud, and onboard globally with confidence. Verify businesses worldwide, launch bank-grade verification for your organization, and instantly activate compliant KYC/AML for DeFi, exchanges, token launchpads, NFT mintings and beyond. Through Blockpass’ decentralized network of a million pre-verified crypto-enthusiasts and a thousand pre-verified businesses, you can expand your reach effortlessly. Leverage Advanced KYC BotTM for intelligent remediation, On-Chain KYC® for data-free anonymity, and Unhosted Wallet KYCTM to meet Crypto Travel Rule regulations. Join Animoca Brands, Cardano, Polygon, Chainlink, Delta Exchange, National Geographic, TinyTap, Seedify, ChainGPT, Iskra and many more in partnering with Blockpass for compliance you can trust, growth you can accelerate and an experience you can enjoy. Join the cutting edge of secure, streamlined onboardings. Learn more and engage the Blockpass team:

Website: http://www.blockpass.org

Email: sales@blockpass.org About OMNIA OMNIA is the secure and reliable infrastructure web3 desperately needs. Serving over 15M users, protecting transactions worth $3B+ across 40+ networks every month, OMNIA maintains 100% uptime without flinching. It's the answer to every DeFi trader - be it a beginner or an experienced tech-savvy user. Trusted by many. Seamlessly protecting many more. Find more and engage the OMNIA team:

Website: https://omniatech.io

Email: info@omniatech.io





