  Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 21:30 HKT/SGT
Source: 4me, Inc
4me(R) Acquires StatusCast, Adding Incident Management Capabilities to Its Leading SaaS-Based ITSM Platform
The Acquisition Broadens the Reach of 4me(R) and Expands Its Capabilities by Integrating Real-Time Technology Service Status Updates for IT Teams, Service Providers and Customers

SANTA BARBARA, CA, Apr 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - 4me®, the SaaS-based Service Management software platform for the modern enterprise, has completed the acquisition of StatusCast™. StatusCast is a cloud-based provider of incident management products. The acquisition strengthens 4me's position in the ITSM market and represents another advancement in its efforts to assist companies in transforming their businesses with the most advanced and complete service management platform in the industry.

"Our mission is to make IT teams more productive while we directly help our partners and customers deliver great customer experiences. Our transformation of traditional service management is built on an advanced technology platform," said Kevin McGibben, CEO of 4me. "Integrating StatusCast's leading capabilities for incident management and status updates with 4me's core IT Service Management capabilities strengthens the IT operational power of our platform."

"We are incredibly excited to join the fantastic team at 4me," said Eric Warth, VP of Operations at StatusCast. "4me's cutting-edge ITSM solution, with its emphasis on a comprehensive, service-centric, multi-tenant architecture, perfectly complements our mission to unify and automate status and incident communications. This acquisition is in line with our vision of transparently communicating with stakeholders relevant information efficiently so that teams can focus more on the incident than managing communications."

Companies like 8x8 use StatusCast's features to ensure seamless productivity and enhanced communication with their customers. These features include public and private status pages, configurable notifications, and subscriptions for the public, partners or customers. They can provide information about service availability, current incidents or scheduled downtime.

4me will now be able to deliver the following benefits with the addition of StatusCast:

  • Real-time service status notifications. Status page updates and notifications will enable IT organizations to provide public status pages, internal and customer status pages reflecting availability and status, including degradation and downtimes of critical services, technologies, and applications.
  • Visuals of the status of the IT service catalog, which will integrate with 4me incident management, automatically allowing for faster mean time to resolution (MTTR) in outages and service degradations.
  • MSPs, Network Operations Centers, support and service desk teams can use StatusCast incident management to add a layer of automation and end-to-end capability for incident management and service level agreement (SLAs) management for their clients.

To learn more, visit https://www.4me.com/it-service-management.

About 4me

4me is transforming service management for the modern enterprise. 4me's AI-forward, service-oriented, multi-tenant SaaS platform seamlessly connects teams to optimize IT service management. 4me's ability to automate cross-functional workflows makes frictionless service delivery possible, significantly improving business outcomes. The 4me platform's ease of use and deployment makes it the most advanced ITSM platform available today. Hundreds of organizations around the world look to 4me to elevate their Enterprise Service Management. To learn more, visit www.4me.com.

About StatusCast

Founded in 2013, StatusCast's mission is to help IT departments and SaaS companies keep their employees and customers better informed when applications or IT infrastructure goes down. StatusCast is a communication platform for the enhanced and timely distribution of critical information related to outages and maintenance, enabling organizations to be as effective as possible when problems occur. StatusCast's solutions are used by many of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies and SaaS brands.

Contact Information
Carlyn Manly
Marketing
carlyn.manly@4me.com

SOURCE: 4me

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.




