  Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Wednesday, 3 April 2024
CX Asia Excellence Awards 2024 Opens - Submit Your Entry and Be Recognised as a CX Leader!

SINGAPORE, Apr 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Calling all customer experience (CX) champions in Asia! The CX Asia Excellence Awards 2024 is now open for submissions, marking its 10th year of celebrating the best-in-class CX practices across the region.

Showcase your innovative CX strategies and gain global recognition. The awards shine a spotlight on transformative approaches and commend the achievements of individuals and organisations within the vibrant Asian CX community.

This year, we're excited to introduce four new categories:

  • Best Use of Data & Customer Insights
  • Best Use of Artificial Intelligence
  • Best Use of Intelligent Chatbots
  • Best Use of MarTech

Highlight your commitment to exceptional CX. Submit your entries by 7 June 2024 across 14 diverse categories, including Omni-Channel Experience, Employee Experience, Contact Centre, Digital Experience, and more. Entry is completely free and open to organisations and individuals across Asia.  Visit cxasia-awards.com to learn more about the categories, eligibility criteria, and download the official brochure.

Winners will be announced at the CX Asia Excellence Awards Ceremony, taking place on 20th November during CX Asia Week 2024. Themed Superheroes this year, the CX Asia Awards Ceremony offers the perfect opportunity to network with industry leaders, share best practices, and celebrate your team's remarkable achievements alongside your fellow CX champions.

2023 Awards: Celebrating Excellence in CX

2023 saw exceptional submissions showcasing the power of innovative CX strategies. We extend a warm congratulations to all the winners who set the bar high across various categories, including:

Gold Award Winners:

  • Best Brand Experience & Best Social Media Experience: Bumrungrad International Hospital
  • Best Employee Engagement: United Overseas Bank
  • Best Use of Mobile: AIA Indonesia
  • Best Use of CX Technology: Shell Aviation Limited
  • CX Vendor Excellence: Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd
  • Best Contact Centre: DHL Express (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  • Best CX Personality: Trust Bank Singapore
  • Best Omni-Channel Experience: Income Insurance Limited
  • Best Customer Experience Team: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
  • Best Customer Experience: AIA Group

Unleash your CX superpowers and submit your entries today!

About IQPC 

At its core IQPC is a global business to business event company that has embraced the digital age. We are the go-to source for online and offline events, information, education, networking, and promotion for executives across industries.  

About CX Asia 

CX Asia has been the go-to hub for Asia's CX leaders for 12 years. This platform connects the industry's best, offering insights, connections, and learning through conferences, awards, and valuable content. Senior customer experience, service, insight, digital and marketing decision makers have gathered to dive deep into best practices, explore innovations, and celebrate regional excellence - all designed to help deliver incredible customer experiences and become truly customer-centric.

Media Contact: 
Suhailah Ishak Marketing Manager – CX Asia  
Email: suhailah.ishak@iqpc.com.sg

Awards Contact:
Jeannette Seet
Email: cxasiaawards@iqpc.com.sg




