

SINGAPORE, Apr 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Calling all customer experience (CX) champions in Asia! The CX Asia Excellence Awards 2024 is now open for submissions, marking its 10th year of celebrating the best-in-class CX practices across the region. Showcase your innovative CX strategies and gain global recognition. The awards shine a spotlight on transformative approaches and commend the achievements of individuals and organisations within the vibrant Asian CX community. This year, we're excited to introduce four new categories: Best Use of Data & Customer Insights

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence

Best Use of Intelligent Chatbots

Best Use of MarTech Highlight your commitment to exceptional CX. Submit your entries by 7 June 2024 across 14 diverse categories, including Omni-Channel Experience, Employee Experience, Contact Centre, Digital Experience, and more. Entry is completely free and open to organisations and individuals across Asia. Visit cxasia-awards.com to learn more about the categories, eligibility criteria, and download the official brochure. Winners will be announced at the CX Asia Excellence Awards Ceremony, taking place on 20th November during CX Asia Week 2024. Themed Superheroes this year, the CX Asia Awards Ceremony offers the perfect opportunity to network with industry leaders, share best practices, and celebrate your team's remarkable achievements alongside your fellow CX champions. 2023 Awards: Celebrating Excellence in CX 2023 saw exceptional submissions showcasing the power of innovative CX strategies. We extend a warm congratulations to all the winners who set the bar high across various categories, including: Gold Award Winners: Best Brand Experience & Best Social Media Experience: Bumrungrad International Hospital

Best Employee Engagement: United Overseas Bank

Best Use of Mobile: AIA Indonesia

Best Use of CX Technology: Shell Aviation Limited

CX Vendor Excellence: Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd

Best Contact Centre: DHL Express (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Best CX Personality: Trust Bank Singapore

Best Omni-Channel Experience: Income Insurance Limited

Best Customer Experience Team: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Best Customer Experience: AIA Group Unleash your CX superpowers and submit your entries today! About IQPC



