Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 4, 2024
Thursday, 4 April 2024, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: World Hepatitis Alliance
World Hepatitis Summit 2024 Convenes in Lisbon
The World Hepatitis Summit (WHS) 2024 Will Bring Together Global Experts to Discuss the Latest Advances in Hepatitis Prevention, Diagnosis and Treatment

LONDON, Apr 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The World Hepatitis Summit (WHS) 2024 convenes in Lisbon from 9 - 11 April and will bring together global experts to discuss the latest advances in hepatitis prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

World Hepatitis Summit 2024

World Hepatitis Summit 2024WHS logo

Policy makers, civil society members, representatives from the private sector, academics and other stakeholders will convene to deliberate and share updates on innovative approaches to increase access to testing, vaccination and treatment services for viral hepatitis. Deliberations will also focus on addressing stigma and discrimination and advocating for funding, with an aim for viral hepatitis elimination by 2030.

At the Summit, the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA) and The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) will present findings from a first-of-its-kind report examining levels of stigma and discrimination surrounding people living with hepatitis in Europe. The report finds that half (50%) of those living with hepatitis B and C struggle to tell people about their hepatitis. Around a quarter of people living with hepatitis B and C report they have not told their family (23%) or friends (25%) about their hepatitis.

Eliminating the stigma surrounding hepatitis through the introduction of policies and structural changes has been named as a key factor in hepatitis elimination by the World Health Organization (WHO).

On the opening day of the Summit, WHO will release its 2024 Global Hepatitis Report. It is the first consolidated report on viral hepatitis epidemiology, service coverage and product access, with improved data for action. With information from 187 countries, the report outlines regional perspectives and actionable steps to scale up interventions, emphasising the importance of leveraging lessons from the COVID-19 response. A standalone press release will be issued by WHO on 9 April.

About the World Hepatitis Summit

The World Hepatitis Summit is organised by the World Hepatitis Alliance, with the support of the Ministry of Health of Portugal and co-sponsored by WHO. Its mission is to support countries in meeting the targets needed to eliminate viral hepatitis. It is being held in Lisbon and virtually. More information: http://worldhepatitissummit.org/ and https://www.worldhepatitisalliance.org/.

About Viral Hepatitis

Viral hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused by a virus. WHO says that the total deaths cause by viral hepatitis, including acute cases, cirrhosis and liver cancer, accounted for 1.1 million deaths globally in 2019. In total, over 350 million people in the world are living with viral hepatitis. Each year, over a million people lose their lives because of conditions related to acute hepatitis and chronic infection that cause liver cancer and cirrhosis.

Contact Information
James Gillies
Communications Contact
james.gillies@worldhepatitisalliance.org
00447932328287

Steve Shaw
Marketing Manager
steve.shaw@worldhepatitisalliance.org

SOURCE: World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA)

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: World Hepatitis Alliance
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
World Hepatitis Summit 2024 Convenes in Lisbon  
Apr 4, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
Singapore's Kids-Tech Startup myFirst Partners SGX-listed Fu Yu for Major Expansion to 20,000 Locations including North America  
Apr 4, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
New Beginnings: Pioneers of AI Art, London Exhibition (11 April 2024)  
Apr 4, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
A $45 Billion Dollars Market is in the Crosshairs of BYND Cannasoft with a New Series of Concept Smart Fem-Tech Devices  
Apr 3, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
Psilocybin Clinical Trial Sponsored by Clairvoyant Therapeutics Reaches 90% Randomization  
Apr 3, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Sale of BMA Coal Assets in Queensland Completed  
Wednesday, April 3, 2024 6:05:00 PM
CX Asia Excellence Awards 2024 Opens - Submit Your Entry and Be Recognised as a CX Leader!   
Apr 3, 2024 17:33 HKT/SGT
Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) joins Dubai FinTech Summit as a Strategic Banking Partner  
Apr 3, 2024 16:53 HKT/SGT
French Sales Subsidiary Eisai S.A.S. to Divest Rights for Loxapac And Parkinane LP to CNX Therapeutics  
Wednesday, April 3, 2024 3:24:00 PM
Ensign InfoSecurity showcases AI-powered cyber solutions to combat homeland cybersecurity challenges  
Apr 3, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       