Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 5, 2024
Friday, 5 April 2024, 12:29 HKT/SGT
Share:
The True Worth of Ageas Shares Ahead of Shareholders' Meeting

HONG KONG, Apr 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The abandoning of Ageas' SA/NV (AGSN:BB) bid for Direct Line Group has reignited interest in the company's trajectory. Following the announcement of shelving a potential third bid, Ageas experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price by over 10%, reflecting a resounding vote of confidence from the market in its enduring value proposition. Furthermore, the highly anticipated decision to restart share buyback initiatives, alongside acquisition rumors and sustained strong performance, has further bolstered market optimism.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ageas, slated for April 17, is expected to be highly significant. However, historical trends indicate that attendance may fall short of the requisite 50% threshold, necessitating a rescheduled ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (the “Meeting”) on May 15. This Meeting holds two significant focal points of interest. Firstly, Ageas Group CEO Hans De Cuyer's tenure renewal is expected to be a significant agenda item, particularly following the company's decision to cease its bid for Direct Line. Envisaged measures to attract investors include the potential utilization of the company's surplus cash reserves exceeding €1 billion to recommence a large-scale share buyback program. Although Ageas has a history of implementing such initiatives, the program was paused for several years since 2022. The resumption of the buyback plan is poised to invigorate the capital markets and significantly enhance EPS, acting as a potent catalyst for the company's stock price. As the Meeting approaches, it presents an opportune moment to delve into the financial landscape and assess the current valuation of Ageas' stock. The undervaluation of Ageas' shares could present an opportunity for those who recognize the potential for significant returns.

Amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, Ageas' Asian operations have encountered a downturn in market assessment. However, a glimmer of hope shines through its endeavors. The Taiping Life joint venture, a flagship initiative, stands tall among China's elite insurers, highlighting its profitability amidst a competitive landscape. Particularly noteworthy is Taiping's commendable performance in 2023. Yet, Ageas extends its footprint across vibrant markets in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, and the Philippines. Although Ageas may not hold the majority stake in all these ventures (with the exception of acquiring the majority stake in the Indian Life JV in 2022), its strategic alliances with local financial institutions and influential family enterprises underscore its pervasive presence throughout the region. Furthermore, Ageas boasts leading positions in each market and holds a treasure trove of valuable assets. When considering past merger and acquisition transactions, it's evident that the collective value of Ageas' Asian operations forms a significant portion of its current market value.

Recent market rumors hint at keen interest from heavyweight buyers like Generali, BNP and possibly some Belgian banks, which is hardly surprising given Ageas' current market cap nudging close to €8 billion, rendering it an irresistible acquisition target. Adding to the allure is the Danish Compromise, a Basel Rule that has rekindled enthusiasm for bank investments in insurers. With interest rates on the rise, banks are sitting on ample surplus cash, primed for strategic maneuvers like share buybacks and M&A activity, which could serve as a pivotal catalyst for Ageas.

Berenberg's latest analysis paints an enticing outlook for Ageas, underscoring its current trading price at a notably low 5.9x 2025 Bloomberg consensus price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, a sharp contrast with its historical five-year average of 8x. Additionally, Bloomberg's average target price for Ageas stock is around €48, with KBC Securities, Berenberg, and Barclays offering target values of €50.0, €54.9, and €51.5 respectively. These varied targets suggest significant upward movement potential in Ageas' stock price. Moreover, the enticing prospects of potential share buybacks and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) ventures further emphasize the compelling upside potential for Ageas investors.

On a standalone basis, Ageas has demonstrated stellar performance. In 2023, the company reported insurance premiums of EUR 17.1 billion, representing an 8% increase at constant foreign exchange rates, along with a steady net income of approximately EUR 1 billion. The robust performance is reflected in Ageas' return on shareholders' equity, which stood at 16.2%, complemented by a Solvency II ratio of 217%. Analysts anticipate continued growth in Ageas's net profit. With an attractive annual dividend yield and the potential for buybacks, Ageas presents itself as a stable investment option, particularly appealing to shareholders focused on long-term value. Additionally, investors are patiently awaiting the development and recovery of Ageas' Asian business, which adds to the company's overall appeal and potential for sustained growth.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The $7 Billion CBD Market in 2023 is Focused on Significant Growth in Personal Care  
Apr 5, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
PaySaxas Launching, Offers Global Payments, Provides Unique Solutions to Import Export Market  
Apr 5, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy and SP Energy Networks to boost renewable energy flow  
Friday, April 5, 2024 4:15:00 PM
Hitachi Selected as "Excellent TCFD Disclosure" by GPIF's External Asset Managers for the Third Consecutive Year  
Friday, April 5, 2024 4:00:00 PM
Spritzer EcoPark Presents Colourful Raya Festivities to Celebrate Hari Raya like never before  
Apr 5, 2024 13:27 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit FY2023 Revenue Up 31.8% to HK$1,623.3 Million with Healthy Sales and Receivables Growth  
Apr 5, 2024 13:14 HKT/SGT
The True Worth of Ageas Shares Ahead of Shareholders' Meeting  
Apr 5, 2024 12:29 HKT/SGT
The 7th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) launch with enhanced categories ahead of anticipated return to Melbourne  
Apr 5, 2024 10:50 HKT/SGT
Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Reminds Amylyx (NASDAQ: AMLX) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and April 9, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline  
Apr 4, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
World Hepatitis Summit 2024 Convenes in Lisbon  
Apr 4, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       