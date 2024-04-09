Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 10:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Navan AI
Navan AI launches niia.ai, a generative AI-driven platform for the apparel & fashion industry
- The Subscription-as-a-Service (SaaS) model FashionTech platform will enable apparel designers and makers to create, visualize and commercialize their designs in hours instead of weeks and months. Besides enormous time and cost savings, niia.ai aims to pave the way for sustainable fashion using generative AI.

Singapore, Apr 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Navan AI(https://navan.ai), a generative AI and computer vision solutions company headquartered in Singapore, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its FashionTech platform niia.ai (https://niia.ai) after a successful months-long trial run with a selection of fashion brands in Singapore and India.


Using the power of generative AI, niia.ai delivers significant time and cost savings to apparel designers, while complementing their creativity and enabling them to explore and experiment with various options. A typical 10-step process from ideation to market that can take weeks can now be executed in half the number of steps, in a matter of hours.

With niia.ai, designers will be able to create design variations or entirely new designs by simply describing their ideas. The visualization feature lets them get a 360-degree view of the product, “try out” the design on AI-generated fashion models and generate photoshoot-quality images. Eliminating the need to sample a design by actually printing it on a piece of cloth not only saves money, but also more importantly cuts waste and makes apparel design more sustainable.

“We are excited to roll out niia.ai for anyone involved in apparel and fashion design, from individual and boutique designers to large apparel brands. No longer do designers have to feel constrained by time and money to see their design ideas take shape,” said Santosh Rout, Founder and CEO of Navan AI. “With our low-cost SaaS-model pricing, niia.ai is transformative and democratizes apparel design, empowering fashion designers to give flight to their creativity with speed, efficiency and cost-effectiveness.”

“A couple of years ago, the Singapore Fashion Council had envisioned Singapore as a hub for the Asian fashion industry. The emphasis was on technological innovation and sustainability, thereby differentiating itself from other cities renowned as ‘fashion centres’. I am optimistic and confident that niia.ai can play an important role in placing Singapore on the global fashion design map.”

Apparel designers can enroll for a free trial or opt for one of the paid subscription plans to avail of the full power of the AI-driven FashionTech platform - https://niia.ai

About Navan AI

Headquartered in Singapore, Navan AI (https://navan.ai) is a generative AI and computer vision solutions company, founded by technology entrepreneur Santosh Rout, an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Navan AI is committed to helping businesses leverage the transformative power of AI and computer vision to achieve exponential gains in their operations. Its solutions serve clients across diverse industries including manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, to name a few. The company’s flagship SaaS-product for the fashion industry, niia.ai, seeks to make apparel designing and marketing fast, cost-effective, and sustainable.

Media contact
Mr.Santosh Rout,
Founder & CEO, Navan AI
Tel: +65 8608 9171
E-mail: connect@navan.ai




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Navan AI
Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Artificial Intel [AI], Startups, SMEs
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Inaugural HKTDC Smart Lighting Expo, Spring Lighting Fair receive enthusiastic response  
Apr 9, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
WizMediBio Signs Contract with the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) for Botulinum Toxin Strain  
Apr 9, 2024 17:46 HKT/SGT
DENSO, Companies Initiate Demonstration to Expand Automotive Recycling Process  
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 5:37:00 PM
Exosens Adds Innovative Photon Counting System, LINCam, to Its Portfolio of Single Photon Sensitive Detectors  
Apr 9, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order from HK Electric for Natural-gas-fired GTCC Power Generation Equipment  
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 2:04:00 PM
MHI Thermal Systems Adds New KXZ3 Series of Building-use Multi-Split Air- Conditioners Adopting R32 Refrigerant  
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 12:40:00 PM
DPC Dash-Domino's Pizza China: Revenue Increased by 51% YoY in FY23, Expected to Enter the Thousand Store Club in 2024  
Apr 9, 2024 11:51 HKT/SGT
Navan AI launches niia.ai, a generative AI-driven platform for the apparel & fashion industry  
Apr 9, 2024 10:20 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu AI transforms manufacturing lines with new quality control system for REHAU  
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 9:39:00 AM
BYND Cannasoft Announces RSU Grant  
Apr 8, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       