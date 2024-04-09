Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 17:46 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Wizmedi Co., Ltd
WizMediBio Signs Contract with the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) for Botulinum Toxin Strain

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Apr 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - WizMedi Bio Co., Ltd. (WizMedi Bio) today announced that it has reached a formal agreement with the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), established by the University of Wisconsin, for the patent and technical licensing of the A6 botulinum neurotoxin strain. This agreement enables WizMedi Bio to prove the origin of the strain, which has been the primary hurdle to the botulinum toxin business, and paves a pathway to develop a stable new business in the market.

The A1 botulinum toxin currently dominates the market and as a novel subtype, A6 presents itself as a challenger. Therefore, the future course of the A6 strain as a BOTULINUM TOXIN provides a new opportunity in the botulinum field. According to research published by Dr. Eric A. Johnson and colleagues, the A6 strain is known to have high potency and long duration of action in animal models. Evidence indicates the toxin is also known to stay long in local areas. Due to its high potency with fewer side effects, the A6 strain is expected to bring a new perspective to the market.

WizMedi Bio has signed consulting agreements with world-renowned scholars in this field and announced that it will actively target not only the Korean domestic market but also the U.S. market, which is a challenging market to enter. To bring A6 to commerce, the company has also signed an agreement for a strategic alliance with BNC Korea, Inc. (http://bnckorea.co.kr/), utilizing their GMP botulinum toxin facility, for joint research and development. Moreover, the company will actively work in tandem with the FDA to secure a production facility in the U.S.

WizMedi Bio was co-founded by two medical doctors based on their expertise and know-how gained at WizMedi Co., Ltd., a company dedicated to the research and development of products targeted at the beauty and medical aesthetic markets. The company aims to capture the botulinum toxin market based on maximized utilization of its distribution network and experience. In particular, it will actively target the U.S. market, which accounts for more than 60% of the global market.

"We will enhance the global market, especially the U.S., with novel botulinum toxin products," said Choi Yong-hoon, the CEO of WizMedi Bio.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WIZMEDIKR

Media Contact
Company: Wizmedi Co., Ltd.
Contact: Media Team
Website: https://wizmedi.kr

SOURCE: Wizmedi Co., Ltd.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Wizmedi Co., Ltd

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Chiron AS in Trondheim, Norway, Has Developed The World's First Commercial Microplastic Reference Materials  
Apr 9, 2024 22:30 HKT/SGT
DENSO, Companies Initiate Demonstration to Expand Automotive Recycling Process  
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 6:07:00 PM
Inaugural HKTDC Smart Lighting Expo, Spring Lighting Fair receive enthusiastic response  
Apr 9, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
WizMediBio Signs Contract with the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) for Botulinum Toxin Strain  
Apr 9, 2024 17:46 HKT/SGT
Exosens Adds Innovative Photon Counting System, LINCam, to Its Portfolio of Single Photon Sensitive Detectors  
Apr 9, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order from HK Electric for Natural-gas-fired GTCC Power Generation Equipment  
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 2:04:00 PM
MHI Thermal Systems Adds New KXZ3 Series of Building-use Multi-Split Air- Conditioners Adopting R32 Refrigerant  
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 12:40:00 PM
DPC Dash-Domino's Pizza China: Revenue Increased by 51% YoY in FY23, Expected to Enter the Thousand Store Club in 2024  
Apr 9, 2024 11:51 HKT/SGT
Navan AI launches niia.ai, a generative AI-driven platform for the apparel & fashion industry  
Apr 9, 2024 10:20 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu AI transforms manufacturing lines with new quality control system for REHAU  
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 9:39:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Big CIO Show & Awards
16   April
Bengaluru, India
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
AtoZero Asia Summit
16  -  18   April
Singapore
CX NXT Summit, South Africa 2024
17  -  18   April
Cape Town, South Africa
World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024
22  -  23   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
Dubai FinTech Summit 2024
6  -  7   May
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
3rd Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit KSA 2024
14  -  15   May
Riyadh, KSA
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
16   May
Manila, Philippines
Redefine Real Estate Summit - South East Asia Edition
17   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CX Summit & Awards
22   May
Dumbai, India
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       