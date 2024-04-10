

DUBAI, UAE, Apr 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - #WBSDubai, one of the world's longest-running blockchain events, is back! Taking place on 22nd-23rd April, this eagerly awaited summit, co-hosted by SUN Minimeal and manufactured by SUN AG. Beyond being at the forefront of nutritional innovation, SUN Minimeal is breaking new ground in the blockchain sector by integrating the SUN Rewards program and SUN Minimeal Coins ($UN) into their operations. This initiative represents a significant leap forward in how blockchain technology can be applied to everyday health and lifestyle products, promoting sustainability, health, and affordability.



As the blockchain community continues to grow and evolve, the collaboration with SUN Minimeal underscores a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and health. With its association with one of the longest-running blockchain events, World Blockchain Summit, Sun AG exhibits its commitment to the growth and rapid adoption of innovative blockchain solutions. “The collaboration with SUN Minimeal exemplifies our dedication to showcasing blockchain innovations that have real-world impact,” remarked Sharath Kumar, Business Director at Trescon. He further added, “In an era where blockchain technology is reshaping industries, the integration of blockchain with sustainable lifestyle solutions like SUN Minimeal is a testament to the transformative power of blockchain innovation.” SUN Minimeal's blockchain-based solutions extend beyond traditional dietary offerings. Their SUN Rewards program leverages blockchain technology to incentivize lifestyle changes among users, offering a digital rewards program that actively rewards users for their commitment to a healthier lifestyle. Wolfgang Grabher, CEO and founder of SUN AG, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to showcase SUN Minimeal and its innovative Rewards Programme at the World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024, providing insight into the successful SUN use case of generating more than 100 million US$ in revenue in the food sector in its first year, using innovative blockchain technology.” He further added, “Our mission is to reduce the resources for nutrition by more than 90% and reverse the problem of high food prices through inflation. We see WBS as an excellent platform to connect SUN with the world of Blockchain.” WBS Dubai serves as a critical platform for dialogues on the future of blockchain technology, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, collaboration, and insight exchange among the brightest minds in the sector. The summit will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops led by esteemed experts, alongside an exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in blockchain applications. Seize the opportunity to immerse in technological innovation at #WBSDubai, where seminal ideas and transformative solutions converge. Engage with leading scholars, visionary entrepreneurs, and industry luminaries shaping the future of blockchain. The summit promises the latest paradigms and advancements, fertile ground for capital ventures, sage advice, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Key topics of discussions include: Crypto Market Volatility: Bear Market vs. Bull Market TrendsDecrypting the Regulatory Landscape of Virtual AssetsDeFi Today: From Hype to RealityMaximising ESG Impact with BlockchainEmpowering Communities: Web3's Role in Fostering Inclusive ParticipationTokenisation of Real-World Assets: The Future of FinanceNFTs Beyond Collectibles: The Renaissance of Digital Assets Secure your registration for the World Blockchain Summit Dubai promptly. A limited number of discounted tickets are available, urging swift action to ensure your attendance at this intellectually stimulating event. About World Blockchain Summit (WBS) World Blockchain Summit (WBS), a part of Trescon, one of the world's fastest-growing organizers of emerging tech B2B events, demand gen services and more, is a Web3 focused events organizer. The management team has over 20 years of experience organizing successful conferences, expos, and summits. WBS works with Web3 industry leaders and innovators as advisors to ensure alignment with current market trends and needs. To book your tickets, visit: https://tinyurl.com/3xads986 For further inquiries, please contact:

